The Secret Of Godzilla’s Success? Andy Serkis, Obviously.

We all know Godzilla opened this weekend to mildly positive reviews and wild box office success, but a lot of people are burying the lede here: none of it could’ve happened without mo-cap genius Andy Serkis, who used his unmatched skills as a thespian to explore why Godzilla cries “BAANAAAAA!”
Here’s my favorite piece of IMDB trivia:
I thought it might be a joke at first, but nope, no, director Gareth Edwards did consult with Andy Serkis, drawing on his vast experience portraying mythological creatures.
With Godzilla now in Irish cinemas, director Gareth Edwards has told RTÉ TEN that Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis’ work as a motion capture consultant on his film forced him to discover the monster’s identity.
Edwards said of Serkis: “Andy’s this genius actor. I think he’s phenomenal – forget motion capture, he’s just a great actor.”
He continued: “It’s funny, because with every actor, whoever you meet, the sort of cliché is, ‘What’s my motivation?’. In some way or other they all ask that question.
“And so Andy was like, ‘What’s Godzilla’s motivation? What’s he trying to do? What’s he thinking? What does he want?’ It’s a really important question to ask and he prised it out of me.”
I like to imagine Andy Serkis sitting in a coffee shop somewhere, a giant rubber godzilla head on, sipping espresso, smoking a cigarette, quietly staring off into the middle distance muttering to himself “but what is it I really want?”
What drives Godzilla? I believe it’s a mixture of ennui, and an intense desire to kill stuff with his stabby tail spikes. BAAANAA!! BAAANAAAA!
It’s his willingness to explore these existential lizard questions that makes Andy Serkis one of of our bravest actors. So, so brave.
The Andy Serkis bit starts at 3:48. Thanks to Matthew for the tip.
I initially read That onomatopoeia for Godzilla’s roar as “Banana”
He just really loves fruit.
PINAAAAAAPPLE
/Chairman Kaga Voice
*MAAAANGO*
Apparently Aaron Johnsons motivation was off in the distance
According to filmdrunk lore, wouldn’t Elizabeth Olson be the titular character?
Andy Serkis? More like Andy Jerkis…dong onto his own face. It looks like someone blew a load in his face is what I’m saying here.
He didn’t actually do any actual mo-cap suit stuff by the way, he just consulted on the emotion and the “acting” for the not-mo-capped, CGI created and animated creatures in the film.
Serkis wasn’t available for the mo-cap work, so he recommended the second most experienced mo-cap actor, Homer Simpson.
That’s why there’s the odd scene in Godzilla where the monster sprays the MUTO with his radioactive breath, but you hear him saying: “Urinal cake eroding…eroding…eroding…gone!”
Maybe that’s just the cover for hiding the portion of the film’s budget he spent on blow.
Where are we on making Andy Serkis the new Chuck Testa?
I like to think of Andy Serkis sipping bourbon and watching an iguana in a terrarium, because that would mean we both engage in the same activity.
The only difference is that Andy is prepping to consult on Godzilla, and I’m prepping for a crying jag over not having a girlfriend.
To BAAAANAAA or not BAAAANAAA that is the question
I saw godzilla and I still have no fucking clue what his motivation was. At the start they said something about the mutos being a parasite, at first I thought they would clean his teeth or some shit like that.
Then he attacks them, ok Godzilla is hungry, but then he wakes up and acts like a drunk shaking off a blackout and stumbles into the ocean.