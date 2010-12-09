Hugh Jackman trains robots to punch other robots in the nuts

In Real Steel, from the director of Night at the Museum, Hugh Jackman trains robots to box, which is one of the more ridiculous premises I’ve ever heard. But once I found out Kevin Durand was in it, my skepticism melted away like an icicle in my butt. Anyway, this one’s about a robot who Hugh Jackman finds in a trash heap that always seems to win. It’s basically the Seabiscuit of robot boxing movies. Haha, I just typed that. And then at the 1:07 mark, the robot punches the other robot in the crotch. (*rings oversized bell*) NUT SHOT IN THE TRAILER!!! NUT SHOT IN THE TRAILER!!! (*runs around room with arms above head*)
Oh, and then Hugh Jackman shouts, “BRING IT!”
Silly Human. It. Has already been. Broughten. Bleep borp.
For me, Hilary Swank will always be the Seabiscuit of boxing movies.
Oh, you’re a phenomena if can do a full review of a movie after watching ONLY 1 minute and 21 seconds I wonder if you can also do a book review without having even read the preface.
Robots are not special effects digitized, are real, the producers are Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, the focus of this movie are not special effects but human stories of the characters. But if you have a problem with Hugh Jackman, I suggest a psychiatrist not watching movies.
I wonder if you can try not writing like a retard.
Am I on someone’s Hugh Jackman google alert or something? What the fuck are you even talking about? I post silly trailers and make fun of them. It’s not a concept that should be difficult to understand.
Incidentally, other movies Steven Spielberg has “produced” recently:
The Lovely Bones
Transformers 2
Eagly Eye
Not to mention directing Indiana Jones 4. So clearly he’s the high-water mark of quality.
Think I played this game when I was seven.
This is what happens when producers get stoned and play Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em Robots. “Imagine if these were like, Transformers fighting- but we controlled them… Holy. Fuck. CALL A WRITER! CALL A WRITER!”
Hugh Jackman in… The Hungriest Hippo!
Ya Vinky, you goofy haired quice eater! Get a psychiatrist not watching movies!
I heart you so effing much for putting a Robot Jox clip in there.
“Umm.. My pitch? Well, you see, there are these chutes… and some ladders… and Hugh Jackman.”
“Sold!”
the focus of this movie are not special effects but human stories of the characters.
…which explains why the entire second half of the trailer consisted of robots punching each other. Anyway, I liked this better when it was called Battlebots.
Robotic Mickey Goldhill: Eh Rock! Punch him in the nards!
Robotic Rocky Balboa: Do robots have nards?!
RMG : Just do it will ya!
RRB: [Punches robot opponent in robosack. Robot doubles over and screams] Robots got nards!!
(I think this joke was made before but fuck it, I also think this film’s secret agenda is about the benefits of recycling)
Alternate title: Raging Dell
Anyone else get the feeling that Hugh Jackman’s first prototype was a bedildo’d roomba and a trail of crumbs towards his anus?
Time to dust off that script for “Mouse Trap – The Musical” w/Hugh Jackman!
VANCE, YOU ARE THE HOMOPHOBE THAT ARE NOT THE DIGITIZED IS REAL! INTO YOUR ASS GOES THE ZEMECKIS!
I totally do book reviews without reading the preface:
Twilight -Awful.
Sarah Palin’s Books -Awful. Ghost Written.
Bush’s Decision Points -Needs More Booze Stories.
Michael Crichton’s The Lost World -What the fuck? Malcolm died in the first book, but lived in the movie, so he gets to not only be alive in the second book, but also be the friggin’ main character? The book story should follow the book, not the movie. You fucking suck, Chrichton.
The Secret -Don’t Tell Me
The Lord of the Rings -Appendices = Your Writing Sucks
I could go on.
Crappy, you win for the Monster Squad reference.
Say what you will about Robot Jox, but they at least had the balls to depict the space fighting scene without sound, which is of course factually accurate.
So there’s that.
Jackman better be fighting from inside a robot in the final battle. Homer “Woohoo! I mean, beep boop!”
If I want to watch two non-sentient creatures fight I’ll watch that old bald Britney versus car video.
I’m waiting for the porn satire; Real Steel Doll
This is very meta it’s amovie about idiots going to watch robots fighting. It’s like if someone filmed the story of people going to see Transformers
” . . . my skeptimism melted away like an icicle in my butt.”
Wow, and I thought it was bad enough when the hooker gives you the cold shoulder.
” . . . my skeptimism melted away like an icicle in my butt.”
P.S. — WTF is skeptimism?
You’d think that scientists would find a better location for a robot’s balls than the crotch. It’s a proven weak point.
Holy shit, skeptimism? I should write Sarah Palin’s next book.
You just got servo’d.
Frankly, Vince, I’m skeptimal about this whole “I’m not really obsessed with Hugh Jackman” front you’re putting on.
@TMelbz: Writers? WTF? LOLZ.
-Tweeted by Brett Ratner
Also, this trailer was cool, but could use more Jonas in the background.
Best robot boxer ever? Muhammad Oily.
You’d think that scientists would find a better location for a robot’s balls than the crotch. It’s a proven weak point.
That’s why Seabisquibot keeps winning: His balls are safely stored in Hugh Jackman’s mouth.
Wait. I thought for certain this was an early April fools day post or something. They really made this? This isn’t a mock up or anything?
Also – we already know how it ends. Leela makes Phnog punch himself in the head….knocking out Destructor. But then Destructor falls on Bender and wins anyway.
(and Hugh Jackman can’t possibly win…as no girl has the will of the warrior – he has the will of the housewife, or at best the schoolmarm).
– and win to Donkey Hodey for “servo’d”
I like the scene in the movie where Jackman gives the robot some clippers and asks it to get rid of his beard. The robot then kills Jackman’s wife.
I never thought I would type this, but that had better be Ludacris as the MC, or it’s not worth the price of admission.
Holy crap – “It has already been “Broughten” ?!? Did you just quote Not Another Teen Movie? Wow – I thought you hated that movie…