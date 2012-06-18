Haters To The Left: Channing Tatum's Fellow Strippers Call Him A Fraud

When you become a Hollywood A-lister, you’re bound to draw old friends and acquaintances out of the woodworks hoping to hitch a ride on your fame train. But when you’re the “Hardest Workin’, Twerkin’, Lay It Down, Flip It, and Reversin’ It Man in Show BizNa$$$ty”, the haters be all up in your grill. That’s the lesson that Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is learning today, after two of his old male stripper peers have accused him of stealing their stories.
According to TMZ, Thomas “Awesome” Austin and London Steele are accusing Tatum of ripping off their life experiences to build the plot for Magic Mike. Hell, according to these Florida dancers, even the name Magic Mike was stolen. Say it ain’t B so, C-Tates!
‘Awesome’ Austin tells TMZ … he and his former male dance buddies are a like a “brotherhood” and, while they’re happy for Channing’s success, they feel betrayed by the actor for not involving any of them in the film.
They claim they took Tatum under their wings when he was a nobody and taught him all their special stripper-moves like “The Hot Seat” — which is featured in the film and Austin says he invented it.
The guys tell us, after seeing parts of the final product they feel slighted … claiming Tatum failed to consult them for accuracy and insist that, without them, he wouldn’t have any material.
Austin explains, Channing was an “amateur” when he met him and says “he only danced for 4 months. How many events could have happened to him?”
Seriously, everyone knows it takes at least 1 year to accumulate enough stories about horny old women losing their wedding rings in a dude’s banana hammock to be able to write a movie. Unless… wait a second… hold on… YES! I knew it, Magic Mike hired one of those “writers” to create a “screenplay”. Is nothing real in Hollywood?
TMZ claims that a rep for Tatum was unavailable, but I was able to get a statement directly from our good friend C-Tates…
Yo sons, so dis B how it B? How U haterz gonna play yo boy C-Tates like dat? U think U tough? U Drake now n sh*t? U ain’t make up no Hot Seat, right? U gots dis sh*t flipped 4 realz, playboys. I taught u bitchez errthing – the Hot Seat, Filthy Cupboard, Washed Bentley, Asian Dumpling, Panama Canal, Fresh New Kicks, Chocolate Covered Pretzel, and, yo fruity loops, keep yo eyes peeled 4 my new move, Da Bomb Best Actor…
Awesome Austin’s role in The Lost Boys was based on a the time a 40 year old woman asked him to make sax to her.
Haters gonna’ hate pelvic thrust.
Crap, that was supposed to be strike through, not italics.
*sighs and mopes away*
I read that as “hate” being punctuated by a violent pelvic thrust, which is actually pretty great.
I don’t care what anyone says, the real star of this film is Kevin Nash. Also, Olivia Munn’s boobs.
Judging by the picture Magic Mike was the “Fat Best Friend” of this ensemble. Where the washboard at, motherfucker?
Some dudes have the washboard abs, Mike’s got the washbucket ab.
When not thrilling the ladies with his deliciousness, Awesome Austin can usually be found crawling through Laura Palmer’s bedroom window before molesting her.
Well I guess we know who the terrorists are in “White House Down.”
Vince’s obsession with the not very interesting, and not very amusing C. Tatum has me seriously questioning his sexuality. I mean really, there’s not much material to work with here.
Get to the left, relaxok.
You can’t call Vinky a fruity twat until you figure out the difference between he and Burnsy!
Damn, there I go making an ass out of u and me again. Maybe both of them like to ply their seed in the other melon patch.
C-Tates never gets old
Even if those chumps had anything to do with this supposed “Hot Seat”, it won’t ever hold a candle to C-Tates’ signature move, “Ride tha C-PIECE!” (8 full headspin rotations while sporting a handsome erection)
Do you realize that if they persue legal action with this, we have the very distinct possibility of “erection, your honor” legitimately being used in a court of law?
So a guy took his, and other’s life experiences, and installed them into a story?
Have those shitwits not heard of a thing called a “movie?”
Hmmm, I guess I could have read all of the third ‘graph and not repeated it’s contents in the comments.
“Say! Look at all that beefcake! Let me just walk back into this alley and say hello…”
Please god let Barton Fink 2 have a 70 year old turturro writing Magic Mike
Haters to the left because that’s the side of Tates’ dick he burned, right?
Awesome Austin looks like he just walked out of a midnight showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
HEY RIFF! SHOW US YOUR MOTHER!