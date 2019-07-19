Frotcast 413:’ Midsommar’ And Why Johan Miranda Should Be Deported, With Joe Sinclitico

07.18.19 19 mins ago

Download the Mp3 here.

This week on the Frotcast, your fave Joe Sinclitico from Adam Devine’s House Party is back. And joining us for the first time, our old friend Johan Miranda, creator of “Why Johan Miranda Should Be Deported” and previously seen on Larry Charles’ Dangerous World Of Comedy. We discuss Midsommar, for some reason, and of course ask Johan about his show while chanting “SEND HIM BACK.” Luckily that still leaves lots of time for Joe to reminisce about the heyday of gonzo-style early aughts adult films, not to mention your voicemails and emails, and the Royalty Freestyle.

Listen now, and you too will find yourself saying “Yeah, give it to her, JJ.”

If you love it, subscribe to our Patreon. We’ve got tons of bonus content on there, including hundreds (citation needed) of episodes in which we specifically discuss movies. You can even add it to your regular podcast feed!

Enjoy and Frot on, you’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTJOE SINCLITICOJOHAN MIRANDAMidsommar

