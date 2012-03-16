Great Moments In Movie Marketing: American Reunion goes MILF Hunting

With American Reunion set to be released on April 6, it’s only standard that Universal Pictures would amp up the promotional campaigns to try to milk every last drop out of the franchise’s prostate. Reunion has us checking in on the American Pie gang 10 years later, as they return to wherever it is they’re from for their high school reunion. All the old characters are back, including Jim… and whatever the names are of the other characters played by actors who need this paycheck.
That also means that Stiffler’s mom (Jennifer Coolidge) is back, undoubtedly to seduce Finch again. But even though 10 years would mean a considerable difference between a woman in her late 40s and a woman now in her late 50s, Universal wants to remind us that Stiffler’s mom still introduced most of us to the MILF ideology.
For some reason people think this is controversial, but I think it’s empowering. For starters, we’re rewarding women for being attractive, and that’s pretty much the standard of American pop culture, so there’s no point in debating that. But this also echoes the importance of institutions such as my FilmDrunk Hollywood Cougar Hall of Fame, which celebrates actresses north of 40 who still “keep it tight.”
I’m looking at you, Diane Lane.
