Gary Busey joins the cast of Piranha 3 Double D

Just a day after it was announced that the Piranha 3D sequel would actually be called Piranha 3DD (three double d), we’ve gotten word that Gary Busey will be joining the cast. Jesus, guys, are we just going to do anything the internet suggests now? If so, I demand starring roles for Lobster Dog and the Llama Who Looks Like Taylor Lautner, and Vince Vaughn walking through the background of every scene eating an ice cream cone.
I guess the obvious question is, in a fight between Gary Busey and a school of piranha, whose teeth are more dangerous? I say Busey, because he can smell fear.
Gary Busey once entered a cock fight and was disqualified for insider trading.
[via ComingSoon]
WE! WE! WE ARE GONNA EAT FOOD! AND EAR! MOTHERS!
[Gif via WarmingGlow]
Why is there a gif of the Preacher from Poltergeist?
[Cracks nuckles]
Gary Busey is proof that being on film will steal your soul.
This casting makes total sense for the producers if they are looking to cut costs because like the piranhas, Busey only needs to be paid in human flesh.
Gary Busey’s royal wedding invitation arrived via carrier midget. As does all of his royal correspondence.
Gary Busey actually pissed vinegar and shit cement, but just once.
Gary Busey started a campaign to free the gnomes that work in those “little walk up banks,” or to at the least get them a window.
Gary Busey can smell fear.
I can smell schadenfreude.
Gary Busey divided by zero :(
Gary Busey doesn’t need glasses to watch a 3D movie. He closes one eye and rapidly orbits his popcorn bucket.
Maybe he dies and gets put into the body of one of the piranha to learn a life lesson.
They put the ‘Forever Alone’ guy in about ten thousand movies. They are collectively called vlogs.
I’m going to go ahead and assume Busey will be playing a marine biologist a la Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, and that he demonstrates his piranha expertise by devouring a whole cow in under 30 seconds.
Gary Busey puts a ring of salt around him wherever he sleeps to keep the snails off his stretch marks.
Gary Busey is that guy that goes to comedy shows and yells out old bit. That’s him, every time, every where.
Gary Busey lost an arm to a boating accident.
In a poker game.
Trump/Busey ’12
Gary Busey is legally adopting Donald Trump’s hair to protect it from his bronzer.
I heard that Busey’s rabies mouth foam can cure cancer. And also male pattern baldness.
Gary Busey can wok on water.
Gary Busey goes piranha fishing using his backne scabs as bait.
Gary Busey gets blowjobs from piranhas all day every day.
The Colonel’s secret flavor recipe of 11 herbs and spices is just Gary Busey saliva.
Really, now I’m much more enthusiastic about this movie being shot in Wilmington. Seeing Busey in person must be like seeing a sasquatch or a UFO.
Gary Busey is all about the Benjamins buttons.
Gary Busey is currently penning the script for This is Not Gary Busey: XXX
Gary Busey thinks Schrödinger’s cat was a pussy and a pussy.
Gary Busey’s signature is on Obama’s birth certificate.
Busey is probably under the impression that he’s to be playing the school of piranhas. He smells Oscar but it’s actually burning hair.
Gary Busey owns every Draw Four card Uno ever made.
Gary Busey hunts coyotes under the nom de guerre, Mr. Fuzzybottom’s Comeuppance.
Gary Busey can unhook a sports bra with one hand.
Gary Busey thinks coup de grâce is mardi gras’ cousin.
Gary Busey has a gizzard-like organ in his throat filled with owl pellets.
Gary Busey gave his third nipple a taco. The nipple wasn’t interested. Gary was sad.
Gary Busey ordered a 3 piece suit with a biscuit in the KFC drive-thru.
Gary Busey drives around in broad daylight knocking down peoples’ mailboxes with an uprooted mailbox post
Gary Busey knows the difference between a grinder and a sub sandwich but he ain’t spillin’ the beans.
Gary Busey is in the market for a 3rd arm to hold his pants up because a “belt” is a 4 letter word.
Gary Busey’s butt was the horn section on Goldfinger’s “Superman”
Gary Busey thinks the blue states need ot go for a nice walk and cheer the fuck up already.
Gary Busey regularly name drops Tod Banks, the day shift manager at the Covina Stater Bros.
Little did Donald Trump know, if he had said, “You’re fired” backwards, he would have sent Gary Busey back to his dimension.
Gary Busey has a dent in his brain that he fills with Chex Party Mix for company.
Gary Busey tells people he’s Buddy Hollier than thou.
Gary Busey sends all his text messages in binary. From a pager
Gary Busey posts videos to TouYube.
Gary Busey destroyed his Roomba after watching T2.
Garey Busey chews soda can tabs like they were Chicklets
When Friendster shuts down, programmers will delete every profile. Gary Busey will delete them.
Gary Busey has had every song stuck in his head all day.