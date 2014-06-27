Frotcast 209: ‘Pain And Gain,’ And The Chinese Handjob Robot

–

[audio http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/jep2f3/Frotcast209.mp3]-

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

This has been a week of Frotcast-Real Life synergy as Joe Sinclitico’s Ejac. Box has been made a reality, in the form of a “Chinese Automatic Sperm Extractor.” We have more fun with that story than I thought humanly possible, and at the risk of overselling you, my stomach hurt from laughing. Share this one with your friends.

At the top of the show, Matt Lieb, Bret, and I (all live) open discussing Matt’s film he’s been shooting, which leads us to Gary Oldman’s Playboy interview, defending of Mel Gibson, and subsequent apology and counter apology from the ADL. From there we jump to Spike Lee’s comments about America’s addictions, and listen to some more of his Kickstarter to try to identify whether he’s drunk, high on painkillers, or has had some kind of stroke. After that it’s Chinese hand job machine time. Finally we get to our stated topic, Michael Bay’s ‘Pain And Gain,’ in honor of the fact that ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ is out today and we sure as hell weren’t going to sit though that.

Not discussed, but in other Frotcast Synergy news: Remember Justin Lookado? We talked about his rules for Christian dating back on Frotcast 179. Today he’s in the news after being arrested inside his vomit-covered car on the side of the road in Indiana. He was arrested for public intoxication and blew a .07. I’d love to point and snicker and yell about what a hypocrite he is, but… he did pull over, right? Guy’s a douche, but having one too many ranks pretty low on the holy man fall from grace scale if you ask me. He doesn’t even have his Guy Fieri hair anymore, which is just disappointing:

Who knew Affliction shirts were going to be so popular in the “cool pastor” community?

Here’s your Chinese Automatic Sperm Extractor video:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Leave us a review on Stitcher.

Additionally, you can catch us on Mutiny Radio every Wednesday!