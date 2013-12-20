Frotcast 183: Shia LaBeouf, Worst of ’13, and The Most Australian Clip Ever

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

Matt Lieb was back in the Frotquarters this week, joining Bret and Burnsy (great news for BurnsyFan66!) via Skype. We talked about the Shia Labeouf plagiarism fiasco, Burnsy explained some of his choices for the worst movies of 2013, and we had a classic movie discussion of Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing.

This week’s clips included The Most Confusing Commercial Ever, The Most Australian News Clip of All Time, and a couple embarrassing accidental voice mails (don’t forget to hang up your phone next time you leave one!).

If you’re listening and you haven’t gotten to the Australia TV clips yet, I’d recommend sticking around.

And now, the most Australian clip of all time:

And now, the most confusing commercial of all time:

This one almost killed Bret. My favorite YouTube comment on this: “Scott Hoy will protect you from either playing video games in the backseat, car crashes or blaming the passengers for roll overs…NOT SURE WHICH ONE BUT IT’S EITHER ONE…”