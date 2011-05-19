France doth protest too much: Lars Von Trier banned from Cannes

You can read the full quote of what Lars Von Trier said at Cannes the other day in the bottom half of this post, but I think any sane person would agree that it was pretty obvious that he was joking. But it seems that it’s getting harder and harder for people nowadays to differentiate between an off-color joke and actual discrimination. And so to avoid having any rational discussion that might challenge the PC status quo, the faceless Cannes Film Festival board of directos ran away from Lars Von Trier like a bunch of spineless, intellectually cowardly pussies and declared him “persona non-grata.” They acted, to borrow an overused cliché, like Frenchmen.

His dark sense of humor was clearly lost on Cannes’ board of directors, who, despite a swift apology from the director, held a meeting today and voted to blacklist von Trier from the festival. In a statement they said, “The board of directors profoundly regrets that this forum has been used by Lars von Trier to express comments that are unacceptable, intolerable, and contrary to the ideals of humanity and generosity that preside over the very existence of the festival. The Board of Directors firmly condemns these comments and declares Lars von Trier a persona non grata at the Festival de Cannes, with effect immediately.” [Popeater] It is still unclear what Cannes ban, the first applied to a director in living memory, will mean for Von Trier. The director said he would not be allowed “within 100 meters” of the Festival Palais and red carpet, meaning he will not attend the Cannes awards ceremony on Sunday, but was not certain if his films would also be banned. “It’s a pity because (Jewish festival head) Gilles Jacob is a close personal friend of mine,” Von Trier said. “What I said was completely stupid but I am absolutely no Mel Gibson … What I meant was I could imagine what it was like for Hitler in the bunker, making plans. Not that I would do what Hitler did. But it’s a pity if it means I will lose contact with Cannes.”

Von Trier pointed to his own background – his stepfather is Jewish and he grew up thinking he had Jewish roots – to indicate how ridiculous it would be to call him an anti-Semite. [THR]

These A-holes love to hide behind supposed “ideals” as if they actually believe in them, when clearly it’s just fashion. They would never take the time to actually try to understand something someone said, because whether it was actually offensive or not is beside the point: it might make them look bad. That’s what matters. They would make great Nazis. And speaking of Mel Gibson, he got a standing ovation over there the other day. If only Von Trier had been banned from an American film festival, or been convicted of rape here, then he could go back over there like a conquering hero (and yes, OF COURSE they kiss Roman Polanski’s ass every chance they get). Sorry for my lack of an arch, humorous take on this, but in terms of fulfilling negative stereotypes, this is the French equivalent of Flava Flav’s fried chicken restaurant.