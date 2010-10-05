Insanely awesome-looking Indian movie 'Robot' has new trailer

India’s most expensive film ever made, Endhiran, aka Robot, has a new trailer out, and even though it’s not as long as the last one I posted, you better believe I’m posting every scrap of video I can from this insanely badass-looking movie. This looks like Michael Bay’s wildest wet dream, but with more dancing, and probably less ebonics.
What if Bollywood created a movie with equal parts Iron Man, I, Robot, Bicentennial Man and featured the score of Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman (Slumdog Millionaire)? S. Shankar’s The Robot looks to be that movie. The film features Rajnikanth in dual roles, as a science professor and a superintelligent android robot.’ [/Film]
I still prefer my previous synopsis, “a giant cobra made of robot men slithers around eating cars.” But you know what they say. Would a giant cobra made of robot men by any other name not still make you want to sing and dance? …Something like that.
