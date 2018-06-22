Frotcast 371: ‘Gotti,’ And ‘The Incredibles 2’ Becomes Unlikely Thirst Trap, With Jim Van Blaricum

This week on the Frotcast, I’m walkin’ heah! Which is to say, we’re talking Gotti, the first mob movie directed by E from Entourage and apparently written by a bot. Honestly, it’s great, just imagine a mob movie created by people who have missed the point of every mob movie. Former comedian and current owner of Bernadette’s, the dumbest bar in LA, Jim Van Blaricum joins Vince and Matt in the Frotquarters this week. Other topics include: Vince’s trip to the Aspen Food and Wine Classic, The New Yorker’s horny review of The Incredibles 2 (The Incredibles 2: Unlikely Thirst Trap), and a $350 chocolate bar that says “FARTS.” Frot on and enjoy, donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast and don’t forget to review us on iTunes so we can climb the charts and rule the world.

