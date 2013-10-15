The Alison Gold “Chinese Food” yelling goat remix is EVERYTHING

I’m always baffled at the amount of legitimate hate people seem to have for Ark Music Factory products like Rebecca Black, Nicole Westbrook, and now Alison Gold. How do you hate something so deliberately, hilariously innocuous?! Save your hate for the polished, Disney Channel/Jonas Brothers crap, that feels like it was designed as spank material for pedophiles.
This? She sings “chow mo-mo-mo-mo-mo-mein.” LOOK AT THE VIDEO! SHE’S MAKING IT RAIN NOODLES FOR GOD’S SAKE! If that lyric makes you angry instead of amused, I’m not sure we could hang out. But I’m a uniter, not a divider, so here’s the Alison Gold yelling goat remix. If you don’t at least like this, you have no joy in life. I wish I could splice yelling goats into my day-to-day life.
Seriously, someone please get me a yelling goat soundboard for daily use.
“Mr. Mancini? Hi, I’m calling from Direct TV-
“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!”
“Excuse me, sir, can you spare a moment for human ri–”
“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!”
“Sir? Can you please put your pants back on? You’re not even staying at this hote–”
“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!”
That does it, I’m getting me a goat sidekick.
[Buzzfeed]
I still can’t figure out why she’s shouting out foods and pointing to an invisible menu.
She’s in China.
No, If she was in China, she’d be singing “I love food.”
..and she’d be singing it again after 30 minutes.
And I can’t tell if the girl behind the counter finds her behavior funny or terrifying.
Here is the Android “Goats screaming soundboard” app: [play.google.com]
Here is an Apple version:
[itunes.apple.com]
Interacting with other human beings will never be the same again.
Mcbane you cheeky dick waffle.
Just FYI, there is a “Screaming goat soundboard” app available for Android, and a “Yelling goat soundboard” available for iPhones.
Human interaction will never be the same.
Ahh, well I’m a dumbass. Sorry for the double post.
It occurs to me that the only way I can really understand something like color blindness is by relating it to my own tone deafness. This Ark stuff, Wrecking Ball, all the same to me. Artistic merit and sound indistinguishable.
Cannonball though, that one I can actually taste. Filthy Deal sisters, maybe a tumor, who can tell.
Vinci and the Goat. Finally a show I’d turn into with Vince on it.
The Disney stuff only “feels” like it was designed for pedos to jack it to? I’m pretty sure they haven’t even been hiding it for a long time now.