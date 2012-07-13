Hold On, Did David Letterman Just Ruin 'The Dark Knight Rises'?

Anne Hathaway was on
The Tonight Show Late Night with David Letterman last night to promote The Dark Knight Rises, and Letterman told her that he saw the film already and complimented her work as Catwoman. That should have been it. There shouldn’t have been anything else. But there was. There might have been a really terrible, unforgivable spoiler. And it may have been a joke, or it may have been a genuine slip. But damn it, Dave, we don’t joke about spoiling the third and final installment of Christopher Nolan’s magnificent Batman series.
I’ve included the video after the jump, and I believe the spoiler is right around the 9:20 mark, or just don’t watch it if you want to bury your head in the sand. People seem to think the slip-up was genuine. I mean, I love Letterman – he’s one of my favorite comedians of all-time – so I know that he’s one of the greatest when it comes to playing head games about something like this. But I just don’t know.
I won’t tell you the spoiler, but feel free to discuss it in the comments while I try to bleach my brain stem.
Don’t you think Hathaway or someone would have said something after the taping and maybe edited that part out? For that reason alone, I’m going to assume it’s a bit.
That would be my guess. It’s not like Dave is totally live, just live-to-tape. If it was really a big deal, they probably would’ve removed it from the broadcast.
Letterman says shit like this all the time. It’s never real.
