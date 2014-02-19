The First Trailer For ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Here! (Plus GIFs)

The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy just aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This comes after a long day of teasing us with pictures and 15-second videos of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax The Destroyer (the WWE’s Dave Bautista), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (modeled after Oreo the Raccoon and voiced by Bradley Cooper). There was even half a second of Karen Gillan with her head shaved as Nebula and of Lee Pace as Ronan The Accuser.

Now the full trailer (and our burgeoning collection of GIFs) are collected below.

To quote commenter Farthammer: [OOGA CHAKA INTENSIFIES]

Guardians of the Galaxy opens August 1st, 2014. Video via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

