Here’s Kirk Cameron Telling Us How To Talk To Gay People

Update: The above clip appears to be a comedy edit of this one. Oops. Poe’s law in action.
For however divided FilmDrunk readers might be on TMNT or Interstellar, it’s so comforting to know that nearly all of us are united in our hatred of Kirk Cameron. Now that’s what I call: community. So our community, I imagine, might be delighted to see a two-and-a-half minute Kirk Cameron video uploaded just yesterday entitled “How to Witness a Gay Person,” featuring leather thongs, prominent lisps, and some Australian dude on meth. It’s part of Cameron’s Way Of The Master series originally broadcast in the mid 2000s, but if you haven’t seen it yet, you should. It’s beautiful.
“How to Witness a Gay Person” takes place with the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge as background, because everyone (from 1987) knows that San Francisco is the capital of the gay community. While it does feature your standard paternalistic Kirk Cameron sermon, most of the video is dedicated to some truly priceless man-on-the-street interviews with the gay community. “Do I sleep around a lot? Well maybe I do,” one of the interviewees says, “Cause guys are like dogs.” Oh, the ol’ bestiality connection – good detective work, Cameron! (Counterpoint: do dogs really have sex that much? Most of the non-neutered dogs I know just want extra pets and slices of cheese). Then there’s just a whole montage of people of color talking about what made them gay, a montage that we’re supposed to find . . . hilarious?
According to YouTube, the video was released just yesterday, and everythingisterrible.blogspot.com uncovered it just this morning. Still, all the footage in here looks like it came straight out of some mother’s nightmare in 1981. There’s gay men wandering around in leather and clubbing to house music, sassy snapping drag queens, and exactly one, kinda sorta maybe lesbian (because honestly, who cares about women? Zzz)
What’s so interesting about “How to Witness a Gay Person” is that Cameron doesn’t actually teach you how to do it. He and the Australian dude tell you what not to do, but they offer absolutely zero clues on how to do it. My hunch is that Cameron can’t tell you because he has no idea how to, because camps don’t work, because witnessing doesn’t help, and because the video cut off before he could market the follow-up.
This clip appears to have been co-produced with Wayofthemmaster.com. If you’re looking to kill time at work, check it out – it’s truly a wonderful way to waste the day away.
It’s “How to Witness TO Someone Who Is Gay.” Not just witnessing that they exist.
“Most of the non-neutered dogs I know just want extra pets and slices of cheese”
Really, isn’t that what most of us want?
That is one sexy sin tree.
Aww man… I was really hoping Wayofthemaster.com was a martial arts expo website. Well, I guess I have to find another way to waste my day.
This was edited just to make Kirk and Ray look bad….which was totally unnecessary. They make themselves look horrible without any editing at all…
The worst part about him is that he was never good.. the only show he’s known for was terrible. It’s not even as interesting as a once cool person tanking.
No the worst part is that he made tens of millions of dollars from his crappy Christian movies, which is why Filmdrunk keeps running posts on him.
Kirk Cameron: So if you witness a crime accidentally, go hide out in Amish country. Once you see those farmhands it won’t just be a barn that’s raised, mmhmm. *Finger snaps*
Director: No, Kirk, not that kind of Witnessing.
KC: I know.
Did you know you can now buy a bag of Kirk’s Koffee, a coffee as bold as Kirk’s witness and as warm and friendly as this Christmas season? Twenty bucks for 16 oz, please:
[www.kirkscoffee.com]
Kirk’s Koffee Klatch is a very exclusive social organization.
Just like The Mighty Feklahr’s fantasy football team, the Krazy Klingon Krushers?
The Way of the Master?
Is this like Christian Con Kung Fu? Christ Fu??
Blessed are the ass kickers, for theirs are the Kingdom of Cameron. No homo.
-The Testament according to Cameron
Subliminal message at 1:56
Can’t some women or men come forward and talk about how Kirk Cameron drugged and molested them? Because I’m more than ready for him to go away as well.
We need Bryan Singer level allegations to come out about Kirk’s cocaine and champagne parties
im pretty sure he banged his sister in an episode of full house but I don’t think incest is that big of a deal anymore. Thanks a lot game of thrones.
Still, fuck Chrissy Seaver, amiright?
Kirk Cameron? More like Jerk Cameron, amirite?
More like ‘Way of the Masturbator’, isHerite?
So when is ol Kirk coming out of the closet?
I don’t think he’s gay. I think he’s just an maroon.
As soon as he can find a pair of manties with “John 3:16” emblazoned in swollen phallic font across the ass.
The real conundrum here is how they found someone midway through a University of Hawaii graduation ceremony in San Francisco for a man on the street interview.
How to Witness to a Gay Person: Please see “How to Witness to a Person”
Kirk is not to be trusted in these matters. Kirk is a violent and sexually deranged being from the fourth dimension…
Robin Thicke is Kirk Cameron’s rapey TV brother.
The Mighty Feklahr can never forgive Kirk Cameron for raping Bill Cosby.