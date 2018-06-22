Frotcast 371: ‘Gotti,’ And ‘The Incredibles 2’ Becomes Unlikely Thirst Trap, With Jim Van Blaricum

–
This week on the Frotcast, I’m walkin’ heah! Which is to say, we’re talking Gotti, the first mob movie directed by E from Entourage and apparently written by a bot. Honestly, it’s great, just imagine a mob movie created by people who have missed the point of every mob movie. Former comedian and current owner of Bernadette’s, the dumbest bar in LA, Jim Van Blaricum joins Vince and Matt in the Frotquarters this week. Other topics include: Vince’s trip to the Aspen Food and Wine Classic, The New Yorker’s horny review of The Incredibles 2 (The Incredibles 2: Unlikely Thirst Trap), and a $350 chocolate bar that says “FARTS.” Frot on and enjoy, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast and don’t forget to review us on iTunes so we can climb the charts and rule the world.
Schnitzel bob presents :
Under the Bridge : A Matt Lieb story
Part 2 : My Dinner with Vince
For someone with self-proclaimed misphonia, Vince chewed louder than anyone I’d ever met. It was mesmerizing.
He produced an assortment of seared hot peppers in a baggy from his jeans and liberally distributed them on the eggs in front of him. “Not hot enough,” he explained unnecessarily. Then, seeing me quizzically eye the bottle of Frank’s Red Hot on the side of the table, he scoffed. “Bah. This isn’t elementary school!”
I made the mistake, half as a joke, of asking whether he always carried hot peppers with him, which set off a monologue.
“Oh yeah, you have to. It can be a trick though, there’s always the risk of pepper-cocking.”
I quickly reasoned what “pepper-cocking” meant, but not quickly enough to prevent an explanation. As if on cue, the cute waitress came around exactly in time to hear it.
“That’s when the oil from the peppers get onto your dong, either directly or from your hands. Or through friction-related seepage. Burns like a mother. Could I get more coffee please?” The waitress’ expression was inscrutable. I guess you get all kinds at Denny’s.
“Anyway, I have the baggy, obviously, but that’s not fool-proof, so I always keep a condom on, just in case.”
He paused while I attempted to process what I’d just heard. Before I could react, he guffawed and slapped the table hard, causing everything to spill. “I’m just kidding! I don’t keep a condom on, that would be ridiculous. I just wrap my underwear in saran wrap. Gets sweaty, sure, but that’s a hell of a lot better than the alternative.”
I never did learn if he was joking about the saran wrap.
“Anyhow, where you living?” he asked.
“Oh, uh, I live in Oakland. With my parents.”
“That’s stupid. You should live in LA.”
I think he must have noticed the glimmer in my eye when he mentioned LA. He leaned in, grinning. “Think about it. LA Matt. LA Matt, up in that ass.”
Lost in reverie, imagining what life would be like for LA Matt, I muttered, barely audible. “With a gat.”
Lieb could perish in a freak skydiving accident and I’d still assume he died while jacking off. God forbid he ever gets stuck in quicksand.
As for the guy who emailed about wanting love in his heart I recommend he get a dog.