The Alison Gold “Chinese Food” yelling goat remix is EVERYTHING

Senior Editor
10.15.13 12 Comments

I’m always baffled at the amount of legitimate hate people seem to have for Ark Music Factory products like Rebecca Black, Nicole Westbrook, and now Alison Gold. How do you hate something so deliberately, hilariously innocuous?! Save your hate for the polished, Disney Channel/Jonas Brothers crap, that feels like it was designed as spank material for pedophiles.

This? She sings “chow mo-mo-mo-mo-mo-mein.” LOOK AT THE VIDEO! SHE’S MAKING IT RAIN NOODLES FOR GOD’S SAKE! If that lyric makes you angry instead of amused, I’m not sure we could hang out. But I’m a uniter, not a divider, so here’s the Alison Gold yelling goat remix. If you don’t at least like this, you have no joy in life. I wish I could splice yelling goats into my day-to-day life.

Seriously, someone please get me a yelling goat soundboard for daily use.

“Mr. Mancini? Hi, I’m calling from Direct TV-

“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!!!”

“Excuse me, sir, can you spare a moment for human ri–”

“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!”

“Sir? Can you please put your pants back on? You’re not even staying at this hote–”

“BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHH!!!”

That does it, I’m getting me a goat sidekick.

[Buzzfeed]

Around The Web

TAGSALISON GOLDARK MUSIC FACTORYpatrice wilsonVideosviral videoYELLING GOAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP