‘Hollywood’s 100 Favorite Films’ Are Pretty Much What You Think They Are

06.25.14 4 years ago 130 Comments

The Hollywood Reporter has a new list out today ranking the 100 best movies ever made, according to Hollywood. “Who better to judge the best movies of all time than the people who make them,” they ask. And in case that wasn’t rhetorical, and if by “them” they mean movies like ‘Twilight’, ‘Grown-Ups’, and that Indiana Jones with the aliens, the answer is, “pretty much anyone. That octopus who picked World Cup matches, for example.”

But this is the first (list) to ask the entertainment industry itself to pick its choices for the best pictures ever made. In May, THR sent an online ballot all over town — to every studio, agency, publicity firm and production house.
…a total of 2,120 industry members (voted), including Fox chief Jim Gianopulos, Disney’s Alan Horn, director Gary Ross, producer Frank Marshall, Warners’ Sue Kroll, agent Robert Newman, attorney John Burke, filmmaker John Singleton and many more.

This is too crazy. Just this weekend I was standing outside the theater, looking at all the different movies that were playing, and thinking, “what would attorney John Burke go to see? I value his opinion very very much, and would prefer to only watch the movies he would choose to watch.”

THR has the list posted in a very anti-climatic 1-100, so go there if you want, or read it here as a countdown the way nature intended.

100. The Seven Samurai
99. Bonnie and Clyde
98. Reservoir Dogs
97. Airplane!
96. Pan’s Labyrinth
95. Doctor Zhivago
94. The Deer Hunter
93. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
92. Up
91. Rocky
90. Memento
89. Braveheart
88. Slumdog Millionaire
87. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
86. Beauty and the Beast
85. Seven
84. Inception
83. Die Hard
82. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings
81. Amadeus
80. On The Waterfront
79. Wall-E
78. 12 Angry Men
77. Ghostbusters
76. Brokeback Mountain
75. The Bridge on the River Kwai
74. Blazing Saddles
73. All the Presidents Men
72. Young Frankenstein
71. Almost Famous
70. Vertigo
69. Gladiator
68. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
67. Avatar
66. The Lion King
65. Raging Bull
64. Mary Poppins
63. Groundhog Day
62. North by Northwest
61. West Side Story
60. Amelie
59. Thelma and Louise
58. Sunset Blvd.
57. The Dark Knight
56. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
55. Taxi Driver
54. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
53. Good Will Hunting
52. All About Eve
51. The Big Lebowski
50. Jurassic Park
49. Rear Window
48. The Usual Suspects
47. Some Like It Hot
46. Saving Private Ryan
45. Titanic
44. The Matrix
43. Toy Story
42. Alien
41. Psycho
40. Fight Club
39. The Shining
38. When Harry Met Sally
37. Dr. Strangelove
36. Ferris Buellers Day Off
35. A Clockwork Orange
34. American Beauty
33. Fargo
32. The Empire Strikes Back
31. The Princess Bride
30. One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest
29. Blade Runner
28. The Graduate
27. The Breakfast Club
26. Singin’ in the Rain
25. The Sound of Music
24. Jaws
23. Lawrence of Arabia
22. The Silence of the Lambs
21. Chinatown
20. It’s A Wonderful Life
19. Goodfellas
18. Annie Hall
17. Apocalypse Now
16. To Kill A Mockingbird
15. Gone With The Wind
14. Forrest Gump
13. Raiders of the Lost Ark
12. Back to the Future
11. Star Wars
10. Schindler’s List
9. 2001: A Space Odyssey
8. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial
7. The Godfather: Part II
6. Casablanca
5. Pulp Fiction
4. The Shawshank Redemption
3. Citizen Kane
2. The Wizard of Oz
1. The Godfather

