The First Trailer For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Here! (Plus GIFs)

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy just aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This comes after a long day of teasing us with pictures and 15-second videos of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (the WWE’s Dave Bautista), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (modeled after Oreo the Raccoon and voiced by Bradley Cooper). There was even half a second of Karen Gillan with her head shaved as Nebula and of Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser.
Now the full trailer (and our burgeoning collection of GIFs) are collected below.
To quote commenter Farthammer: [OOGA CHAKA INTENSIFIES]
Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014. Video via Jimmy Kimmel Live.
I can’t believe it. It’s real. My mind is blown right now. A movie, based on one of my favorite c-list comic book teams ever. And it’s real. It was on the teevee
I know, right? I mean, this is a long way to go for a gag…
am I the only one who doesn’t know what the fuck this is? That said, I’ll pretty much was Chris Pratt in anything, and I’ll probably enjoy this more than people who know what its supposed to be. So there.
Oh thank you, I have no clue either, I thought maybe it was just me
Oh man, I’m not sure if you guys got as excited as me by the fact that the fucking NOVA CORPS is in this shit! When I realized who John C Reilly and his partner were, I got a major chub.
I want this movie inside me.
Looks funny, but for some reason i can’t buy Zoe Saldana as being the most dangerous woman in the universe.
Hopefully, she’ll look better in more motion…
Did you not see Columbiana?? She was super badass in that.
I’m with Scott. The movie wasn’t great but she whooped ass.
It was impressive how inept a bunch a guys that outweighed her by 100+ lbs were at fighting.
I would break that girl in half. Like a boy.
Drax doesn’t look terrible, but the make-up for Gamora seems kind of… cheap.
Just want to throw my and in the ointment and give you: The Black Widow. We don’t know much of her backstory in the MCU, but hey, if ScarJo can pull it off,, then I suppose they’ll make Soldana play the part well…
Otherwise, she’ll be a bit character always having to be rescued by her male counterparts,,,which would ruin the movie. If she is as badas as they’re making her to be, and she is a badass and they give her a scene where she saves them all because of her sex, then I don’t know that I will really be lining up straight away for first showing.
HOWEVER, if they make her an integral part of the team and is seen as “part of the team,” then I will be happy.
“throw my *ly* into the ointment, as it were… My bad on the SP error…
*FLY* goddammit!!!!!!! Stupid no comment editing!!!
Oh hai Karen
(yes, I though the Borg Queen was kind of hot too. I’m an odd one)
[media.tumblr.com]
Yeah I’m definitely on board.
I’m hooked on a feeeeeling…. that this movie is gonna SUCK!!!!!!
Marvel has been on point up until now too, what a shame.
Are you including Fantastic Four?
Really not including iron man 2 right?
Also, Fantastic Four 2, X-Men 3, Blade 2, Blade 3, Spider-Man 3, both Ghost Riders, and at least one and a half Hulks. They’ve had their failures, but it doesn’t slow them down.
And this looks awesome.
What Billybob said.
Marvel Studios, the studio marvel/Disney runs should not be confused with Marvel properties that have been licensed out to other studios which Marvel has very limited input on… Basically, everything you guys just listed.
The only “Marvel” movies are the ones they have made themselves since becoming their own studio in 2008.
Iron Man
The Incredible Hulk
Iron Man 2
Thor
Captain America
The Avengers
Iron Man 3
Thor: the Dark World
Captain America: the Winter Soldier
And this later this year.
Iron Man 2 and 3 were awful. Hell, it was less Iron Man 3 and more Tony Stark 1. And I’ll bet all the money if there is an Iron Man 4 the main villain will be the head of a rival corporation with a vendetta against both Iron Man and Tony Stark.
Loved Iron Man 3.
You leave Blade 2 out of this! As a matter of fact, the original Blade was what got the comic book movie boom started…for better or worse.
Soul Glo, I 100% agree.
Blade 2 was great, especially for a sequel.
yep no problems with Blade 2. Iron man 2 and 3 were poor. Didn’t care for Captain America but then again I was never a fan of that super hero.
They still have input on those other movies, just not full control.
So, whenever the Marvel nerds get on their collective high horse about how Marvel is killing DC in the movie game, am I supposed to stop them and ask to make a distinction between studios? Because I’m not sure that’s what they are arguing.
By the same token, I don’t feel like anyone should be handed a valid excuse for all the Punisher movies, either.
Blade II was light years ahead of Blade 1 & 3. Fucking no-wire-fu real martial arts, Ron Perlman, & directed by Guillermo del Toro? I mean it had fucking LIGHT GRENADES. That movie kicked ass particularly for a sequel, as @Antbaby Machete Squad Leader said.
@Hyrax
You don’t think who is directly in charge of making these movies is relevant?
DC is owned by WB. They have had an in-house studio to develop their properties for a long time.
Marvel didn’t get Marvel Studios until the MCU started with Iron Man 1 and Incredible Hulk. They have very minimal input into their other properties that they license out. So no, in the context of DC being able to make their own movies via WB with a specific vision in mind… I don’t think it’s fair to consider Marvel movies made by half a dozen other studios that don’t necessarily fit in with Marvel’s vision, when talking about a Marvel/DC movie debate.
There’s a reason Marvel wants to bring as many properties back under their banner as they can. They (rightly) think they know their characters better than the other studios. So far, I think for the most part, they’re right.
Nope.
To you, all that shit matters, but to the Average Joe, the debate is Marvel vs DC. It’s not Marvel/Disney vs DC/WB vs Sony vs Fox.
I do appreciate your incredibly verbose Wikipedia entry of a reply, however, no matter how obvious and known it all was.
Average Joes who can’t make distinctions usually end up working for Cobra and accidentally shoot their fellow Vipers in the back.
And knowing is half the battle…
dummies are still insisting Iron Man 3 sucked?
@dissident if by sucked you mean I’d rather emo-Peter Parker than Paltrow in the Iron Man suit as much as Downey Jr. Then yes.
Most superhero franchises crash on burn on #3. I’ve having a hard time thinking of a good one. Spider-Man 3 was a well-made mess, and Iron Man 3 had the advantage of following a terrible #2, but the track record for third movies is dismal.
@The Mutt that’s partly the reason there should be stipulations for “numbering” superhero movies vs haing their own unique title.
Do not include a number with superhero movie: If the next movie(s) change main cast, writers, producers and/or director. If the next movie(s) reboot/alter main cast, established storylines, universe, etc. If the next movie features a major event, team-up, villain(s).
For instance, it makes sense, there was an “Iron Man 2” the next movie would be IM3. But this movie was more about Tony Stark and his dealing with the aftermath of the Avengers. The title should’ve captured that, since it was less about Iron Man than the previous 2 and he was rarely in the suit. Thus avoiding the dreaded curse of bad “3” movies.(I get the easy title was there, no “IM3” could be confusing and possibly at the end of the day “IM3” was > options for a specific/more accurate title.)
Also, “Man of Steel 2: Whatever”, isn’t/shouldn’t be MoS 2 because it will not be a standalone Superman movie. Being the first time Batman and Superman meet in a live action movie, it’s title needs to be about Superman/Man of Steel AND Batman. (Especially, if the screen time is even between Superman/Clark Kent and Batman/Bruce Wayne.)
@Kenny Powers I just refer to the next DC movie as “Man of Steel 2: Batman vs Superman: Justice League Zero”. One of those titles gotta fit with that movie.
It’s so weird to think the most accurate parts of this trailer involve a talking raccoon and his tree prince pal…
I already like Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord more than I like 90 per cent of movie protagonists. Also, I’m glad they’re aware that Star-Lord is a really sucky name.
Yes and yes.
thirded. a mix of “smooth and funny”, “badass acting” and “badass and handsome looking” make me fall for this movie so hard because of him here.
That looks like it’s going to be a ton of lighthearted fun, which means that most of the internet will hate until it comes out, it turns out it’s a blast and it makes a ton of money.
Anyway, Im in, Im soooo in. There wasn’t a single shot of Rocket Racoon that didn’t make me smile.
Odd. I was just thinking this looks like something most of the internet will love while the casual moviegoers will thumb their nose at it for being too stupid looking.
Oh my goodness I wanna put my wiener in this movie.
I want it to put its wiener in me
wiener traiiiiiiiiiiiiiinnnnnn!!!!!!!
believe the Oxford term is called “padlocking” gents… :p
Damn, I didn’t know that John C. Reilly and Peter Serafinowicz were in this. GOTG just gets better and better.
The song at the end of the trailer was unnecessary. Should’ve just cut to movie title screen no sound or let the previous song play out the trailer.
Define ‘nitpicking’
You just don’t know how to be hooked on a feeling. Also the song is going to be in the movie since it is playing on Quill’s Walkman when that alien guard is using it
+1 Buffalo
End on a high note not with a song that feels akwardly forced in at the end to show movie title screen.
I personally liked it and have been singing it in my head to remind me of flashbacks of this trailer for some time now. job well done.
@ Ricardo … not neccesarily. I’m going to go ahead and say they can put any song they want in the finished product with minimum of effort. I’m hoping they change it in the final cut to “Tom’s Diner”
Damn it, just take my money Marvel. All of it. I’m in. You had me at raccoon with a machine gun.
yeah, this looks pretty awesome. Buff Andy Dwyer can have as many stupid names as he wants, I just hope this gets Vin Diesel back into Iron Giant mode.
Hell yes.
Now I love me some Zoe Saldana but now we’ve been blessed with a “green edition”? Lawd hammercy!
I know, right? Didn’t dig her as as a 10-foot blue cat lady but a green-skinned interplanetary assassin? Let me don my Captain Kirk uniform on as you disrobe, Zoe…but keep the boots on. #whydoIloveevilgirlssomuch
kinda had a weird Rihanna vibe to me… which wasn’t a bad thing at all.
I can’t stop slapping things, I’m so excited!
Fuck yeah!
Seconded.
Well I want to like this like the rest of you, and especially because I want this to really be the year of Chris Pratt… but the trailer just seems way too damn corny. Maybe its because of all the self-referential “who the hell are you?” questions, the campy looking aliens, or the really dorky song choices used here. Or that its looking like a more expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who and Spaceballs.
Maybe it’s just because I have zero familiarity with Guardians of the Galaxy (except I know who Drax somehow, can’t remember), but I liked the self-referential jokes. Or maybe I missed them. But the “Who the hell are you?” one reminded me of Big Trouble In Little China, which isn’t a bad thing, with Chris Pratt being an admirable Kurt Russell surrogate.
“its looking like a more expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who and Spaceballs.” um… duh.
“its looking like a more expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who and Spaceballs.” …are you using that in a bad context…? That sounds amazing!
“More expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who”, shut up and take my money.
I keep waiting for complaints but all I’m getting are reasons I wanna see it.
“a more expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who and Spaceballs” Best tagline ever.
I’m not sure why that last sentence is a bad thing.
“Or that its looking like a more expensive Firefly mixed with Doctor Who and Spaceballs.”
are you implying that’s a bad thing? get the fuck out.
Well considering Doctor Who is the lamest show in the universe, yes. Plus Firefly made no money and Spaceballs worked in the 80s. Mixing them all together looks stupid.
Well as you can see, everyone else is telling you how wrong that opinion is.
@Mixhail … you do realize this is the Internet, right?
Yes, but when you mix too many campy/dorky things together, you get something insufferable like Scott Pilgrim or the Pillow vs. Blanket Fort episode of Community. Cool to a select few, but a bomb on a more macro level.
If it keeps the light-hearted tone where the director realizes how stupid most of this is and has fun, I’ll give this a decent grade. If they try to have a touching moment between a talking tree and his talking raccoon friend, I’ll be disappointed.
And holy shit was the lines describing Drax bad. John C Reilly’s reading his rap sheet. So at some point, a space cop had to have been like, “Ok, well I’m gonna write down ‘Since his wife and son died, he’s been traveling the galaxy on a quest for vengeance.’ Yeah. That seems right.”
James Gunn is the director so yeah it will most likely be like that.
I think Vin Diesel’s performance is a bit wooden
ZAP!
Winner, winner, chicken dinner!
Cant we just fast track a Deadpool movie staring Chris Pratt? On many levels that would work. Or at the very least based on the success of this movie make a Deadpool Corps. movie.
shut up and take my money!
THIS . RIGHT . HERE.
This looks fantastic…I’m pumped
I’m in. I think James Gunn is a great choice for this.
Starlord is the most Andy Dwyer thing that could ever happen to comic book movies.
A few years back I went to a live WWE event and saw Batista up close and personal for the first time. I legitimately thought in my mind that this dude was so huge he might have been the Incredible Hulk painted to not look green. No, really, dude is gigantic and pumped. Great cast for Drax.
YES TO EVERYTHING.
Where’s Lee Pace, though?
He’s the big dude in armor lifting Drax by his throat..
He’s only in it for a split second. Dude grabbing Drax with one hand. At least everybody’s pretty sure that’s him.
He has the hammer of the Accuser and Ronan does wear armor.
If Cosmo is in this, I will see this movie 5 times opening weekend.
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Am I the only one that didn’t see Ronan the Accuser? I saw a very steampunk looking Benecio Del Toro as the Collector, but not Ronan.
That aside; SOOOOO MANY BONERS FOR THIS MOVIE!
“Oh my…I’m sorry, I didn’t know how this machine worked :S”
There is a very brief shot of him holding up Drax by the throat. At least I think that’s him… He has his hammer. You don’t get to see his face though.
Yeah, I caught that after a couple watch throughs.
Cue Donna Meagle: He can get it.
PUT IT IN MY VEINS!!!
I keep watching this trailer. Someone stop me!
at least theres no brahmmm in it.
really? these are all the gifs you have? you mentioned ronan but don’t have a picture?
Love Djimon Honshou. Haven’t seen him in anything lately. Was hoping he’d be in a Black Panther movie at some point, but I guess we’ll see.
*Hounsou
The only thing he’s been in lately is Kimora Simmons
GotG2 needs Vance Astro and lesbian Quasar. And everyone needs to go see this to ensure there’s a 2. (Also Adam Warlock as long as Fox doesn’t have him too embedded into FF)
Warlock’s cocoon does make an appearance in the Thor 2 mid credits scene.
@Ricardo_Bastardly interesting maybe like Avengers introduced Thanos maybe GotG will show the High Evolutionary meeting with the collector as well? He has ties to Warlock and Scarlet Witch/Quicksilver
I know nothing about this comic, and I’m excited as hell for this. Damn.
I’m with Otto. I never even heard of GotG before the Pratt casting news and now I can’t wait for this to come out.
I had never heard of it either, but there’s a raccoon and Chris Pratt and methinks I spotted Benecio Del Toro? Cmon.
Yep. I have no idea what’s going on here but I’m loving all of it. Oh course I could watch Chris Pratt explain the plot of 80s action movies, oh wait I have, many times: [www.youtube.com]
The comic (the last iteration, haven’t really seen the relaunch since they did it for this movie) was one the best things Marvel’s done in the past few years. They seem to be keeping with the tone. So, yeah, absolutely in.
It’s really fantastic. The Annihilation storyline alone is worth the price of admission.
most people are.
include me in that, too.
I’m not familiar with this comic book, so every time I see something about it, my first impression is “this isn’t a real thing, is it?” but with that said, the cast seems better than most comic book movies, which probably means it’ll flop, because America isn’t interested in things that are clever or witty, broadly speaking.
Just started reading the 2008-2010 run and yeah the tone of this trailer makes perfect sense.
I want to be on this movie…
Well, that was a trailer that did its job. I wasn’t interested before but now I am. It looks pretty fun.
I almost smashed my TV after enduring Iron Mans 2 & 3 but this looks fucking hilarious & pretty slick-effects wise. I’d pay coin of the realm just to see Zoe Saldana read the crop report as Rocket Raccoon shot a machine gun for 2 hours. Bonus: John C. Reilly & Benicio del Toro.
However, there are warning signs: IMDB lists 3 credited screenwriters–never a good sign–& the director made his bones making movies for the schlock-horror studio Troma. His only big-budget credit was a segment of Movie 43 & his writing credits include the shit-ass big-screen Scooby Doo remake. So I’m hopeful but skeptical.
Like it matters: This production is 100% Disney–no co-production/profit-sharing a la Spider-Man (Sony) or Iron Man (Paramount)–so they’ve already announced a sequel & are firing up the Merch cannon. Expect a billion Rocket Raccoon costumes come Halloween.
Most directors started by making by B-movies hell James Cameron’s first directed film was Piranha 2. Most movies have multiple writers due to collaboration or if a script has been rewritten many times. Also the director made the really fun films Slither and Super. He also made the funny youtube series PG Porn.
Oh you’re 100% right begbie3, but as I watched the trailer I seriously wanted my son to age 3 years right away so I can start buying him the inevitable toys and costumes that will come from this movie. Newborns, good for nothing, amirite?
Watch Slither and Dawn of the Dead, two of James Gunn’s movies. Both will surprise you.
@Brock Sampson Slither was fantastic. If you’re talking about the Dawn of the Dead remake, that was Zack Snyder, not James Gunn.
Directing, yes. Gunn wrote it (or adapted from the original).
Two hours of a Raccoons and his pet anthropomorphic Tree shooting up the galaxy while Uhura and Amy Pond get it on? Yes. This is my interests.
This is awesome. And we haven’t even seen Michael Rucker as Yondu yet! Plus, take a look at Quill’s criminal record on the left side of the screen at the 1:30 mark “Sex Crime – Illegal Manipulation of Gramosian Duchess”.
I really need to read up on this stuff.
Ant Man and Doctor Strange got bumped for this?!
You’re not even a good troll. You already posted a comment up top.
I am trying really hard to keep my expectations in check, but goddamn this looks fantastic. I’m really liking the sort of ’80s sci-fi/fantasy adventure vibe they seem to be aiming for.
The scene from Thor 2 looked almost like an episode of Doctor Who
I only read the early 90s iteration of Guardians, with present day Vance Astro trapped in his spacesuit and the whole heady “The One Who Knows” character (who’s name I can’t remember, but he shared a body with his wife). I remember it being a very bleak.
This looks to be the much better choice for adaptation.
Gunn has also teased that Cosmo and Knowhere were also going to appear in the movie, but it could have been him just trolling folks.
Love how they gave Rocket his own little prison jump suit. I assume he’s the one who masterminds their escape from from prison.
“I’m hooked on a feeling, I’m high on believing that you’re in love with me.”
I believe you’re so in love with me that you’ll come out to see whatever I put on the screen. A sitcom actor, a WWE has-been, a tree, a raccoon and an Orion Slave Girl. Trust me. It’ll work.
~Marvel xoxoxoxox