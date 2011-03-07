It’s finally happened: A sparkling sex toy for Twilight fans

Well it’s finally happened, and I’m surprised it took this long. Now the lonely women of the world can have their very own sparkly vampire wiener, and without the challenge of having to bite their lips and look alluringly constipated. That’s because a company called Tantus is marketing, yes, a Twilight dildo, called “The Vamp,” which sparkles in the sunlight and can be refrigerated to mimic that “ice-cold-vampire-penis” feel. No word on whether you have to read 1100 pages of elementary-school level drivel before you actually stick it in you.
Who doesn’t love those dark and mysterious vamps on the screen and in the books we all thumb through lustfully? That’s what we thought. For those of us who fantasize about being spellbound and tantalized by the forbidden comes The Vamp. We promise this vamp won’t be the only thing coming for you in the night.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Yes it will.
The Vamp is a realistic form dildo based appropriately on our Sire’s design but with a deathly pale flesh tone reminiscent of the moon’s soft glow.
(*slow clap*) Bra-vo, Mr. Twilight-Dildo Copywriter Guy, bra-vo.
Since it’s a Tantus toy, The Vamp is made from Tantus’ own unique blend of 100% Ultra-Premium Silicone. Don’t be surprised if this toy seduces you, its long sleek shaft and deliciously ridged head calling out to you in the night. But don’t save this for just nocturnal escapades, try taking our Vamp out in the sunlight and watch it sparkle.
“Yes, for the full experience, take your Twilight dildo for a spin on a sunny day. Heck, keep your curlers and bathrobe on, because who even cares anymore? Screw the neighbors, it’s your front yard.”
Do you want to hear some customer testimonials? I’ll answer that for you: you want to hear some customer testimonials.
Not as sparkly as I thought it would be but it’s a nice toy. Large head, the shaft tapers.. Wonderful texture and no smell.
No smell, thank God. There’s nothing worse than a dildo that smells like a lonely chick’s pussy. And by “pussy” I of course mean cat pee.
I very much enjoy The Vamp. This is my first and only dildo and so worth it. I use it with my Hello Kitty vibrator for extra fun. Its true it may not sparkle as well as shown but after you try it out, you won’t really care. Great price for quality silicone too!
Do you hear your customers’ complaints, Tantus? You may have to roll out an improved sparkle formula. Get your CEO on TV to spread the word. Just like that Domino’s guy. “Beck from Wichita Falls? I want you to know that this is unacceptable.” (*holds up polaroid of non-sparkling vampire dildo*)
I was very impressed with the quality of this shaft. However, I was very disappointed in the lack of sparkle the item has. I have as much sparkle in mine as this one does :- ]. I opened it thinking they sent the wrong color then I went outside and tried comparing to the video. It was not even close! My neighbors were looking at me kind of funny though!!
That one was from a user named Nicholas, whom I assume is a gay man.
What I really wanted was an ice-cold penis in my needy vag, so I put it in the fridge. I put it in the fridge, and it froze to my labia for an hour. Mind you, I came like a geiser, but it was very awkward to explain to my dog.
I swear I didn’t write that, but I wish I did. This is an actual user testimonial that they left on the manufacturer’s website, by the way.
– This will probably be more successful than when they released the toy story themed dildos. Although the thought of buzz lightyear and woody going balls deep in my anus was pretty appealing
– I’m used to having sex with corpses, but this just makes the experience so much more enjoyable! [via Tantus – probably NSFW]
This toy really has everything. For lonely women and gays, a Pattinson-themed silicon wiener. For the rest of us, a new website to troll. Ahh, I love the smell of glittery dildo in the morning. It smells like… dicktory.
Question: How does 100% Ultra-Premium Silicone qualify as a unique blend?
A vampire dildo? Now that’s what I call a HalloWEEN. *bow tie spin*
They should have called it the Stephanie Oscar Meyer.
Twenty-five years from now, as a desperate and greying Robert Pattinson sells himself to forty-two year old women eager to live out their youthful fantasies, he will roll off of the ample flesh of a satisfied customer and catch a glimpse of her sparkling Vamp on the nightstand, worn and cracked from scores of repeated freezings and friggings, and he will sigh and remember the good days.
How is it no one’s come up with a sparkly tampon yet??
DO THE MATH, PEOPLE!!
Don’t forget “The Wolf”. It’s a darker and swarthier version that is special made for the pre-teen crowd. And by pre-teen I mean 5 year old.
“I love the product, but two things disappointed me:
1. It didn’t sparkle as much as I thought it would. Well, until I took it to the beach to play fetch with it and Poochie.
2. I wish it would have had a pneumatic jackhammer attachment or adapter so it would wreck my bed (and my cervix), but I was able to get it on my fucksaw fast enough. I just have to remember to detach it before I throw it at my dog though, lol! He yipped more than poor Bella!”
I can’t imagine the unholy attrocity that would be created if a TwiDildo fucked a Vampire fleshlight.
Careful folks. They pull you in with the sparkly dildo but they jack up the price on the housecat harness.
“I found this fucking thing frozen solid in my freezer, so I sharpened it with a machete and stabbed out the pizza mans eyes with it!”
-Billy Ray Cyrus
Nevermind. It would be the felt-fetus.
“Wow, are vampires really hung that low? I hope the Dolphins Cheerleaders don’t see this!”
-Ashley
@Ragnarok
Ah, the ol’ masturbait and switch.
Call the professor, the world demands a sparkling fucksaw.
“Tad Buford is an aging ad exec whose wife recently left him for a sparkly vampire dildo… right before his presentation to win the big Tantus account! This Thanksgiving, Vince Vaughn is… Bone Dry.”
I love you, Fek.
The dildo was sparkly. It was so sparkly it was like a sparkly diamond. When I used it, it felt so good it was scary. I named it Jennabell.
-Smeyer21
This is false advertising. If it’s really supposed to mimic Robert Pattinson’s penis then it should immediately go limp when inserted into a vagina
– Weinering!
“*Use with caution in the Caribbean* – I thought it would be fun to go snorkeling with this tucked in my Speedo but didn’t consider how it would make a barracuda go all “Nemo’s Mom” on my crotch – FMLIT”
-Bellacuda
It has about as much personality and charisma as the real thing. And it won’t get you pregnant with a psychic vampire fetus. Upgrade!
Wow Fek, I just got that
Q: What do you call the vagina of a Twilight fan who owns The Vamp?
A: Silicone Valley!
Here comes another CotW win for Fek.
I suspect there just might be a market for a sparkly turkey baster targeting this same demographic.
“Mr. Twilight-Dildo Copywriter Guy” is going to be the name of my new indie rock band with lyrics taken from Charlie Sheen’s twitter.
Money. In. Da bank.
When asked for comment on his copyright-infringement lawsuit against sex-toy company Tantus, Steven Seagal said, “A sparkling penis reminiscent of the moon’s soft glow? I invented that back in ’96 on the set of “The Glimmer Man.”
I really enjoyed sliding this ice cold shaft into my unkempt mangy cooter, just like the real thing, lol! Also, what is this “sun-light” I’m supposed to use to make it sparkle?
-Gertrude, proud mother to Mr. Boots O’Rourke and Sir Reginal P. Whiskerson
Wake me when they start selling fleshlights with sparkling vampire taint for us manly tops.
sparkly vampire wiener. Band name.
Bah, this is nothing! Wait until these yIntaghs get a load of “The Howler”:
Bring out your “Full Moon” for THE HOWLER! The Howler is a little red rocket dildo mounted on a cruelty-free pelt-like merkin. Howl with delight as you imagine the werewolf of your literary fantasies does more than hump your leg! WOOF WOOF, FATTY!
Dear Sir/Madame,
I’m writing to complain about the level of sparlklyness of a sex toy I recently purchased from your company. My Twilight fan fiction e-novella,Getting Pounded by Cold Vampire Cock at Dawn, as I’m sure you’re aware, clearly describes how vampire genitalia is meant to sparkle. And I quote, “his throbbing member sparkled like the cubic zirconia dream catchers that hang from the collars of 11 out of my 14 cats.” This toy sir/madame, does not even come close to sparkling in such a manner. I request an immediate refund.
-Cr8zy4KoldVmpyreKock6969
Stoney, check cotw, The Mighty One begs to differ.
Vinky, I heart you so hard right now. Any word on when we can expect a pale and bruised dildo with some curly matted hair for me to use while I read this comment again and again?
Why haven’t we just shortened it to “Twildo”?
Odds are, that any chick who has a sparkling twilight dildo and a Hello Kitty vibrator would find it impossible to walk past the deep fried bologna on a stick stand at the fair.
I’m saving my dollars for the next model that cums confetti.
This is so very odd, I feel that we are down the rabbit hole.
Well done Tantus. One step closer to these people never breeding.
I think a Robert Pattinson butt plug would be more appropriate.
Problem with getting the thing cold is that the bacon grease they use a lube beads up and can pull out a pube.
I bought The Vamp and couldn’t find it after using it the first time. I searched the whole house and finally found it laying in the fetal position and crying in the shower.
They tried to make a icy version of C-Tates dong, but it kept getting freezer burn.
Can I get an icy dong with extra sparkly frosting?
A
GO FUCK YOURSELF EDWARD!!! …Oh…you actually can? Well, yeah…get to that then.
Sparkle Motion in the ocean!!! Goooooo SNUBA!!! Yay!!!!!*
*best cheerleader EVER
This has been around for like a year and a half.
I immediately regret knowing that.
Um, are you only supposed to use it during that time of the month? You know, angry time?