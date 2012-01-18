George Lucas claims nuking the fridge was his idea

George Lucas is currently busy traveling across the country as part of his it’s-okay-to-see-me-as-a-human-being tour, which is actually a brilliant PR move, but we’ll get to that later. First, a bit of pointless minutiae about Indy 4. A few years back, the internet quickly swooped on “nuke the fridge” as an easy shorthand for everything that was wrong with Indy 4, even though that scene wasn’t even the tenth dumbest that happened in that movie. Previously, Spielberg had said it was his idea, telling Empire “Blame me. Don’t blame George. That was my silly idea.” Now, in a lengthy NY Times profile, George Lucas says the idea was his, and I believe him, because slug people aren’t capable of guile:
When I told Lucas that Spielberg had accepted the blame for nuking the fridge, he looked stunned. “It’s not true,” he said. “He’s trying to protect me.”
In fact, it was Spielberg who “didn’t believe” the scene. In response to Spielberg’s fears, Lucas put together a whole nuking-the-fridge dossier. It was about six inches thick, he indicated with his hands. Lucas said that if the refrigerator were lead-lined, and if Indy didn’t break his neck when the fridge crashed to earth, and if he were able to get the door open, he could, in fact, survive. “The odds of surviving that refrigerator — from a lot of scientists — are about 50-50,” Lucas said.
Was there also a dossier about using a snake for a rope? About surviving six trips down a waterfall in a row? About Shia Labeouf being able to lead an army of monkeys through the trees? Let’s not split hairs, that whole movie was really dumb. But back to the George Lucas world tour. He’s been busy painting himself as an old-fashioned romantic, too naive for this mean, modern world, but determined to keep up the fight for the downtrodden. It’s hard not to admit that he’s been partially successful.
Lucas’s films are relentlessly — and to some, maddeningly — old-fashioned and naïve. “If it’s a popcorn movie,” Lucas told me, “it needs a lot of corn.”
“I’m retiring,” Lucas said. “I’m moving away from the business, from the company, from all this kind of stuff.”
Lucas has decided to devote the rest of his life to what cineastes in the 1970s used to call personal films. They’ll be small in scope, esoteric in subject and screened mostly in art houses. They’ll be like the experimental movies Lucas made in the 1960s, around the time he was at U.S.C. film school, when he recorded clouds moving over the desert and made a movie based on an E. E. Cummings poem.
Good. Great. Why didn’t he do that ten years ago? But… then there this parenthetical a few paragraphs later:
(All six “Star Wars” films will return to theaters in 3-D, beginning in February.)
If you take him at face value, he sounds great, as long as you ignore big chunks of the rest of the article. He almost succeeds at garnering sympathy for all the fanboy-bashings he gets, as long as you aren’t paying attention too closely.
“I think there are a lot more important things in the world” than feuds with fanboys, Lucas says with a kind of weary diffidence. But then he gets serious, even a little wounded. Lucas explains that his first major features — “THX 1138” and “American Graffiti” — were forcibly re-edited by the studios. Those were wrenching experiences he has compared to someone keying your car (he loves cars) or chopping a finger off one of your children (he has three and loves them too). Afterward, Lucas set out to gain financial independence so the final cut would forever be his. “If the movie doesn’t work,” he vowed, “it’s going to be my fault.”
[…]
When fanboys wailed, Lucas did not just hear the scream of young Jedis; he heard something like the voice of the studio. The dumb, uncomprehending voice in his Socratic dialogues — a voice telling him how to make a blockbuster. “On the Internet, all those same guys that are complaining I made a change are completely changing the movie,” Lucas says, referring to fans who, like the dreaded studios, have done their own forcible re-edits. “I’m saying: ‘Fine. But my movie, with my name on it, that says I did it, needs to be the way I want it.’ ”
Lucas seized control of his movies from the studios only to discover that the fanboys could still give him script notes. “Why would I make any more,” Lucas says of the “Star Wars” movies, “when everybody yells at you all the time and says what a terrible person you are?”
Waaah, I hated it when studios re-cut my movies. This from the guy who went back and added dialog (“NOOOO!”) to Empire Strikes Back, a film he didn’t write or direct. Sucks when people do that, doesn’t it, George?
Meanwhile, he comes off best when he’s painting himself as the civil rights hero who got Red Tails made even though no one wanted it, and seems to have everyone convinced.
For a model, Lucas studied flag-waving World War II films like Nicholas Ray’s “Flying Leathernecks,” which starred John Wayne. “We made movies like this during the war, and everybody just loved them,” he said. “I said, ‘There’s no reason why that idealism, that kind of naïveté, can’t still exist.’ ” But Lucas wanted naïveté on his own terms. He slipped into a kind of Socratic conversation with an imaginary studio head.
“They say, Now, who are you making this for?”
“I’m making it for black teenagers.”
“And you’re doing it as a throwback movie? You’re not going to do it as a hip, happening-now, music-video kind of movie?”
“No, that’s not a smart thing to do. There’s not really going to be a lot of swearing in it. There’s probably not going to be a huge amount of blood in it. Nobody’s head’s going to get blown off.”
“And you’re going to be very patriotic — you’re making a black movie that’s patriotic?”
“They have a right to have their history just like anybody else does,” Lucas said. “And they have a right to have it kind of Hollywood-ized and aggrandized and made corny and wonderful just like anybody else does. Even if that’s not the fashion right now.”
He even hired Boondocks writer Aaron MacGruder for Red Tails re-writes, a guy who basically called Jar Jar Binks Stepin Fetchit.
As McGruder put it, “One of the last things I said to George was: ‘This movie kind of represents the last barrier of equality for the black fighting man. We’ve never had the John Wayne treatment.’ ”
Now, I’m not going to say George Lucas didn’t have good intentions, but it’s obnoxious to read a five-page New York Times spread on Red Tails without a single mention of The Tuskeegee Airmen, a patriotic war movie about the Tuskeegee Airmen written by two black guys. What, because it was an HBO movie it doesn’t count? I realize “breaking the last barrier of equality” sounds a lot better than “basically remaking an HBO movie with a bigger budget and releasing it in theaters,” but that still doesn’t make it true. And that’s sort of the George Lucas problem in a nutshell. Even when he does something good he feels compelled to ladle big spoonfuls of bullshit all over it.
In the American Psycho reboot Lucas plays the ATM.
Someday nominate this for COTW or I will.
*raiding
I’ve always given Lucas some slack about the Star Wars prequels. I saw the original Star Wars when it first came out. I was seven, and I think one of the major reasons I loved it was I WAS FUCKING SEVEN. No shit I would think Jar Jar was dumb when I was 29. If I was 29 when I saw the first one, I probably would have questioned Leia’s occasional English accent and the presence of an arthritic, foppish robot.
Similar note true story: Over Christmas, I watched the first 25 minutes of “IN Jones & the Last Crusade” with my early-20s brother and his wife.
Me at 0:01 minutes in: “I remember this being a pretty cool movie when I saw it soon after it came out!”
Me at 10:00 minutes in: I can’t believe how bad this is. When did this come out? 1989?”
My 20-something brother’s wife at 10:01 minutes in: “Ha-ha! I wasn’t even born yet!”
Me at 10:03 minutes in: “Grrrrrrrrrrr.”
To be fair Vince, you are at no point saying the first three Indy films are good, but I am consistently surprised by everyone who was expecting/hoping Indy 4 to be better than it was. I remember an outraged co-worker came back to work after seeing Indy 4 the previous night, outraged that they “threw out all the science for fucking alien bullshit.” He insisted that every thing in the first three films had a basis in reality and science and that the last film did not. These types of outraged rants have persisted for almost four years now.
Was there also a dossier about using a snake for a rope? About surviving six trips down a waterfall in a row? About Shia Labeouf being able to lead an army of monkeys through the trees?
Didn’t the first film have God’s ghosts of Hebrew vengeance (not to mention the impossibly-engineered opening sequence), didn’t the second film have people living after having their hearts torn out (not to mention the voodoo doll), and didn’t the third have a fucking 500-year-old night (not to mention Indy riding a tank over a cliff and living)? I’m not saying Indy 4 is good (and you’re not saying the other three are) but to the internet as a whole, I ask:
How is it any worse than the first three? It’s not like Star Wars, where if he wanted to make everyone happy, Lucas could make any changes he wanted if he only also offered the original versions to the fans. He could probably make more money that way, to boot.
When I was a kid, I loved the Indiana Jones flicks. When I was an adult, I enjoyed the fourth one because it was more of the same. I honestly think the whole backlash is misplaced anger over the Star Wars prequels. People wanted to hate Indy 4, so they do.
Pretty much yeah. The only Indiana J movie I like completely is the first one, and wwtdd recently argued, persuasively, that the ending sucks–making your protagonist completely extraneous to the climax of the story is weeeaaaak. The best movie Lucas ever made is American Graffiti. Believe.
What it boils down to for me is that Indy 4 seemed lazy and forced. I don’t hold the originals to any high standard (I thought 2 was pretty crappy), but I just didn’t get anything out of the newer one. All others aside, I just thought it was boring. Not to mention LeBeef and his stupid CGI monkeys.
Agreed so much. Listen to this guy internet.
You’re talking about implausibility like that was the only problem people had with the new movie. Sure, the freakin ARK of the COVENANT MELTING NAZIS was not exactly “hard science”. But it wasn’t snake rope either.
The crazy fantasy stuff that happened in the original movies was still stuff that stemmed from the myths and legends related to the objects and places that were the subject of the films. It made sense, not because it was “real science” but because it was part of the narrative. Maybe if Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had been about the mystical Aztec god of snake ropes and refrigerator armor it…no, yeah, that still would have been pretty stupid.
I would say Temple of Doom is as shitty as Crystal Skull, the other two slightly better. Almost as dopey from a plot standpoint, sure, but a bit better constructed. They weren’t ridiculous when they came out. The waterfall scenes in Crystal Skull looked like a music video you’d shoot at the mall. But overall, I agree that both Lucas and Spielberg’s 80s movies are wildly overrated because we were all children when we saw them.
I thought I was just being an apologist about the SW prequels. For a year or two after SITH came out I kind of had a burnout stretch where I thought “welp, this is where Star Wars went off the rails, no looking back.” And I was critical though nowhere near as savage as some of the wounded post-children who cried over their childhoods being Sanduskied.
Then I bought a big projector screen and figured “okay, what ELSE am I supposed to break this in with?” And I started with the original trilogy (still DVD, this was a couple years back) and…yeah, okay, still awesome. “Jedi” has some low points, and I decided some time ago Lucas made a huge mistake making Luke and Leia twins. I really think Leia should have been Obi-Wan’s daughter via Padme’s sister…I don’t have the space to type why this would have made the prequels better, but it would have, trust me, I’m a random person on the internet and cannot be denied.
Then I ran through the prequels and…what the hell had I depressed about? Jar-Jar aside, TPM was a Star Wars movie. Period. It was the most “Star Wars”-y of the prequels. Two bad decisions made it look worse: Jar Jar and the poor casting of Anakin. Otherwise, perfectly fine. Clones? Okay, that one was fucking boring. Revenge of the Sith is better than Return of the Jedi. Anakin’s turn is clumsy and Padme goes from heroine to barefoot in the kitchen, but otherwise entertaining now that I’m a few years removed from waiting long pathetic years for the films to be released so my life will continue. Are there better films? Unquestionably. And I still haven’t bought the Blus. But I can live with arguably the center of my childhood becoming what it is today.
I’ve disagreed elsewhere with the dissing of the ending of Raiders. Indy spent the whole movie using his fists, gun, and whip cynically chasing treasure. In the end, rather than give in to the selfish temptation of violating the secret that “God” wanted hidden, he pushed aside avarice and shut his eyes.
You know, like Tebow would.
@Dead: I’m not sure what you’re point is. If you are saying that the original three films didn’t have “snake ropes” and “nuking the fridge” I point you to the opening sequence in Raiders and the tank going over the cliff in Last Crusade. If you are saying that the first three films’ more fantastic elements have a basis in existing myths (Old Testament, Indian Mysticism, Crusades-era Christian myth) than I’ll point out that “Crystal Skulls” pre-date the movie by decades and even their association with aliens. Incidentally, the alien thing works for me because the first films were supposed to evoke the Saturday morning serials of the ’30s and ’40s, which had very Indy-esque treasure hunts and witch doctors, etc. whereas Crystal Skull was evoking the ’50s sci-fi films that had come to replace them. Indy flicks evoke the cinema of the time-period. If they did an Indy film set in 2012 he would be up against emo-vampires, werewolves and zombies.
If none of this relates to the point you were making, I’m sorry for misunderstanding you.
“you’re” should be “your”. Watch out if you ever change from “what you’re trying to say” to “what your point is”.
@morton:
Uhm, I don’t know what your point is with the tank scene in Indy 3. The whole scene was set up for people thinking he went over the cliff but he actually managed to get off before and survive. You don’t see him climbing out of the tank after it crashed down or some shit, so I’m not sure what the ridiculous part here is supposed to be that you equate to something in Indy 4.
@porkythefirst:
Actually the prequels are worse than we remember and I don’t say that as “destroyed childhood” person but purely objectively speaking a lot in the prequels is just plain dumb and irritating and makes no sense. RedletterMedias video reviews have pointed a lot of that stuff out but there’s just so much wrong with them that really goes far beyond superficiality like “oh jar jar sucks”. So I’m not even sure what it’s supposed to mean when you say that TPM was the most “star wars’y”. According to what? Because a space station exploded and there was a parade at the end?
I guess it just flips around tied to Mort’s point. I never said any of those prequels were the greatest thing ever. But they did have some entertainment attached in varying degrees. The real lesson I take from all of it is: my perception of film in general has changed now that I’m in my 30s working six days a week and trying to keep a roof over more than one head. It’s just another movie series, albeit one which has far too much useless information poured into my brain.
As for TPM being the most “Star Wars-y” my reasoning is that it had a lighter touch that the last two were missing. Even with the trip to Tatooine it felt like Lucas was going out of his way to show us as many tricks as he was then capable of while still hitting the thematic elements of Star Wars. It had the strongest soundtrack of the 3, and it was almost like a “Greatest Hits” version of the original trilogy. If anything, he tried too hard to use what made the first trilogy work instead of trying to do something different and it came off shallow and plastic. AOTC fell flat because Lucas tried to backtrack and play it too serious, and ROTS’s biggest flaws are what the previous two (five) movies would not allow it to overcome.
Lucas also submitted a one-inch dossier on the possibility of Jones having explosive diarrhea. Spielberg decided it wasn’t realistic but used the idea anyway; calling it “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
Morton, there is a level of cheese that is expected in an Indy movie, and I agree anyone who states that it was all very realistic is silly indeed. But the 4th one delivered a level of cheese that was so outrageously over the top, completely lacking in any heart and delivered so poorly that it cannot be considered as “just another Indy film”.
I disagree with you, I and all of the friends of mine who went to see Indy 4 went in VERY much wanting to like it. And across a broadly different group of people we uniformly hated it.
My rebuttal isn’t completely accurate, I thought the second Indy sucked monkey brains out of an ass, but 1 and 3 were great.
No, the cheese level was the same. Your palate changed.
My comment was written before your clarification showed up. I will concede that CGI takes some thing away, but I don’t think 4 is fundamentally different in tone, style, or intent from the first three.
I would say Raiders has a different tone. There are no in-jokes, no shoehorned sidekicks, and the laughs are due more to natural humor than flat-out jokes. What Indy does makes sense because we have no history with the character. The movie is whatever it wants to be because it’s making it up as it goes along.
Temple of Doom gets a little darker than it should. But I love the hell out of this movie. It’s got a killer soundtrack, a great psuedo-James Bond opening, Mola Ram is a great camp villain, and even Short Round manages to be possibly the least annoying kid sidekick perhaps in the history of film. Mrs. Spielberg kind of kicks the movie in the nuts, and since it’s a prequel, believing in some magic potatoes kind of takes the wind out of Indy’s treasure hunter cynicism from Raiders, but it’s solid.
Crusade would have been worse than Crystal Skull without Connery. Sallah and Brody were turned from useful, noble characters into Oliver Hardy and C-3PO. The entire movie survives because of a strong opening and a great chemistry between Junior and Senior. It’s still good, but there’s a lot more wrong with than people remember.
Skull had it’s moments, but the CGI animals weren’t necessary. Nuke the fridge was less offensive than giving Marion nothing to do. The Russians never seemed like credible enemies and Mutt would have been easier to take if he hadn’t been introduced as fucking Fonzie Brando. I have no problem with the aliens, I “get” how the era called for them, I just think their handling was chosen…poorly.
He added the ‘Nooooo’ to Return of the Jedi. Dummy.
I’M RETIRING SO I CAN MAKE MORE MOVIES!
I think Indy 4 is better than Star Wars 2 but not E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial: The 20th Anniversary Edition.
“The odds of surviving that refrigerator — from a lot of scientists — are about 50-50,” Lucas said.
“Never tell me the odds.” -Han Solo
“Mesa cause one, two-y little bitty axadentes, huh? Yud say boom de gasser, den crashin der bosses heyblibber, den banished.” Jar-Jar Binks
So the guy who created an offensive black caricature with Jar-Jar Binks and had a Black Jedi Knight say stuff like “THIS PAHTIES OVA!” wants to appeal to the patriotic black teenager. Bravo. I’m sure that’s a huge demographic waiting to be tapped into also.
I love how he’s happy to take everyone’s money for “his” work but can’t handle them pointing out to him it’s shit. If you’re gonna pretend to be some sort of auteur it really helps if you’re not making mainstream commercial pieces of shit. What an asshole.
My defense of Indy 4 is pretty much my defense of Scientology… it’s not any less believable than the other stuff.
Indy 4 had aliens, monkeys, ants, Cate Blanchett channeling her inner Walter Koenig and Shia the BuFu Warrior. The fridge is like waaaaaaaay down on the list of shit wrong with that movie.
I’m not sure why Lucas thinks black teens will like dogshit.
Perhaps he’s sampled the music they listen to.
The guy can’t even be original about what he wants to do with the rest of his life. “I’m going to become the Francis Ford Copola of filmmaking.”
I disagree; slugs ARE capable. They just don’t know you have to charge downwards for two seconds for a flash kick. They usually charge backwards.
My beef with Lucas is that it seems too disingenuous to wait 20 years to release the next installment in a beloved series. If I saw Indy 4 back in the 80’s, I would’ve probably liked it.
Anybody happen to notice both of these movies are Cuba Gooding Jr. joints?
I guess I don’t really fit in with the rest of you. Recently watched all four Indy movies. The first three were just as good and fun to watch as there were when I was a kid. The fourth one came across as even worse then when I saw it the first time.
I’ll suspend my disbelief regarding The Ark of the Covenant or The Holy Grail etc. because those artifacts are central to the plot-line. The Macguffin can be a fantastic object with mystical powers. Indiana Jones though, is supposed to be pretty much a normal guy. I promise you, the odds of surviving a nuclear blast by hiding inside a refrigerator are 0%.
Indiana Jones has mystical religious mythical type adventures, the fourth one has him fighting aliens. It was a genre shift. What if a new Star Wars movie had no one flying through space and just had Luke using his fists and no Force to fight Tusken goddesses or something. What if James Bond became an explosionless drama film about a man returning to his home town to become a high school teacher, etc. Shut up everyone that says it was justified because this movie was in the 50s. No. Nope, no.
He wasn’t in space fighting them with ray guns on their space ships. The film employed aliens the way idiots have associated them for years; that they were here long ago and are responsible for things like the crystal skulls (or the pyramids). It was justified. Yes. Yeah, yes.