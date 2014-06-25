‘Hollywood’s 100 Favorite Films’ Are Pretty Much What You Think They Are

The Hollywood Reporter has a new list out today ranking the 100 best movies ever made, according to Hollywood. “Who better to judge the best movies of all time than the people who make them,” they ask. And in case that wasn’t rhetorical, and if by “them” they mean movies like ‘Twilight’, ‘Grown-Ups’, and that Indiana Jones with the aliens, the answer is, “pretty much anyone. That octopus who picked World Cup matches, for example.”
But this is the first (list) to ask the entertainment industry itself to pick its choices for the best pictures ever made. In May, THR sent an online ballot all over town — to every studio, agency, publicity firm and production house.
…a total of 2,120 industry members (voted), including Fox chief Jim Gianopulos, Disney’s Alan Horn, director Gary Ross, producer Frank Marshall, Warners’ Sue Kroll, agent Robert Newman, attorney John Burke, filmmaker John Singleton and many more.
This is too crazy. Just this weekend I was standing outside the theater, looking at all the different movies that were playing, and thinking, “what would attorney John Burke go to see? I value his opinion very very much, and would prefer to only watch the movies he would choose to watch.”
THR has the list posted in a very anti-climatic 1-100, so go there if you want, or read it here as a countdown the way nature intended.
100. The Seven Samurai
99. Bonnie and Clyde
98. Reservoir Dogs
97. Airplane!
96. Pan’s Labyrinth
95. Doctor Zhivago
94. The Deer Hunter
93. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
92. Up
91. Rocky
90. Memento
89. Braveheart
88. Slumdog Millionaire
87. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
86. Beauty and the Beast
85. Seven
84. Inception
83. Die Hard
82. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
81. Amadeus
80. On The Waterfront
79. Wall-E
78. 12 Angry Men
77. Ghostbusters
76. Brokeback Mountain
75. The Bridge on the River Kwai
74. Blazing Saddles
73. All the Presidents Men
72. Young Frankenstein
71. Almost Famous
70. Vertigo
69. Gladiator
68. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
67. Avatar
66. The Lion King
65. Raging Bull
64. Mary Poppins
63. Groundhog Day
62. North by Northwest
61. West Side Story
60. Amelie
59. Thelma and Louise
58. Sunset Blvd.
57. The Dark Knight
56. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
55. Taxi Driver
54. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
53. Good Will Hunting
52. All About Eve
51. The Big Lebowski
50. Jurassic Park
49. Rear Window
48. The Usual Suspects
47. Some Like It Hot
46. Saving Private Ryan
45. Titanic
44. The Matrix
43. Toy Story
42. Alien
41. Psycho
40. Fight Club
39. The Shining
38. When Harry Met Sally
37. Dr. Strangelove
36. Ferris Buellers Day Off
35. A Clockwork Orange
34. American Beauty
33. Fargo
32. The Empire Strikes Back
31. The Princess Bride
30. One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
29. Blade Runner
28. The Graduate
27. The Breakfast Club
26. Singin’ in the Rain
25. The Sound of Music
24. Jaws
23. Lawrence of Arabia
22. The Silence of the Lambs
21. Chinatown
20. It’s A Wonderful Life
19. Goodfellas
18. Annie Hall
17. Apocalypse Now
16. To Kill A Mockingbird
15. Gone With The Wind
14. Forrest Gump
13. Raiders of the Lost Ark
12. Back to the Future
11. Star Wars
10. Schindler’s List
9. 2001: A Space Odyssey
8. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
7. The Godfather: Part II
6. Casablanca
5. Pulp Fiction
4. The Shawshank Redemption
3. Citizen Kane
2. The Wizard of Oz
1. The Godfather
2 foreign films. hollywood, not unlike your drunk roommate from college, “would go buy a book if they wanted to read a story.”
I saw 3. Seven samurai, amelie and pan`s labyrinth
No G.I. Joe: The Movie? This list is invalid.
Retaliation is our Citizen Kane
While I could bitch or have a list of crap-wad alternatives, this doesn’t look like too bad a list. Some argument about the order, but what’ya gonna do?
this list is 65% legit. Far better than I thought it would be honestly.
Forrest Fucking Gump at 14? Did they send the ballots back to 1996?
See: This is the End. The celebrity love of that movie in an early scene makes it all clear.
Shawshank and Pulp fiction a 10 spots higher. Way to vote, academy.
It’s (Top grossing) / (Top Rated) all of them are incredible films. It is “Hollywoods” top films where $ rules everything around.
What the hell is this? I don’t come here to talk about movies.
MORE PORNSTAR POSTS PLEASE!
I want moar talk about race and religion!!!
So serious question about two movies that I haven’t really watched: Are Annie Hall and E.T. really that good? I’ve seen some of E.T. and don’t remember much about it. People site Annie Hall an awful lot but I’ve never been able to get into Woody Allen and suspect that watching the movie would be a waste of time.
“Annie Hall” is great.
Haven’t seen “E.T.” since the theater, I think.
I enjoyed both films a lot, but:
I enjoy Woody Allen films more often than not. If you don’t, this is a very very Woody Allen experience.
I remember liking E.T. a lot. It was great, I was 6… I have no intention of rewatching it because I don’t want to discover that 6 year old me had terrible taste (which is pretty likely). I suspect the effects did not age well, and will be pretty distracting. Also, cynicism, definitely a lot more entrenched now than it used to be. You might have missed the window on getting the full E.T. experience.
Just go back in time to when Annie Hall was topical. It didn’t age very well.
To each his own. I have never liked E.T. even as a wee child in the 80s.
I do love Annie Hall though. But, that could be my film-school pretension bubbling through.
I don’t know what to think anymore.
E.T. is a god damn treasure. Anyone who’s heart doesn’t get warmed by that film can just jump in a lake!
I’m surprised Pulp Fiction is top 5. I agree, just think it’s surprising.
Only two Christmas movies on the list:
20. It’s a Wonderful LIfe
83. Die Hard
Where’s A Christmas Story?
I just said earlier today “i cant put my arms down.” You sir have the best screen name!
Christmas Vacation >>>> It’s a Wonderful Life
At least the two most important Christmas movies are on the list, even if their order is wrong.
Seen ’em all EXCEPT “12 Angry Men,” which is apparently going to be a blindspot for the rest of my life.
If you decide to watch “12 Angry Men,” you can watch either the original or the remake. They’re basically identical in every comparable way. Only differences: one is in black and white with a cast featuring Henry Fonda, Piglet, Big Ben from Problem Child. The other is in color with a cast featuring Tony Danza, Tony Soprano, Jack Lemmon and Edward James Olmos.
They both suck
Excellent criticism. I look forward to your further insights, Ms. Kael.
Of course they had to cram Seven Samurai on the list, it’s a great movie if you want a nap.
Bitch I’ll cut you.
Just as long as Once Upon a Time in the West isn’t on there.
URGE TO KILL . . . RISING.
IMHO, “Titanic” and “Avatar” are the only straight-up bad movies on the list.
Who the fuck saw Avatar and thought, “This. Forever.”
‘Breakfast Club’ nearly 40 spots ahead of ‘Raging Bull’………….sweet Jesus. You can never take lists like this THAT seriously, but come on, people, GET WITH IT! Also, I’d be curious to know how many of those polled have never actually seen “Citizen Kane”, but decided to put it on their list anyway just because they felt they were supposed to.
Not only the fucking Breakfast Club but insult to injury Ferris Bueller as well ahead of Raging Bull?! As much as there is to agree with, fuck this list!
Or maybe they saw it and put it on their list because it’s very good. Maybe not number 3 good, but still.
I think arguing about order is nitpicky. Ferris and Breakfast Club are great fucking movies, and I’d have them both very high on this list. Breakfast Club higher than Bull, yes.
No Eternal Sunshine?!?! Someone go buy Vince a drink and make sure he’s ok (if he’s not, you can drink it yourself).
Then someone come buy me a drink.
@AI Cheers, that response made my day.
@Derp Gently – you’re sure easy to please. I shall toast in approval of your name, sir.
No Cloud Atlas? Another demonstration of Hollywood’s yellowbellied attitude towards yellowface.
Literally canceled reply and refreshed page <3 this site design
add me to the drinking list
At least you can use the arrow keys now without getting thrown into some bullshit on Gamma Squad (uh… no offense, Beek). WHISKEY ALL AROUND!
Want some rye? Course ya do.
But these peaches just won’t be the same without it :(
He’s still above-ground.
Unlike Blowjob Stacy
@jangles speaks da true true.
Cool Hand Luke isn’t even on the list?
Cool Hand Luke wouldn’t give a shit. So neither do I
Great call TvsFrank. Leaving that movie off is a fucking sin. Everyone involved should have to eat 50 eggs.
Another huge miss – Night of the Living Dead
You can’t claim that all these other movies spawned an entire fucking genre.
@AB – Spawned an entire fucking genre: Nosferatu, Frankenstein, Jekyll & Hyde, Faust… just a little earlier than NotLD.
Fuck this list for being so light of horror and torture porn. The Descent deserves a spot.
You’ve made me realize Halloween (1978) isn’t on this list. Christ.
my last comment was meant to go here – Night of the living dead. FTW
Poltergeist deserves some love, too.
I can’t understand why The Graduate is considered a good movie. I see that on so many list. I thought it sucked, I don’t like the main character because I find it to be a stalker film with a crazy dude, the ending is horrible yet people say its fantastic yet no one can tell me why. Can someone here tell me why? Oh and another thing, I hear people quote “plastics” a lot, what a stupid quote to be quoting. I understand at the time, but how is that a quote?!? I’ve seen better movies that are timeless and the quotes are better. God I hate the graduate, someone help and explain please?
Grand gestures are romantic. Except in reality where they lead to restraining orders.
The great part about the ending is that the main character gets what he wants, but he clearly doesn’t know what he’s gonna do next. He’s finally achieved his goal of getting the girl, like most protagonists, but the movie ends on an uncertain note, with them on the bus. It was much different than the conventional happy endings of the time.
I loved the movie, but I understand why some don’t.
baby boomers
yeah the ending of the graduate is very similar to the ending of like crazy, in the shower… finally get what you want, then quickly panic.. like ok, what now.. do I really want this, oh shit.
Thank you lowcalcalzonezone. That helps. Sorry just it felt really creepy to me how much this guy gets what he wants and is such a stalker to me. I find it a fun fact that Dustin Hoffman did a good job, but did you know he almost did The Producers? He went with the Graduate instead. I found that interesting. But anyway thanks for clearing that up. But still not a fan of this movie.
The idea that Inception is better than anything is incredible.
“I didn’t get Inception!!”
[www.readysettroll.com]
Where’s Ikiru? Am I right everyone?
uh the Inception backlash that this site started is fucking retarded. That movie was the best movie of 2010. Better than the Social Network.
No Birth of a Nation? That’s racist.
As expected, complete bullshit. Citizen Kane is unwatchable.
If it’s unwatchable, then how would you know if it’s any good?
Tremendous willpower.
I don’t think it is unwatchable, but it is certainly pretty damn boring.
I fell in love with “Citizen Kane” when I saw it in 35mm. Deep-focus shots give me a boner.
Citizen Kane is put on this list by people who have never actually sat through that whole incredibly flawed movie about nothing. I would not include it in my top 1,000.
ps. no one heard him say it. The room was empty.
Citizen Kane is only held in high regard because it had so many cinematic firsts.
Wait, are they ordered according to number of votes?
Because Star Wars ranking higher than The Empire Strikes Back is bullshit.
American Beauty at 34 is…something.
People bash on it now, but when was the last time you saw a movie with that many underage boobs combined with old men kissing that you didn’t have to risk a raid by vice cops to see?
Critics all over lauded American Beauty as a masterpiece when it was released, but after it started winning awards there was this weird backlash where a lot of them took back all the nice things they said about it. I haven’t seen it in a looooong time, but I remember thinking it was pretty great the first time around.
I tried rewatching it last month during one of its premium channel cycles. Spacey is good (I love Spacey even though others don’t) and Benning is solid. The rest though is pretty mediocre. it’s a good movie and one that I did enjoy, but nowhere near a top 100 of anything.
Avatar? Really, guys?
Children of Men needs to be on here.
Fuck to the yes!
Blazing Saddles at 74?
“We’ve gotta do that 100 list thing again.”
“Just run the one from last time. Switch one or two just in case someone actually cares.”
/nods
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Both Avatar and E.T. are way too high on this list.
Avatar was a game changer; easily number one. The Godfather is hugely overrated, but at least Star Wars is above Empire Strikes back. I love Indiana Jones but it should have been Temple of Doom. Eyeball Soup what?? Shawshank is not bad but the book is way better. Overall not a bad list, but there should be more recent movies on the list. Movies have generally improved a lot over the years.
what game did avatar change? Everyone still hates 3D, or are you talking about the game of having a terrible script with a ridiculously cliche plot and characters and yet still make so much money
Professional troll. Well done sir
“There should be more recent movies on the list. Movies have generally improved a lot over the years.”
Well played, sir, well played.
This list has:
82 movies in color (84 if you count the color bits in “Schindler’s List” and “Raging Bull”);
84 movies released in or after 1960;
36 movies released in or after 1990;
and NOT ONE silent film (no Keaton, Chaplin, Murnau, Lang, or Dreyer),
Yet you still posit that this list should have MORE recent movies.
Again, well played.
I don’t mind Breakfast Club being on the list (I love me some 80’s Ringwald) but, above Big Lebowski? Not a chance in hell.
I’m not a huge fan of Pulp Fiction being super high. You know what Chinatown didn’t have in it? A weird chick wasting ten minutes of mine and Bruce Willis’ life talking about having a fucking pot belly cause it’s hot.
you know what else Chinatown didn’t have – ass rape and a gimp.
gameover man, gameover.
Fellowship and Return of the King are on the list but not Two Towers? I thought everyone agreed that was the best one? I mean, I don’t agree because Fellowship is the only one where Frodo isn’t crying every twelve seconds, but still.
Nah. I got them at:
1A-Return of the King
1B-Fellowship of the Ring
3-The Two Towers
Damn, I own like 50 of these movies. I feel so…generic. As always, comedies get no respect, but the comedies on the list are all classics. The Professional, City of God, Oldboy and Inglorious Basterds all got hosed. Whenever great musicals get mentioned, it’s always some shit that was made in the 60’s or a Disney movie, but SouthPark, The Wall and Pitch Perfect are pretty damned awesome.
Oh well, back to the porn related posts.
owning movies…
tell me about the moon landing
Avatar… seriously?
Wizard of Oz is shit. There. I said it.
It needed saying.
Wizard of OZ < Return to OZ
Come on…What about 16 Candles, Less than Zero, St Elmos Fire. The Town.. You missed some of the best.
seems about right, Hollywood hasn’t patted itself hard on the back since “Argo”
Ctrl+F “Rocky IV”
No? Fuck off.
I thought American Psycho might have broached the upper stratosphere around 85-100 but I can also see how that’s not exactly a popular pick for this type of survey
Headline should read, “Guy on internet giving his opinions about movies mocks other people for giving their opinions about movies”.
But his picks woulda been so much better! DUH!
Seriously. The only movie on the list I think might be worse is Avatar.
Avatar shouldn’t even be on the list, but I’d be afraid that if they took it off they’d replace it with Crash. And at the very least, Avatar > Crash.
Well said.
Not one Paul Thomas Anderson. Ok.
Goodfellas > Godfather
do you happen to be from a pretty trashy part of jersey?
I do not understand the love for The Big Lebowski. I have tried to watch a few times fell asleep during it twice and just get distracted the other times. It is in my opinion boring and unfunny. I just don’t get it. That said overall not a bad list. Avatar sucked. Alot of the older classics like Citizen Kane are slow paced and outdated but from a film making stand point are still good movies.
Yeah? Well, you know, that’s just like, uh, your opinion man.
Am I blind, or are none of the great movies from 2007 — particularly There Wil Be Blood and No Country for Old Men — on this list?
Other than that, it’s actually not too bad. At least it has a bunch of shit people have actually seen. Apparently 1995 was the best year for movies though.
you’re right, it should not be on this list. It’s a god damn superhero comic movie.
Best movies I can think of that didn’t make the list: Full Metal Jacket, No Country for Old Men, There will be Blood, Platoon, Nightmare on Elm Street (fuck you, it’s a classic), The Road Warrior, Adaptation, GlenGarry Glen Ross, Heat, The Jerk, 12 Monkeys, Fire in the Sky, Oh Brother Where Art Thou, American Psycho, The Jacket… I could go on.
Instead we got a bunch of retreads, and too many fucking cartoons (actual and metaphorical).
Nightmare didn’t really hold up too well, despite introducing the world to a young Johnny Depp. Have you seen it lately?
The…
The Jacket?
The lack of Westerns is a bit surprising. Unforgiven is one of the best movies ever.
Deserves got nothin’ to do with it…
0 Cronenberg, 0 Gilliam, 0 Lynch.
This list needs more weird.
I’m with you. Bump something like “Avatar” or “Inception” for “Mulholland Drive or “Blue Velvet” or “Brazil.”
Never cared much for Cronenberg, but that’s just me.