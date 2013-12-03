A Florida Theater Accidentally Showed A ‘Graphic Sex Scene’ Instead Of ‘Frozen’

Despite the fact that it opened against an obvious blockbuster like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Disney’s latest animated feature, Frozen, still grossed an incredible $93 million for the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend. However, it might have made a few more dollars had some parents in Pinellas Park, Florida, not demanded their money back after the family-friendly movie they thought they had paid for turned out to be a hot, nasty graphic sex romp.
According to My Fox Tampa Bay, parents scooped their kids up almost immediately after they realized that what started as a “Steamboat Willie” cartoon soon turned into “Glass Bottom Boat Willie.”
Lynn Greene of Largo was at the Regal Cinemas Park Place Stadium 16 with her grandchildren when it happened. She said there were some technical difficulties that delayed the start of the movie, so the theater temporarily played another cartoon.
A spokesperson for Regal Cinemas said the other scene was part of the wrong movie playing accidentally.
Although the movie company said the clip only played for less than two minutes, Greene said it seemed to last much longer.
“It seemed like forever when you’re trying to, you know, cover a little guy’s eyes,” she said. “I didn’t have enough hands to cover his ears too and he got the sound down real good.” (Via My Fox Tampa Bay)
The theater responded to the mistake by giving all of the theater patrons free movie passes, except for the several smirking dads that undoubtedly responded to this ordeal with, “No apology necessary.” But some of the patrons cared less about the free tickets and more about making sure this never happens again. Added one concerned mother…
UPDATE: One supposed witness says the graphic clip was the red-band trailer from Nymphomaniac.
UPDATE 2: The scene was almost certainly from Dallas Buyers Club.
But how is it that the theater had the porn in the first place? I don’t recall my local AMC running any raincoat festivals.
It was footage (probably from the trailer) for a movie coming in December called Nymphomaniac. It’s not a “porno” just a regular film but it contains graphic sexual content. I’m surprised this article didn’t contain that info considering it’s all over the internet.
Actually, you just missed the follow-up:
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
The Nymphomaniac story was based on some pretty specious reasoning. Based on logic, and the theater’s statement, the more likely story is that it was the beginning of Dallas Buyers Club.
I think by “technical difficulties” they mean “Tyler Durden.”
Even a hummingbird couldn’t catch Tyler at work.
“accidentally”
Was it Backdoor Sluts 9?
God I hope not. Backdoor Sluts 9 makes Crotch Capers 3 look like Naughty Nurses 2.
nope. 8.
NOT BACKDOOR SLUTS 9
A 10 year old boy was quoted as saying, “My pants fit funny.”
Is anyone aware of the proper etiquette in that situation? I mean, it is a children’s film, and the theater is filled with kids, but if there’s pornography on the screen I’m allowed to jack off, right?
It depends, if you want to be Pee Wee Herman and just as long as nobody catches you and you make it properly aware that it’s for the porno and not for the children. If you don’t want to be known as The Deranged Masturbator Of Kids then no
I am Jack’s raging boner.
…marry me.
Childhood classics and the holidays; they just go together…
“Except for the several smirking dads” cracked me up. Nice work Girl’s Name.
I worked at a Regal Cinema when I was 16, we never had any hardcore pornos there. Guess I worked at the wrong one.
I assume that stands for Dongs Going In.
In Florida I can the say the number of people complaining about the porno in their frozen movie and the number of people complaining about the frozen in their porno being about equal
I thought this was how sexual education in Florida worked. Accidental and terrifying.
No, they just scream at you about getting AIDS or pregnant & how you’ll be the shame of your entire family. Then on to math class!
“A spokesperson for Regal Cinemas said the other scene was part of the wrong movie playing accidentally.”
I’m guessing the ‘wrong movie’ was Old Boy. At least they got to see dem Elizabeth Olsen titties without having to pay to watch Old Boy.
“Aw geez, I don’t remember where the hammer goes in.”
Nymphomaniac.
Engorged
“Wow, mom, I can’t wait for the movie to start!”
“Shh, honey, it’s starting.”
*on-screen*
“Look, Mickey Mouse.”
“Yeah, we better have sex with each other…”
Note to self: Sam looked at the screen.
Steambutt Willie.
Creambutt Willie? ….Nah, that’s a stretch.
Crambutt Willy – Now That’s a Stretch!
Steambutt Willie is the most efficient joke of all time. It’s Zen in 2 simple words, especially if you look at this adorable picture with it:
This seems to happen “accidentally” a lot.
How does this happen so often “by accident?” There are definitely a bunch of Tyler Durden wannabes running around doing this.
I want to nominate “Glass Bottom Boat Willie” for the Nobel Prize in Literature. That’s good writin’.
“The Snowball Queen” has since been removed from the AMC servers.
The Blow Queen? Yours is funnier.
So are all these Digital Projectors now just hooked up to some bittorrenting douchebag’s server in the theater IT room? How does porn end up in a chain commercial movie theater projection room?
Is this kinda like in Christmas of ’79 that NBC had their annual “Wizard of Oz” slated, but accidentally played “Behind the Green Door” and just ran with it?
These comments are the best thing that happened to this day, restored my faith in people’s ability to laugh! <3
This is a story how? Watch Fight Club.
THE MOVIE WAS!!!!! Dallas Buyers Club. You see more skin in a Victoria secret catalog or at the beach. Nothing “Graphic” about it. One lady over reacted and called the news. Why don’t they report the actual movie playing? Because people would realize it was nothing. The costumers all got free tickets and were happy about their lives… News takes it to a whole new level though.
Nope…This is EXACTLY why they shouldn’t…
*shakes fist*
FLORRRIIIDDAAAAAAAAAAA!
