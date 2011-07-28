Frotcast 58: Songs of Summer, Search for the Worst Trailer, Cowboys & Aliens

[Download this week’s episode here (right-click, “save as.”)]
This week on the Frotcast, we brought on our old friend Laremy Legel from Film.com to discuss Cowboys & Aliens, so we did that for a few seconds, and then we talked about how terrible this week’s trailers are, and then we brought on Burnsy to try to pick the song of the summer.
Episode notes:
- 4:00 – Me saying “respect” to C-Tates and asking Gina Carano a question at Comic-Con
- 10:00 – Steven Spielberg takes the stage to collect his fake Comic-Con award and give a cheesy speech
- 13:22 – We talk Attack the Block, briefly.
- 15:00 – We make fun of Battleship for a while. “So there’s an… ocean robot? That turns into a plane?”
- 19:35 – We make fun of New Year’s Eve for a while
- 37:00 – We talk Cowboys and Aliens
- 53:00 – DON’T MISS! We bring on Burnsy to try to find the song of the summer.
Email us at Frotcast@Gmail.com, Subscribe on iTunes, and download this week’s episode here (right-click, “save as.”)
(that Happiness clip I was talking about is at 30 seconds and 47 seconds)
(and here’s one of our songs of summer)
My favorite part is the way she puts two random things together to indicate summer. “Holocaust, pancake batter! Parrot feathers, tube sock!”
—
And here are the other songs we used. The videos make them EVEN WORSE!
I don’t know where Burnsy finds this stuff. I’m not sure I want to.
Did I miss the link to the craigslist ads?
Surely the internet owes us a Summertime/We Didn’t Start The Fire mashup. I think that’s in the Bill of Rights somewhere.
so swagger jagger is using the beat from old mcdonald had a farm? ffs.
Yeah, I assume I’m not the only one who shouted/sang at the computer at that.
A British singer using the tune from a classic American song by a dude who loses his girlfriend and then proceeds to bang her sister?
Someone’s jealous.
Wait, the aliens want gold? Is Cowboys and Aliens the 19th century version of Battlefield Earth?
‘Ice Ice baby’ is still a killer jam. I’m just sayin’…
So, was that “Fatlip” in the gorilla mask?
*looks around*
And who’s the guy in the black shirt???
The Mighty Feklahr would rather see “Lady Viagra feat. FUPA”.
By Kahless’ Beard! Failboat Van Winkle just won the title of “21st Century Vanilla Ice” back from Kevin Federline!
Well, before ol’ Fekky heads to Middle Earth to wreck shit, He’s gotta give straight mad gangsta props to His booooyyyeeee Brunsy. Dem vids are legit, son!
(You’re the one that sent Him the vid of that kid spilling blue paint, right?)
The Aliens want Gold? Are you sure the flying saucers aren’t actually flying Yamakas?
Go ahead. Laugh at Vanilla Ice. But he has mad tats now. That makes him cool, like…like…Ace Ventura. Or Amy Winehouse. What…too soon? She died before she turned 30. How is that not awesome?
Those are far and away some of the worst songs I’ve ever heard. For his powertrolling, BURNSY: Respek!
Swagger Jagger is the name of Swiper’s chav cousin on Dora the Explorer.