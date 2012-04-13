God Bless America Still Looks Pretty Great

Back in January, Vince brought us the first trailer for God Bless America, a new film written and directed by Bobcat Goldthwait, and he flipped his scarf and gave us this opinion:
All the reality show parodies look amazing, but the plot of the movie seems… I don’t know, a little Cho Seung-Hui for my tastes.
While I didn’t know what that meant back then and I still don’t know now because I’m too lazy to Google the reference, there have since been another trailer and a clip released for the film, which hits theaters on May 11 but is currently available On Demand, and I think it looks pretty solid. In fact, if I could put on my Peter Travers glasses for a second, I’d say that it looks like Falling Down meets 50/50 meets UHF. Feel free to use that in commercials, Bobcat.
Check out the clip and trailer for yourself after the jump, but I’d say my only complaint is that the acting looks a little choppy. But the idea itself? Let’s just hope people don’t find this film inspirational, for the Kardashians’ sake.
Did he actually say Kardashian in the trailer? I need to know it wasn’t one of the voices in my head. Seems important somehow.
I’m wondering if we all have the same voice
I get this channel through direct tv. They do free sneak previews of movies and are showing this one May 9th.
They showed The Hunter last week, and Goon the week before…pretty cool channel
“Let’s just hope people don’t find this film inspirational, for the Kardashians’ sake.”
…so we’re hoping it becomes the voice of a generation then?
I was able to rent this on vudu. The first half is some of the best shit I’ve ever seen. Get’s a little slow as they try to wrap it all up, but the movie is great.
Bobcat does pretty good for a man named bobcat.
Cho Seung Hui murdered 32 people at Virginia Tech. Glad you’ve been alive the past 5 years.
Just watched it. Its fucking awesome. One of my favorite movies of the last year and a bit.
Watched it on Vudu, what a fucking great movie. If South Park has taught us anything, it’s that you can still drive a very socially important point home without taking yourself too seriously. That’s where this movie shines. Could he really get away with everything in this movie? Absolutely not. Does the movie make you even feel the slightest bit annoyed at that? No way. Well done.
This has “The Fisher King” written all over it