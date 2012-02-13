Holy crap, ’50 First Tates’ made $41 million?

Someone asked me if any good movies were coming out this weekend, and I confidently answered no. There was a crappy, derivative rom-com (The Vow), a crappy derivative Denzel Washington movie (Safe House), a crappy derivative 3D re-release of the second worst Star Wars movie, and whatever you call that one where The Rock rides giant bees (Journey 2). Amazingly, the lowest-grossing of these four (Star Wars) earned $23 million. For comparison, the top grosser last week was Chronicle (which was actually good) with $22 million. Meanwhile, C-Tates’ amnesia joint with MC Adams earned FORTY-ONE MILLION. I have no explanation for any of this, except that we’ve been punk’d by reality.
The Vow beat out Dear John (ANOTHER C-Tates joint, which opened with $30.5 million a few years ago) for the biggest Screen Gems release ever. It was also the sixth-highest February debut, and the third highest for a romantic comedy behind Valentine’s Day and Hitch. The audience was 72 percent women, 55 percent under 25, and probably 100 percent with wet panties from that mumbly dreamboat C-Tates, the new wigger-king of America’s box office.
Also, I’ve made C-Tates into a centaur, which I’ve dubbed the Chantaur.
|This Week
|Last Week
|Title
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Vow
|SGem
|$41,700,000
|–
|2,958
|–
|$14,097
|$41,700,000
|$30
|1
|2
|N
|Safe House
|Uni.
|$39,300,000
|–
|3,119
|–
|$12,600
|$39,300,000
|$85
|1
|3
|N
|Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
|WB
|$27,550,000
|–
|3,470
|–
|$7,939
|$27,550,000
|$79
|1
|4
|N
|Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (in 3D)
|Fox
|$23,000,000
|–
|2,655
|–
|$8,663
|$23,000,000
|–
|1
|5
|1
|Chronicle (2012)
|Fox
|$12,300,000
|-44.1%
|2,908
|+1
|$4,230
|$40,167,000
|$12
|2
|6
|2
|The Woman in Black
|CBS
|$10,300,000
|-50.7%
|2,856
|+1
|$3,606
|$35,456,000
|–
|2
|7
|3
|The Grey
|ORF
|$5,080,000
|-45.4%
|2,801
|-407
|$1,814
|$42,822,000
|$25
|3
|8
|4
|Big Miracle
|Uni.
|$3,900,000
|-49.7%
|2,133
|+4
|$1,828
|$13,200,000
|$40
|2
|9
|8
|The Descendants
|FoxS
|$3,500,000
|-23.1%
|1,581
|-457
|$2,214
|$70,729,000
|–
|13
|10
|5
|Underworld Awakening
|SGem
|$2,500,000
|-54.6%
|1,657
|-979
|$1,509
|$58,900,000
|$70
|4
[via BoxOfficeMojo]
You want to know a great way to tell that the football season is over and it’s the weekend before that holiday when we celebrate the “beheading of a Catholic loud mouth” by sending our broads soon to be dead plant sex organs and/or pining for true love? A “wigger king” beats Star Wars at the B.O.
“B.O.” is how I like to describe the movie offerings this past weekend.
Hardest twerkin’ man in the biz.
I’m irrationally happy that stupid-looking Drew Barrymore whales movie isn’t making any money.
Yo, girl, peep these Adidas horseshoes! Yeah, they’re nailed on, but the nails is super loose, so I can slip ’em on & off. RESPEK!
I like to imagine there’s a write-up somewhere about FilmDrunk.com that reads “…and watch for the special Vince Vaughn easter egg in every photo on the site!”
I suppose that comes off sounding sarcastic. I want this known: I adore those goddamned photoshops. Especially when I only notice he was in there after the 2nd or 3rd time I’ve looked at the picture (this happens most times)
Dubbing C-Tates as Wigger King caused Mark Ecko to spill his chocolate milk and shed a single tear. And then have his lawyers demand that Vince delete this post.
SECOND WORST Star Wars movie? What the hell was the first then? This has me legitimately intrigued.
Episode II.
Vince…wasn’t Episode II the one with less Jar-Jar Binks and more exposed Portman midriff?
Your argument is invalid then
I was giving Episode I credit for Darth Maul, who at least looked cool. But then I remember Episode I also had the pod race, so I could be wrong. Let’s be honest, they’re both horrible.
Jar Jar Binks > Future Darth Vader crying like a bitch about everything.
Damn you and your fancy tractor beam of logic Vince…you’re right they are both horrible
Wigga me dis
Wigga me dat
With C-Tates in yo movie
You get da street, without da black
I would have went with Tatetaur, only so when he teams up to tour w/ Chet Haze his rap name could be Tatetaur Sawce.