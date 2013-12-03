A Florida Theater Accidentally Showed A ‘Graphic Sex Scene’ Instead Of ‘Frozen’

Despite the fact that it opened against an obvious blockbuster like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Disney’s latest animated feature, Frozen, still grossed an incredible $93 million for the 5-day Thanksgiving weekend. However, it might have made a few more dollars had some parents in Pinellas Park, Florida, not demanded their money back after the family-friendly movie they thought they had paid for turned out to be a hot, nasty graphic sex romp.

According to My Fox Tampa Bay, parents scooped their kids up almost immediately after they realized that what started as a “Steamboat Willie” cartoon soon turned into “Glass Bottom Boat Willie.”

Lynn Greene of Largo was at the Regal Cinemas Park Place Stadium 16 with her grandchildren when it happened. She said there were some technical difficulties that delayed the start of the movie, so the theater temporarily played another cartoon. A spokesperson for Regal Cinemas said the other scene was part of the wrong movie playing accidentally. Although the movie company said the clip only played for less than two minutes, Greene said it seemed to last much longer. “It seemed like forever when you’re trying to, you know, cover a little guy’s eyes,” she said. “I didn’t have enough hands to cover his ears too and he got the sound down real good.” (Via My Fox Tampa Bay)

The theater responded to the mistake by giving all of the theater patrons free movie passes, except for the several smirking dads that undoubtedly responded to this ordeal with, “No apology necessary.” But some of the patrons cared less about the free tickets and more about making sure this never happens again. Added one concerned mother…

UPDATE: One supposed witness says the graphic clip was the red-band trailer from Nymphomaniac.

UPDATE 2: The scene was almost certainly from Dallas Buyers Club.