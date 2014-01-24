‘I,Frankenstein’ Actress Describes The Research She Did To Play A Sexy Monster’s Hot Girlfriend

I don’t think anyone in the world wants to hear actors describe the psychology of their characters, not even the actors themselves, but that’s exactly what they’re forced to do during movie publicity tours, God bless them. And things get truly absurd when the movie in question concerns a sexy cleft-chinned Frankenstein’s monster played by Aaron Eckhart. In a Hitfix article titled “Yvonne Strahovski calls ‘I,Frankenstein’ A Fresh Take On The Icon,” the actress describes “the research she did to take on her character Terra.”
It’s true, I’ve never seen Frankenstein’s monster superman-punch a gargoyle before. Now, please, tell us how you prepared to play a sexy Frankenstein’s hot girlfriend.
When it comes to choosing roles, Yvonne Strahovski seems to have a weak spot for strong but flawed characters.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
As Terra in ‘I, Frankenstein’ she takes on the challenge of playing an electrophysiologist.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
“I didn’t know what electrophysiology meant, to be honest,” Strahovski confided to me while laughing. “There was a lot of Googling involved and I spoke to some cardiologists who explained it.”
“As a fancy heart doctor, I would recommend placing your shock paddles on the corpse monster’s chest and then looking scared when he wakes up, I think that would be really authentic.” -A soap opera actor dressed like a doctor
Before we go any further, you should probably watch the trailer, to refresh your memory of the movie we’re talking about here.
Okay, good. Now, let’s talk about your motivation.
Strahovski and writer/director Stuart Beattie discussed in length why Terra would choose such a niche scientific field of study. “You don’t really hear Terra’s backstory. We talked about her having a family member or maybe even a sibling that had been lost in an accident.”
“I really need to understand the emotional underpinnings of this character. Why do you think it is that she hides behind a beam when Frankstein’s monster starts sword fighting a gargoyle? Did she lose a parent growing up? Fear of intimacy? Has she had her heart broken?”
This is just the best.
“When you first meet her and she’s reanimating the dead rat, she’s doing it for the good of humanity.”
I don’t care how stupid it is, I’d watch it if it were just 2 hours of the banner pic THANKS VINCE.
Banner pic even made me blind to creative spelling and clever shorthand.
this is amazing. I did a lot of research, like looking at glass screens.
Rearch?
It’s an underground casting-couch maneuver – sealed her role pretty effectively.
This looks so amazingly bad. Seriously Vince, you and the frotcrew should see this movie, it looks like the next Jonah Hex.
Maybe there’s just more money in being an electrophysi-ci-sti–ologist than being a veterinarian for gargoyles in this brave new world.
I think it’s important that we remember one relevant keypoint. She is incredibly hot.
She? What, there’s a chick in this movie?
Yeah, Ekhart looks totally cut.
I mean INCREDIBLY hot.
Yep. I’d put my something in her something.
Thanks for not shocking.
I came back to Dexter for Yvonne, I can see this.
This movie reminds me of Van Helsing with Jackman.
“I’m a monster.”
*pectoral muscle jumps*
“Who could love me?”
*indicates small scar from razor nick on chiseled cleft chin*
“Look away. I’m hideous.”
*lens flair from light reflecting off edge of ab muscle*
The flying monkeys from the Wizard of Oz have spent way too much time with Biogenesis. A-Rod ruins everything.
I thought you made that up like the other “Quotes”. After seeing her deliver that straight faced she seems a lot more, shall we say, approachable.
Will you people shut up! I’m trying to research my upcoming role as a tortured cop ground down to the last strands of his moral code by an uncaring world who only wanted to get in the game because his brother was murdered and the killer went free so now he acts with this false bravado to cover the pain. I can’t watch Die Hard with a Vengeance if you guys keep distracting me.
This is right up there with the time Leelee Sobieski was promoting In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale and someone asked her to compare working with Uwe Boll to Stanley Kubrick.
Ouch. Bet that question ended with a lot of tears and an immediate on-stage suicide.
Ay, yi, yi! Frankenstein
I’d rather listen to her say a litany of stupid things that hear Lena Dunham pronounce 1 syllable any day of the week
Still more believable as a scientist than Denise Richards.
Has Filmdrunk done a list of unbelievable young, hot chick scientists?
Reasons why I will watch this movie
I never take anything an actor says about a movie they are promoting seriously as they aren’t allowed to be honest if they have bad opinion. They are paid to to say nice things when the movie is in the theaters. A year or so later they can be a lot more honest.