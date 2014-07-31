Javier Bardem Clarifies His Israel Criticisms

A few days ago, Spanish superstars Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz took a break from talking jamón to talk about Hamas, saying in part:
The horror is happening in Gaza should be NO neutrality or equidistance. It is a war of occupation and extermination against a people without means… Difficult to understand and impossible to justify … such genocide.
Matt Lieb brought you this news, along with his own conflicted feelings about the conflict in a place he once got to travel to for free and score with Jewish chicks (damn my lack of Hebrew ancestry). As a result of that post, in the past few days, I’ve gotten more “I’m never reading your blog again” emails than in the last three years combined. Someone even called someone a “Zionist baby killer” in the Facebook thread. Jon Stewart describes the process of trying to talk about Israel pretty much perfectly in the above video. Who knew it was such a contentious issue!
It sounds like Javier Bardem’s week went much the same, as he is now backpedaling from his initial statement, saying in part “I have great respect for the people of Israel and deep compassion for their losses.”
Nice. Good save, bro. “Haha, did I say genocide? What I meant was, killing is bad and San Dimas High School Football rules! Go Surfdogs!”
You can read the entire letter below. He should’ve known better. Me, I have a standard response I like to use whenever pressed for an opinion on the Israel-Palestine conflict:
Javier Bardem
This week, along with a number of artists in my home country of Spain, I spoke out about the conflict in Gaza urging all governments to intervene in this escalating crisis. My signature was solely meant as a plea for peace. Destruction and hatred only generate more hatred and destruction.
While I was criticalof the Israeli military response, I have great respect for the people of Israel and deep compassion for their losses. I am now being labeled by some as anti-Semitic, as is my wife – which is the antithesis of who we are as human beings. We detest anti-Semitism as much as we detest the horrible and painful consequences of war.
I was raised to be against any act of violence, and the consequent suffering of humanity for it, regardless of religions, ethnicities and borders. Too many innocent Palestinian mothers have lost their children to this conflict. Too many innocent Israeli mothers share the same grief. There should not be any political reason that can justify such enormous pain on both sides. It’s my hope that leaders involved in this complicated struggle will heed the call of United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, “In the name of humanity, the violence must stop.”
Palestinians and Israelis in the region deserve to have their safety and human rights recognized and respected so in the near future they may find peace and co-existence, for themselves and their innocent children. So generations to come could bring hope, forgiveness and compassion for each other. This is the most basic and necessary way to peace for all of us. [via Variety]
Yep, let’s get the UN involved, they’re great at solving stuff and keeping people from getting killed.
From everything I’ve heard gaza is the victim
Anti-semitism is the 2nd most common bomb lobbed by Israelis and their supporters. The first is actual bombs.
So he apologized for being correct.
He should have asked Gary Oldman for help with the wording of his apology.
CALLBACK!!!
Yup.
Also, does Jon have the herpes in that video?
I was waiting for him to mention what was going on, but he never did. Jon’s usually pretty good about making fun of himself and addressing the elephants in the room.
Very funny. Did you know it says this for me:
“Sorry, but this video is unavailable from your location.
In case you can’t give up your free health care and move to America, you can watch the Daily Show at thecomedynetwork.ca.”
gaH So’Qbe! These yIntaghs need to do war like the Klingons: just kill anyone without a bony ridged forehead! ANYONE.
Palestinians? I thought you said Dominion. Kill them all!
I would say kill’em all, let the Klingon gods sort them out, but the Klingons killed all their gods already because they were more trouble than they were worth.
What’s he apologizing about? He was right the first time. Who knew that a day would come where every famous person would wimp out except for the twink from One Direction. I have a lot more respect for that kid now. At least he owns his statement.
You mean Zayn Hussein? I hear he did 9/11.
He also apologized for putting out his first statement in Spanish–apparently Google Translate made what he said look pretty bad.
Even informed discussion on the Israel-Palestine issue is pretty goddamn insufferable at this point, so emotional rhetoric on the subject is basically an invitation to take a pen and jab it into your own ear repeatedly. window.gif is pretty much the perfect response.
There’s absolutely no way to win that argument. His second statement should have been the one he made first, rather than throwing gas on the fire with words like “genocide”. Informed discussion only happens anymore when the subject is boring and inconsequential.
you do realize that his first statement did not actually include the word “genocide”, right? Ya know, since it was in spanish.
jajajajajaja
I love the way Spanish people say jajajaja . That’s dope .
When all actions result in piles of dead children, I don’t know whether to apply my 12 firearms to my temple or everyone else’s. I suppose time will tell.
One thing i find kind of strange – considering how they have the best comedians and comedy writers, Jews have NO sense of humor when Israel comes up. None. They’re like Hipsters with The National.
A long time ago Stewart did Israel jokes in his standup. “Welcome to Israel–The Holy Land!” “Yeah, I’m from America–Home of the Whopper.”
In general (but wiht a few noted exceptions) Jews have no sense of humor when anything jokingly makes fun of something traditionally Jewish, and isn’t uttered by another Jew in self deprecating fashion. The Jew/Gentile double standard in that regard is way worse than the N-Word/”But Black guys use is as a term of endearment to each other”.
I stand with Gary Oldman.
Whereas you approach all topics with the same level of wit and irreverence. You’re the Wes Anderson of things!
Besides, how can you tell? You already said that Jews and Palestinians all look the same to you.
That’s cuz he’s so evolved he doesn’t even see noses… I mean color.
So if you say killing palestines is wrong, you’re antisemitic? Boy, taking sides is easy!
Are’nt Palestians Semites too. They are all Semetic people. In fact they all share the same DNA, so basically what they are doing is killing their cousins.
At this point I’ve pretty much decided that part of the world is now the real-life counterpart to Westros. It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, everyone in power (or who want to be) are being complete d*cks and the common folk are the people that really end up losing.
Having spent too much time in the Middle East, I can say that you are basically right. But as with all things in the Middle East it’s more depressing than GoT and features almost no boobs.
” Someone even called someone a “Zionist baby killer” in the Facebook thread.”
To be fair, you really shouldn’t have been killing all those babies.
Dear movie goers:
Our open letter against the Hebrews in Israel and in support of Hamas and the Palestinians was based upon our desire for attention. We want to appear publicly sympathetic with a cause and not uncaring celebrities. We could have chosen the genocide in nearby Syria, where tens of thousands of innocent people are murdered every day. But that isn’t sexy and nobody really cares about those people. I admit that I didn’t know Hamas means “zealous violence” and that their charter calls for destruction of the Hebrews. I also didn’t care to acknowledge that the fighting stared again after three Israeli children were kidnapped and murdered, which was praised by Hamas. But that’s water under the bridge, right? I know that I could use my celebrity status to gain equal rights for people of all races and religions in the entire middle east. But the whole area has already been ethnically cleansed of Jews and many Christians. I know there isn’t any place for Jews any more in the middle east but that is not really my problem, okay? So please accept my apology and buy tickets to see my films, even you Hebrews.
Sincerely, Javier, and on behalf of Penelope and Pedro
P.S. We’re really sorry about The Counselor. That shit suuuuucked.
P.P.S. Anyone who gives a shit about the opinions of elitist, liberal fuck-tards like us needs to get a life.
I think it was Wallace Stevens who said “If people aren’t calling you a “Zionist baby killer” then you’re doing something wrong.”
Here’s my honest 2 cents on this topic:
1st cent: It is not one’s fault if one defends himself against a weaker foe who is attacking him, and in doing so has far greater success in his violence.
2nd cent: If the disabled kid in the wheelchair down the street keeps attacking you at the bus stop, eventually, you have to figure out another way to deal with the situation besides kicking the shit out of him daily.
I know, I know, I’m a learned prophet and all.
3rd cent: If the disabled kid in the wheelchair is firing rockets at your family’s house, you get to drop a bomb on him.
RE Cent #1:Hamas hadn’t fired a single rocket since the 2012 Gaza conflict and had largely suppressed fire by smaller jihadi groups. The Israeli government had known almost from the beginning that the boys were dead (the reason being used as to why they’re attacking). It maintained the fiction that it hoped to find them alive as a pretext to dismantle Hamas’ West Bank operations. It was clear from the beginning that the kidnappers weren’t acting on orders from Hamas leadership in Gaza or Damascus.
Firing rockets now is at best totally ineffectual, and at worst an unabashed attempt to indiscriminately kill civilians. By far the most probable result is that IDF operations in Gaza will be prolonged. Yet Hamas refuses to stop firing them. I think that plan really appeals to their base, and they should do really well in the midterm elections.
i am not and expert on foreign affairs ,,what i read is bias by the commentators that write the articles,,so were do you get accurate info …what i have seen is a terrorist country who’s whole way of life is to destroy there brothers,,if this is not disturbing then ,,then you need a reality check ,,how are you going to feel if they turn on you next or your family ,parents or friends,,do we need another radical uncompromising society in our realm,,i wouldn’t want that kind of anger on my block,,nor anyone that appreciates life,,
I honestly can’t tell who you are talking about here.
And just like that, Israel broke the 72 hour seize fire. Womp Womp.
*Drinks*
Yep. As soon as an Israeli soldier gets kidnapped, Israel breaks the ceasefire. No provocation at all, except for Hamas violating the truce.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq.: Evidence supporting Obama’s claim of Hamas responsibility has been difficult to come by. Even the Israeli Army news desk was unable to provide a clear narrative or substantial evidence regarding the incident in question. Moreover, accounts published in Arabic by Hamas’s military wing along with details provided by the PLO indicate that the killing of two soldiers and disappearance of another actually occurred before the cease-fire went into effect — when Israel was assaulting Rafah.
Funnily enough, it was Tweets from Gaza that contradict official US-Israeli claims as they reported fighting around 6:22 and 7 am about Israeli soldiers under attack. Then as we know, at 10 am, Israel attacked.
Thanks for playing!
Oh good, accounts from Hamas’s military wing–there’s no reason to question those! But if we take Hamas at their word–and I do, they’ve always played it straight with me–we know that death for the sake of Allah is the loftiest of its wishes. So they must be stoked about how things are going.
Latest reports are that the IDF soldier is dead, so, that sort of exonerates Hamas from the kidnapping charge regardless. Yay?
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. : OK, I’ll play along with the US/Israeli Narrative:
So if a ceasefire was in place, what were Goldin and his comrades doing detonating the tunnels in which Israel says Hamas is hiding? Were Hamas fighters supposed to simply wait to be entombed during the pause in hostilities? Or was Israel the one violating the ceasefire?
See, this is what happens when you can’t get your story straight. It’s easy to shoot holes in a shitty lie.
Also, it’s not a kidnapping. He was captured. When you are a soldier fighting in a war, you are not kidnapped like you are a citizen. You are captured and a prisoner of war.