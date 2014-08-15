Jennifer Lawrence Is Dating The Coldplay Guy Because God Is Dead

I know it’s totally irrational, but I feel very protective over Jennifer Lawrence. Even though I didn’t “technically” “discover her,” I did see Winter’s Bone at its world premiere and subsequently spent the next few months telling everyone who would listen how beautiful and talented this Jennifer Lawrence was and how she would be mine some day. Does that make me wrong, for feeling like she and the world owe me something? If it does, I don’t want to be right. And yet, how do they repay me for my obvious heroism? By telling me my imaginary girlfriend is now dating my imaginary sworn enemy, Chris Martin, that’s how. You know, the Coldplay guy, who sings about how everything is yellow and generally makes Bono seem like a genuine guy. Pop quiz: if you were trapped in an elevator with Chris Martin and Bono, and you could only melvin one of them, what would you do?
HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME I HATE YOU ALL
Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin are seeing each other, multiple sources confirm to E! News. We’re told that the pair has been spending quality together since late June after the Oscar winner split with her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult.
The Coldplay frontman and ex Gwyneth Paltrow announced their separation after more than 10 years of marriage in March. The two made the announcement on the Oscar winner’s website, Goop, with a post titled “Conscious Uncoupling.” [E!]
No matter how many times I read “conscious uncoupling” it still makes me want to puke in someone’s soy chai. Ugh, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin. The report comes from E! news, who also brought us the Kardashians (and by extension, everything soulless and evil in the world), so I’m going to hold out hope that they’re wrong. Otherwise, it means that either Jennifer Lawrence isn’t as perfect as she is in my head, or that Chris Martin isn’t as much of a dillweed as I imagined from all of his songs and everything I’ve ever seen him do.
Here’s something Chris Martin thought was profound enough to go in a song: “Because you’re a sky full of stars, I’m gonna give you my heart.”
fuck this gay earth
Plus one.
Viva La Vida wasn’t a bad album, all their other stuff is shit.
X & Y
*Throws ninja stars until one makes a connection with The Curse of Marino’s face*
I liked Parachutes, thought Rush of Blood to the Head was a bit much, loved Viva La Vida, hated everything else.
I’m with Marino. Viva la vida is a pretty ok album.
So you prefer the overproduced pretentious narry a pause between vocals BS to the low key earnest stuff that actually let the music breathe. Alrighty then.
oh stop defending her.
Yeah shocking! A rich rock star dating a hot actress..never would of thunk it!
He’s just gotta recycle all the moves and his lines. So sad.
Well, I guess the good news for the UPROXX community is that she likes sad little pussies.
But the band news is that you have to be British.
Side note: her ex bf (Beast from Xmen) is dating Kristen Stewart if Vince’s sources are to be believed…
Ha! The “band” news?… that kinda works, I bet she bangs musicians exclusively from now on like a regular Winona Rider.
So if I work on my British accent, you’re telling me there’s a chance..
@TimWhatleyDDS that’s what I’m sayin yo!
Just spend a few days watching and practicing the speech patterns of Luther (BBC show), Braveheart, and Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins (for that working man’s twang)… and you’re in there like swimwear!
Though don’t expect J-Law to stick around.
Cause that British bastard Fassbender was up in dem guts and dat boy be packing heat. He hit it and quit it and now she’s just bouncing around lookin for another John C. Holmes motherfucker, baby dicks be damned.
I’m not mad, I’m just disappointed.
Him?
Meh. I love her, but I can think of many other things to be upset about.
Ew. I don’t even super-like Jennifer Lawrence, but that dude sucks. Come on, girl. Get it together.
Well, that’s an upgrade for Martin.
4Real. And it seems like a step down for Lawrence, although I may only think Hoult is cool because he banged Jennifer Lawrence.
But I’m not *that* angry about this, if only because I can’t conceive of Chris Martin inspiring actual passion in me or anybody else. By contrast, I consider a woman forever ruined if she has touched Sean Penn.
Are you kidding? Gwyneth Paltrow is waaaay hotter than Lawrence.
The REAL winners are kids he has w/ GOOP. Not only can you spend time away from Mom, but you might be spending time w/ JL.
The rest of this? WTF?
After this week I’m now actually convinced that God exists. But he is Joffrey Baratheon and we’re all naked whores with crossbows pointed at us.
The gods look down and laugh.
It’s not gonna last. He’s five million years older than her and eventually she’s going to have to deal with Goop because of Chris’s kids. She kind of doesn’t seem mature enough to be a stepmom at this point. If her ex is now dating KStew, then he’s the kind of actor who will leave her for the next babe he stars in a movie with.
Really enjoyed referring to Paltrow as Goop. Thank you sir.
You’re welcome. I try to do my part.
Well, this only adds evidence towards my hypothesis of “Women have odd, varying interests in men”
That’s because women are taught the inside is what counts and men are supposed to go for “hot” even if they themselves are not. That said, I think this story is bull.
Fact: first two Coldplay albums were pretty good. Fact: the rest of em are shite. Fact: Chris Martin had to suffer GP for… too long… so let the dude have some fun. My god, the fun he should be having…
Boy she’s on a spindly, British kick of late.
I have only one reaction to this news…
[gifrific.com]
Makes sense. I’d pick Mystique over Pepper Potts any day.
“I know it’s totally irrational, but I feel very protective over Jennifer Lawrence’s TITTAYS!!”
UP TOP, BRAH!!!
Oh God, he’s gonna put his metal in her science oven?
If the universe told me if I stayed married to GP for a decade I’d get to nail Jennifer Lawrence, I’d sign up for that without even thinking twice.
Yeah, I’m sure you’re a prize. All the hot, funny, intellectual guys have Homer Simpson as their icons. Well, I knew the one, but he didn’t bag on people he didn’t even know or act like God’s gift.
Yes, that one statement makes it seem as though I think I’m the greatest human being of all time. Or maybe it was, you know, a joke. A funny observation, a mirthful jab at how insufferable his ex wife appears to be compared to how fantastic J-Law appears to be. And at least my icon isn’t one of the lame stock ones they give you. Clearly, you must be an absolute joy to converse with in person.
Maybe Lawrence&Martin can have a double date with Kunis&Kutcher. Seems like they’d all get along really well.
I’m going to go ahead and refuse to believe this news.
I can’t wait for you to get your own show, Vince. In the meantime, if you decide to go gay over this tragedy because this basically proves what even the best of women really are, let me know.
From the headline I held on to a faint hope for just a second that you meant “some other” guy from Coldplay. But I guess we don’t really know those guys at all. sigh. everything is terrible.
No. One Martin Lawrence on this planet is more than enough, thank you very much.
Good news everyone! She has bad taste and makes bad decisions! We have a shot!
#16… Think about it….
Chris Martin and Jennifer Lawrence? Martin and Lawrence? Martin Lawrence???
I blame you, Michael Bay….
In Martin’s defense, after dealing with a cunt like Paltrow, he must feel like going to the other end of the scale…