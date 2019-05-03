Frotcast Bonus: Live Riff Of The Steven Seagal Classic, ‘Into The Sun’

This month’s live riff is available to our $20 Patreon donors. Become one today!

Only one Frot can stop the Yakuza! That’s right, this month’s bonus LIVE RIFF is for the 2005 Steven Seagal classic, Into the Sun, available for free on Amazon Prime.

When the Governor of Tokyo is murdered and his wife’s sister is kidnapped, his ex-CIA American brother-in-law goes after the responsible terrorists and in the process uncovers a plot to detonate a nuclear device in the U.S.

This action classic has Yakuza, Chinese gangsters, and former NFL great Eddie George dying in the first five minutes. So many cultures for Steven Seagal to appropriate! Incredibly he never wears outerwear that doesn’t reach at least to his knees. I believe this was Steven’s Matrix phase. Do we think the terribly scaled gun on his back in the poster is deliberate or accidental? Discuss.

Joining us in this week’s riffage are comedians extraordinaire Yusef Roach and Ashley Ray, and Michael Rousselet from The Room/Five Second Films/Dude Bro Party Massacre III. Please enjoy this and tell your friends to donate so they can hear it too! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast.

Don’t forget to subscribe to the Patreon and leave us a review on iTunes. Email us at frotcast@gmail.com and leave us a voicemail at 415 275 0030. We love you very much.

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast.