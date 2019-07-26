Frotcast 414: Larry The Cable Wife’s Book Of Horse Prayers

Click to download here.

Were you aware that Larry The Cable Guy’s wife wrote a book of horse prayers? It’s called Unbridled Faith: 100 Devotions from the Horse Farm, and we share this discovery on this week’s Frotcast. Joining us in the Frotquarters this week are music writer Dan Ozzi, formerly of Vice/Noisey, now writing a book on punk, and comedian Ryan Papazian, Matt’s former co-host on Where Eagles Dare, a now defunct podcast about punk. Naturally we tell some Danzig stories, but also discuss Comic-Con and the new trailers for Top Gun, the Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers movie, and of course, Cats, the trailer that single-handedly shutdown the internet for an entire day. We also discuss Oliver Stone’s latest brave stand, “Putin’s anti-gay laws are good actually,” and reminisce about the underrated brilliance of Freddy Got Fingered.

Naturally, we finish things off with your emails and voicemails. Keep on Frotting and subscribe at Patreon.com/Frotcast if you want access to our extensive catalogue of bonus #Content. You can add it to your regular podcast feed! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

