Holy crap, ’50 First Tates’ made $41 million?

#Weekend Box Office
Senior Editor
02.13.12 15 Comments

Someone asked me if any good movies were coming out this weekend, and I confidently answered no. There was a crappy, derivative rom-com (The Vow), a crappy derivative Denzel Washington movie (Safe House), a crappy derivative 3D re-release of the second worst Star Wars movie, and whatever you call that one where The Rock rides giant bees (Journey 2). Amazingly, the lowest-grossing of these four (Star Wars) earned $23 million. For comparison, the top grosser last week was Chronicle (which was actually good) with $22 million. Meanwhile, C-Tates’ amnesia joint with MC Adams earned FORTY-ONE MILLION. I have no explanation for any of this, except that we’ve been punk’d by reality.

The Vow beat out Dear John (ANOTHER C-Tates joint, which opened with $30.5 million a few years ago) for the biggest Screen Gems release ever. It was also the sixth-highest February debut, and the third highest for a romantic comedy behind Valentine’s Day and Hitch.  The audience was 72 percent women, 55 percent under 25, and probably 100 percent with wet panties from that mumbly dreamboat C-Tates, the new wigger-king of America’s box office.

Also, I’ve made C-Tates into a centaur, which I’ve dubbed the Chantaur.

This Week
 Last Week Title
 Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N The Vow SGem $41,700,000 2,958 $14,097 $41,700,000 $30 1
2 N Safe House Uni. $39,300,000 3,119 $12,600 $39,300,000 $85 1
3 N Journey 2: The Mysterious Island WB $27,550,000 3,470 $7,939 $27,550,000 $79 1
4 N Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (in 3D) Fox $23,000,000 2,655 $8,663 $23,000,000 1
5 1 Chronicle (2012) Fox $12,300,000 -44.1% 2,908 +1 $4,230 $40,167,000 $12 2
6 2 The Woman in Black CBS $10,300,000 -50.7% 2,856 +1 $3,606 $35,456,000 2
7 3 The Grey ORF $5,080,000 -45.4% 2,801 -407 $1,814 $42,822,000 $25 3
8 4 Big Miracle Uni. $3,900,000 -49.7% 2,133 +4 $1,828 $13,200,000 $40 2
9 8 The Descendants FoxS $3,500,000 -23.1% 1,581 -457 $2,214 $70,729,000 13
10 5 Underworld Awakening SGem $2,500,000 -54.6% 1,657 -979 $1,509 $58,900,000 $70 4

[via BoxOfficeMojo]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Weekend Box Office
TAGS50 FIRST TATESCHANTAURJOURNEY 2SAFE HOUSETHE VOWWEEKEND BOX OFFICE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP