Frotcast 413:’ Midsommar’ And Why Johan Miranda Should Be Deported, With Joe Sinclitico

This week on the Frotcast, your fave Joe Sinclitico from Adam Devine’s House Party is back. And joining us for the first time, our old friend Johan Miranda, creator of “Why Johan Miranda Should Be Deported” and previously seen on Larry Charles’ Dangerous World Of Comedy. We discuss Midsommar, for some reason, and of course ask Johan about his show while chanting “SEND HIM BACK.” Luckily that still leaves lots of time for Joe to reminisce about the heyday of gonzo-style early aughts adult films, not to mention your voicemails and emails, and the Royalty Freestyle.

Listen now, and you too will find yourself saying “Yeah, give it to her, JJ.”

