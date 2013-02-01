FLORIDA FRIDAY: Genital-kicking woman apprehended by Sheriffs

It’s Florida Friday here on FilmDrunk, and well, this is just a good police blotter right here. A genital-kicking woman was apprehended, but not before a Deputy lost his sunglasses in the fracas and general kerfufflery. *pours out bag of croakies*
The Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy responded about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to a dispatch call of a “female in the street kicking people in genitals and running around,” according to a police report.
Katina Collins, 38, of Saratoga, who matched the description of a woman with red pants and long braids, walked away from the deputy who asked her to stop. The foot pursuit ended with Collins allegedly turning and punching the deputy, causing his sunglasses to fall off, according to the sheriff’s office. [MiamiHerald]
“Causing his sunglasses to fall off.” That’s the kicker right there. You know you done f*cked up when a Florida cop loses his sunglasses. That’s a universal, cinematic symbol of foreboding, like when the music stops playing in the saloon, or birds flying off a telephone wire. A cop losing his sunglasses is about as close as real life gets to a middle-of-the-trailer record scratch.
Relevant.
My mom ran around doing the same thing when I gave her crabs.
Oh dear…
Manatee County? I just so happened to have googled the Manatee County Fair…here is the entertainment line-up:
“Rock-It The Robot” – I’m not sure what this is about, it’s just a CGI robot.
“Ed and Geraldine’s Old Time Music”
“Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls”
“Yesterdayze” – A 60’s tribute band… [www.youtube.com]
“The Sweeney Family Band” – featuring Slim, Skeeter, & Little Buck
“Steve the Pretty Good”
“Colt Ford” – This one made me laugh. He’s the worst of the worst.
“Banana Derby”
“John Wayne Live” – I think they’re lying.
aaaaand…”Meet N Greet with Captain America”.
IS THIS PLACE REAL!!???!!11!1
R.I.P. Ass Dan!
Heads up HBO, “Girls” would be markedly improved with some literal cock punching instead of the steady diet of figurative cock punching.
Based on that photo, I can definitely say one of two things:
either
a) Whoopi Goldberg is off her meds again
OR
b) Cynthia Rothrock has been out in the sun WAY too long
I was about to say that Michonne looks terrible these days.
Ohio has really been dropping the ball lately.
I, for one, won’t assume innocence on the part of the crotch punchees.
Django Unchained really fucked with Elvis Mitchell’s head.
“Kerfufflery” sounds like something a dorky slut would do just to get her foot in the door in porn.
When I saw that picture, I totally thought it was Dave Fennoy, the voice of Hulu and Lee from the Walking Dead game. [trialx.com]