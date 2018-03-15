Frotcast: The Ben Tribute Episode, All About The Benjamin

What’s up, Frot-fans. We have our first Patreon patrons-only episode, which should be available to anyone who donated any amount (Patreon should’ve emailed everyone who donated an RSS link which should have this episode as the only Patrons-only post). There’s no link here because you have to go to Patreon to donate/download.
As most of you know, our original co-founder and host Ben Kaplan passed away in December, and we’d been meaning to do a tribute episode ever since. I reached out on Twitter and Facebook for the listeners to email us their favorite Ben moments from the Frotcast, and I got those clips together and most of the OG Frot crew in the same room — me, Matt Lieb, Brendan, and even Bret came out of hiding. Laremy joined via Skype, where he belongs.
We’ll be donating the proceeds from this episode to 826 Valencia, which helps teach kids to write. A cancer charity might’ve been a more obvious choice, but Ben loved to make fun of the idea of raising awareness, and since he was a dude who more than anything wanted to drop out of the corporate rat race and spend his life creating stuff, we figured a writing charity would be more fitting.
Anyway, we got together to play old clips, reminisce, and basically just do the best throwback episode we could put together. Hopefully you enjoy it. If not, no refunds.
Frot on, Ben, wherever you are.
Thanks for this, guys. I saw the call for bits and meant to dig something up, but ran out of time. The one(s) I had in mind were Ben’s unapologetic love of shlock in the face of Bret’s disgust.
That came to mind because it represented part of what I liked about Ben: his lack of shame. You’re all intelligent guys, but when faced with someone as smart and sharp as Bret, the tendency of most of us would be to reflexively feel ashamed of our more embarrassing tastes. That’s not a critique of Bret, incidentally, more of a comment about how smart people behave around each other. Ben didn’t seem to give a shit what Bret (or anyone) thought of his tastes and made no apologies for loving Transformers (for instance). His easy indifference was admirable.
Frot on, Ben. Frot on all of you.
Indeed. That was really the core of Ben’s character.
RIP
Frot on, Ben, you wonderful swole Jew…