Frotcast 144: Buck Angel, Vince’s Stand Up

It’s just the principals on this week’s Frotcast, though I do have an interview with Buck Angel, live on tape from SXSW after the premiere of the documentary about him, Mr. Angel. We also play the full clip of my stand up set in LA from a few weeks back, with pauses and commentary from the frot crew, of course. Ben finally saw Queen of Versailles, so we talked about that, and finished things off with a discussion of comedy movies. Specifically, if a comedy that was amazing when it came out but now seems dated, is that a quality inherent to the movie, or is it just a victim of its own success, where the jokes only seem stale now because everyone tried to rip them off and ran them into the ground. Discuss.
Good stand-up clip. I laughed.
I laughed way too hard at oops I married a toilet and brendan describing two groups of meatheads meeting in the mist. I’ll be cleaning out my desk by the end of this work day.
I heard that as “meatheads meating in the mist.” Like an underground, non-sanctioned World Strongest Man heat.
You’ve got good jokes, just sound a little nervous on stage. I’d come to a show though, you know, if it wasn’t 2,500 miles away.
I’m less nervous when I don’t have to run onstage at the last minute because they called my name while I was outside. I was actually pretty calm before that.
Good point.
Ever since Obama mandated gay marriage all the straight couples have to go to MEXICO to get married!
National Lampoon’s Class Reunion was obsessed with by myself and friends when we first saw it. It was a tough rewatch when revisited a couple of years ago. In saying that, I’ve got a Pavlovian response to hearing the name Gary.
Looking forward to hearing some of your stand-up, Vince.
You think New York lax bros are bad? Come to Maryland, specifically Annapolis. Yachts and chay as far as the eyes can see.
Preston is a better Lacrosse name than Trevin. KNIVES OUT.
Good routine. Reminds me a bit of my friend Ken Reid who works the clubs here in Boston and has been on some National Level stuff.
You wanna do karate in the garage!?
LOL.
“Let me tell you about things I like: I like people falling down, I like people running away from animals, and I like people un-ironically using strange things as weapons in the heat of the moment” -Brendan
Fun Fact: BASEketball is a Zucker Bros movie.
This…is why you need a fact-checker.
Dude is totally right about Annapolis, MD. The first time I drove by Annapolis middle school during practice it was like in Jurassic Park when they first see all the dinosaurs walking around in that field. You can’t believe your eyes.
A Shot at AIDS with Tila Tiquila
Why are you sorry about your “face and giant head”? That’s a perfectly good picture of Buck Angel and what I assume is Frank Mir’s younger, smaller brother.
Hahahaha, ouch.
That is a particularly burly plaid Vince.