Frotcast 144: Buck Angel, Vince's Stand Up

#Comedy #Frotcast
Senior Editor
03.21.13
It’s just the principals on this week’s Frotcast, though I do have an interview with Buck Angel, live on tape from SXSW after the premiere of the documentary about him, Mr. Angel. We also play the full clip of my stand up set in LA from a few weeks back, with pauses and commentary from the frot crew, of course. Ben finally saw Queen of Versailles, so we talked about that, and finished things off with a discussion of comedy movies. Specifically, if a comedy that was amazing when it came out but now seems dated, is that a quality inherent to the movie, or is it just a victim of its own success, where the jokes only seem stale now because everyone tried to rip them off and ran them into the ground. Discuss.

