Frotcast 37: Sheen, Translating Scottish, Texts from Joe King

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2011/03/filmdrunk37.mp3%5D
This week was the inevitable Charlie Sheen hangover. Nothing can compete with hearing the tapes of that original interview the first time, but we brought our old friend Joe King on and did our best to come up with some new games.
- Opening – For our into song, I used my mash-up of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” with Sheen quotes.
- 5:00: How long before our parents catch on to the Sheen quoting, and how annoying will it get?
- 8:00 Corey Haim’s Oscar snub
- 10:30 NEW SEGMENT: Out-of-Context Texts from Joe King. “Worth it. Don’t f*cking kill your grandma in the p*ssy with a hammer though, bro.”
- 12:30 We discuss the way working from home for the last three years has ruined my personal hygiene/boundaries/ability to not fart and scratch myself in public.
- 18:00 How Joe got sent to the school psychologist in college for his answers on an art appreciation test.
- 24:00 NEW SEGMENT: Using clips from The Scheme, we play our new game, “What the hell are the Scottish people saying?” (I’ve now received the translations, thank you, listeners).
- 51:30 We talk about the Northwestern professor who got in trouble for his demonstration of the “f*cksaw”, including live female ejaculation.
- After that it’s pretty much 85% f*cksaw references
DOWNLOAD IT HERE. SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES. NOW AVAILABLE ON ZUNE MARKETPLACE.
Email us at Frotcast@gmail.com. I’ve already got our Scottish people transcribed, but if you’ve got pictures, questions, stories, something you’d like us to talk about, send it our way! BOOM! BRING IT!
I might have to sue. F*cksaw was my pro wrestling pseudonym.
Yahoo! Recognition for the Scheme at last. I’ve never been prouder to be Scottish. Also, Fucksaw is what Charlie Sheen call his penis.
Blackie Lawless is a professor at Northwestern?
I wonder how Brett feels about the new segments… let me go ahead and guess that he hates them along with the pre-existing segments, funny voices / accents, discussion of movies, sunshine, children’s laughter, michael crighton, podcasts, this website, the internet in general, most colors, blowjobs, dick jokes…..
You know, hearing all of the tall-tales of this Charlie Sheen feller really hit a chord with the ol’ Predator. Maybe not so much with cocaine and STD’s, but the Predator can see eye-to-eye with getting world-class women.
I remember the time after my fight with that giant Jap Takayama. During the match that son of a gun hit me square in the family jewels, but ol’ Don being the man that he is and not some limp-wristed fairy like Vince, kept on slugging.
Afterwards I let Yoshi knew what he done did, and he said in his garbled engrish that he’d make it up to me. Well, he didn’t dissapoint cause later that night I got a knock on my hotel room and when I opened it 4 of the hottest J-pop stars were standing outside.
Don ain’t one to kiss and tell, but let me just give the rest of you virgin bastards a lesson in eastern-women: even though they got sideways vaginas, they’re tighter than a Ken Shamrock heelhook, I tell you what.
im ganna strip u naked mancini and frot you to death
After the kid came out like Quato, when it got older the neighborhood kids found it strapped to a lab table in the basement. It kept saying “Kill me.”