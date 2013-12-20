Frotcast 183: Shia LaBeouf, Worst of ’13, and The Most Australian Clip Ever

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Matt Lieb was back in the Frotquarters this week, joining Bret and Burnsy (great news for BurnsyFan66!) via Skype. We talked about the Shia Labeouf plagiarism fiasco, Burnsy explained some of his choices for the worst movies of 2013, and we had a classic movie discussion of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.
This week’s clips included The Most Confusing Commercial Ever, The Most Australian News Clip of All Time, and a couple embarrassing accidental voice mails (don’t forget to hang up your phone next time you leave one!).
If you’re listening and you haven’t gotten to the Australia TV clips yet, I’d recommend sticking around.
Email at us at frotcast@gmail.com. Write us some reviews, and send us links to them!
And now, the most Australian clip of all time:
And now, the most confusing commercial of all time:
This one almost killed Bret. My favorite YouTube comment on this: “Scott Hoy will protect you from either playing video games in the backseat, car crashes or blaming the passengers for roll overs…NOT SURE WHICH ONE BUT IT’S EITHER ONE…”
I’d hire that man.
That guy is a great Australian. An example to us all.
The Australian accents killed me. Please, please keep them going. “Constricting”
Weird I just watched Do The Right Thing the other day for the first time. I thought it was kind of crappy, all of the characters were cartoonish racial stereotypes and I have no clue what the message was.
Judging by the quote scroll at the end, I don’t think Spike knew either.
Martin Luther King AND Malcolm X?! BWAAAAAAAAAM!
A+ podcasting as usual, gentleman. You could do an entire episode only in Australian accents. I wouldn’t mind.
Also, please do the Shia LeBwoof bylines next week. I would really enjoy that.
I’m Scott Hoy and I don’t think it’s fair if you take the blame for your car turning into a robot and crushing a bird feeder.
#LeBwaff
Matt looks just like Shia the beef in that photo.
I cannot wait for Burnsy’s post on how Jobs is actually the zeroth worst movie of 2013.
The Australian segment was pure gold. The only time I’ve laughed as hard was likely the first Sheyea-pronunciation-jam-session.
Yeah, the Australian news clip and the subsequent riffing pretty much destroyed me.
Holy shit, the singing stream-of-consciousness killed me.
I think the v-mail itself was fake (her apology was too calm and long) but the riff it inspired was gold.
Yes! Christmas comes early! Love you guys!
Speaking of things that Shia is sure to plagiarize, I’m surprised y’all didn’t mention the new authorized unauthorized burnsography!…
“BFF: Burnsy Fan Forever”
Critics are already calling “BFF” everything from a life altering experience to the best pop up book with boobies ever written! It chronicles Burnsy’s epic transformation from dirty brown water trash in FLA to the hero we all know and women love today. Noteworthy chapters include:
Chapter 3: Want To See A Dead Body – ‘Burnsy and his best buds set out on an adventure to find a dead dude. The true bonds of their friendship gets tested when Kiefer Sutherland and his gang show up (not the last time Bursny would have to face Kiefer’s gang, but at this point, they weren’t vampires yet*).’
*editors note: this is not plagiarism – it is well known fact that every Kiefer Sutherland movie/tv show is based on real events in Bursny’s life.
Chapter 21: Broken Hearts / Broken Farts – ‘Burnsy’s third first love gives him a pass to fart in front of her “but only when he has to” which leads into what Burnsy referred to as “Fartpocalypse Now”. The endless barrage of flatulence ruins the relationship. Without Burnsy’s love, the girl foolishly turns to the internet to fill the void… you may have known her as Melissa Midwest.’
Chapter 39: Ain’t My Kid aka The Tara Reid Incident – ‘Facing pressure from the Frotcrew, a desperate Burnsy does the unthinkable in order to get new HOTT GOSS… he bangs Tara Reid. Unfortunately, the only gossip he got was that Tara’s stench trench was like eating mashed potatoes out of a dumpster. Burnsy then sleeps with all the Victoria Secret models just to get the bad taste out of his mouth, gets Gisele Bundchen preggers, and then has to beat up Tom Brady at a backyard BBQ.
“BFF: Burnsy Fan Forever” includes many more chapters about the legendary Burnsy, but you’ll have to Do The Right Thing and have him on the FROTCAST again next week to hear more about it!
Burnsyfan66 should be on the frotcast immediately.
The Mighty Feklahr was once with 20 feet of Burnsyfan666. The thing that surprised Him the most was that BF666 didn’t have dynamite strapped to his chest (and detonated it).
Burnsy, you didn’t “forget” to include ‘Jobs’, you had strongly repressed the memory using the Arashikage Mindset.
Karate shit kick almost killed me.
As much as I like pathos Lieb, confident, just off a good interview Lieb fucking killed it this week. Let’s hear more from that guy.
The part with the Australians had me laughing so hard I had to play it twice.
I do like how every moment of Vince-Matt bullshitery pushes Bret closer to the edge. Soon. Soon, the Squirrel King will rise.
Or just do something violent at Buzzfeed.
Either way, it will be a net plus for the Frotcast.
Nearly 2 hours of pure comedic genius! Unfortunately, despite all of the topics and hilarity this show, I might have to go with the LeBeouf pronunciation thing as my favorite bit… that was just too good!
Apparently Laremy liked A Madea Christmas? I don’t know what to believe in anymore