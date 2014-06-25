‘Hollywood’s 100 Favorite Films’ Are Pretty Much What You Think They Are

The Hollywood Reporter has a new list out today ranking the 100 best movies ever made, according to Hollywood. “Who better to judge the best movies of all time than the people who make them,” they ask. And in case that wasn’t rhetorical, and if by “them” they mean movies like ‘Twilight’, ‘Grown-Ups’, and that Indiana Jones with the aliens, the answer is, “pretty much anyone. That octopus who picked World Cup matches, for example.”

But this is the first (list) to ask the entertainment industry itself to pick its choices for the best pictures ever made. In May, THR sent an online ballot all over town — to every studio, agency, publicity firm and production house.

…a total of 2,120 industry members (voted), including Fox chief Jim Gianopulos, Disney’s Alan Horn, director Gary Ross, producer Frank Marshall, Warners’ Sue Kroll, agent Robert Newman, attorney John Burke, filmmaker John Singleton and many more.

This is too crazy. Just this weekend I was standing outside the theater, looking at all the different movies that were playing, and thinking, “what would attorney John Burke go to see? I value his opinion very very much, and would prefer to only watch the movies he would choose to watch.”

THR has the list posted in a very anti-climatic 1-100, so go there if you want, or read it here as a countdown the way nature intended.

100. The Seven Samurai

99. Bonnie and Clyde

98. Reservoir Dogs

97. Airplane!

96. Pan’s Labyrinth

95. Doctor Zhivago

94. The Deer Hunter

93. Close Encounters of the Third Kind

92. Up

91. Rocky

90. Memento

89. Braveheart

88. Slumdog Millionaire

87. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

86. Beauty and the Beast

85. Seven

84. Inception

83. Die Hard

82. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings

81. Amadeus

80. On The Waterfront

79. Wall-E

78. 12 Angry Men

77. Ghostbusters

76. Brokeback Mountain

75. The Bridge on the River Kwai

74. Blazing Saddles

73. All the Presidents Men

72. Young Frankenstein

71. Almost Famous

70. Vertigo

69. Gladiator

68. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

67. Avatar

66. The Lion King

65. Raging Bull

64. Mary Poppins

63. Groundhog Day

62. North by Northwest

61. West Side Story

60. Amelie

59. Thelma and Louise

58. Sunset Blvd.

57. The Dark Knight

56. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

55. Taxi Driver

54. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

53. Good Will Hunting

52. All About Eve

51. The Big Lebowski

50. Jurassic Park

49. Rear Window

48. The Usual Suspects

47. Some Like It Hot

46. Saving Private Ryan

45. Titanic

44. The Matrix

43. Toy Story

42. Alien

41. Psycho

40. Fight Club

39. The Shining

38. When Harry Met Sally

37. Dr. Strangelove

36. Ferris Buellers Day Off

35. A Clockwork Orange

34. American Beauty

33. Fargo

32. The Empire Strikes Back

31. The Princess Bride

30. One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest

29. Blade Runner

28. The Graduate

27. The Breakfast Club

26. Singin’ in the Rain

25. The Sound of Music

24. Jaws

23. Lawrence of Arabia

22. The Silence of the Lambs

21. Chinatown

20. It’s A Wonderful Life

19. Goodfellas

18. Annie Hall

17. Apocalypse Now

16. To Kill A Mockingbird

15. Gone With The Wind

14. Forrest Gump

13. Raiders of the Lost Ark

12. Back to the Future

11. Star Wars

10. Schindler’s List

9. 2001: A Space Odyssey

8. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

7. The Godfather: Part II

6. Casablanca

5. Pulp Fiction

4. The Shawshank Redemption

3. Citizen Kane

2. The Wizard of Oz

1. The Godfather