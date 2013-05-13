Forgotten Classics: Ray Romano & Kevin James are meat salesmen in ‘Grilled’

The other day when we were trying to come up with comedy vehicles for Vince Vaughn, someone on Twitter saw that we’d included “Grillmasters,” about Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson becoming competitive BBQers, and asked if I’d ever heard of Grilled. Turns out, our idea for a Vaughn/Wilson vehicle was pretty close to what was already a 2006 Kevin James/Ray Romano vehicle. I thought you should know about this.
The basic premise of Grilled is that Ray Romano and Kevin James play meat salesmen (“to them it’s not just meat, it’s a religion!”) and in the course of their work, get caught up in a mob plot. Kevin James plays a family man named Dave, and Romano plays a ne’er-do-well poon hound named Maurice (you can tell he’s trying to break away from Everybody Loves Raymond by the beard). Burt Reynolds and Sofia Vergara co-star, a few years before Modern Family would make her a star. Those are the basics, but here are my favorite excerpts from the disturbingly thorough Wikipedia synopsis:
While describing their varieties of meat Loridonna gets a phone call from her friend Suzzane who has swallowed a fish and needs help.
Loridonna and Maurice begin making out in the other room. Moments later Tony, Suzzane’s husband, comes home and finds Maurice with Loridonna. Tony casually changes clothes while telling Maurice that Loridonna was once a man.
Ray Romano, Kevin James, Michael Rapaport, Burt Reynolds, Juliette Lewis, a woman swallowing a fish – this movie sounds like it had everything. So how come it went straight to DVD?
Apparently, the film tested so poorly that they pushed it back a year, changed the title (from “Men Don’t Quit”) and stuck it on DVD. The final cut was only 83 minutes long, another sign things didn’t go so well in the editing room. Once it was out, Rory Aronsky of FilmThreat wrote:
Some would believe that by just having Romano and James in a film together that there’s already nothing. And that’s about 90% true.
Ouch. Double diss. I think? Anyway, pour one out for the once-promising William Tepper script directed by Jason Ensler. We’ll probably never know what could’ve been. Though I am still curious about that fish-swallowing scene.
If the studio was smart, they’d re-release it as “Paul Blart: Meat Salesman” and make millions.
I heard they had a similar problem as Pain & Gain on set but instead of sex toys gone missing it was all the prop meat and instead of it being a mystery it was Kevin James.
Over/under on how often a joke referring to Paul Blart having eaten all the meat and there’s nothing left to sell? I’m going with a conservative 4.
I asked for odds on Kevin James saying to Sofia Vergara some variation of, “You can’t beat our meat,” and the bookie just shook his head sadly and handed me two dollars.
This summer Paul Blart is *record scratch* a meat salesman? *cut to footage of Kevin James getting tangled in sausage links* He’s got one week to sell the sizzle or lose the respect of children forever. “The laughs are anything but rare!”, shouts Peter Tavers at the screen. Rated “Char” because meat. Fuck you.
Harry Knowles said, “Romano and James are gristled veteran comics with the chops to make sure this choice cut is well done!”
Then he shot off his pinkie toe to prove he could still feel something, anything….
In the sequel, Paul Blart the meat salesman has to go to meet his girlfriend’s parents for the first time, and they’re *record scratch* vegetarians. So he has to pretend he doesn’t eat meat either in.. Grilled 2: Meat the Parents.
And at one point he eats the dad’s cat.
Sadly, in 2006, film technology wasn’t advanced enough to entirely replace Ray Romano with a human-sized CGI talking sausage.
Someone get Serkis on the phone…
I can’t wait for the Chinese bootleg cover that has the tagline, “You shouldn’t try to jerk off these guys!”
That is one hell of a Wiki page.
If that plot description is accurate, I think the story was legitimately constructed by someone’s 12 year old son.
I think for the text arrangement, they were going for a “Towering Inferno” effect. Even though between Romano and James they *clearly* have the star power of Steve McQueen and Paul Newman, I can’t tell which one is supposed to be the modern equivalent of which.
Also the “Everybody Loves Ribeye” card is perfect for the “hey that grimy guy on the right looks kinda familiar – Is he in a t.v. show I’ve seen?” crowd. Also known as the three dudes who bought this.
The DVD includes “a documentary on Romano and James’ real-life friendship”. I’m assuming that was filmed before this movie was.
This looks like a fake Adam Sandler movie in “Funny People.”
Ray Romano as a poon hound? “Uh… yes… uhm please can I uh… stick a thumb in there? I mean if you want I could, otherwise thats ok too.”
God I actually vaguely remember this.
Ray Romano has actually proven himself to be a really talented dramatic actor on Men Of A Certain Age and Parenthood. I guarantee none of that comes through in this movie.
Romano sucks.
I’m pretty confident I watched this on TV around the summer of ’08. I thought it was just a dream.
Yeah, I remember catching a bit of this on cable. Felt like someone put something in my drink.
I’m going to get terrorized in my dreams tonight by Kevin James’s giant Photoshopped hamfist, aren’t I?
I am wondering whats up with Ray Romano’s face/hair situation. Disturbing.
I love the Everybody Loves Ribeye – “Oh, he was on a show with a title like that! How clever!”
Almost Cousins… best 75 minutes of your week… Almost Cousins… best 65 minutes of your week… Almost Cousins, best 52 minutes of your week…
Are you suggesting that Grilled is…..cheesy?
What’s sadder? The story of this movie or Ray Romano’s film career? (Welcome to Mooseport)