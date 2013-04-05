Jeremy Irons thinks gay marriage will lead to guys marrying their sons to cheat on taxes

With the gay marriage issue coming before the Supreme Court recently and becoming the subject of much debate across the US, it’s only natural that we’d start to ask actors what they think. Because after all, actors are just like us, only insane, and incapable of honest work or coherent thought. Someone recently asked Jeremy Irons his opinion on gay marriage, and why not? He’s Scar from The Lion King. And leave it to old Scar to finally broach the subject everyone else has been dancing around like a bunch of gay fairies: that if gay marriage was legal, fathers could just gay marry their sons to avoid paying taxes on their inheritance. IT’S OVER, EVERYONE! TIME TO GO HOME, JEREMY IRONS HAS CRACKED THE CASE!
Academy Award winning actor Jeremy Irons said Wednesday that while he doesn’t have much of a strong opinion either way on same-sex marriage, he believes it poses interesting questions, including whether allowing same-sex marriage would open the door for interfamilial relationships.
“Could a father not marry his son?” Irons asked HuffPost Live host Josh Zepps. Irons argued that “it’s not incest between men” because “incest is there to protect us from inbreeding, but men don’t breed.”
I could go step by step trying to break down the basic idiocy of this argument, but suffice to say, any time your hypothetical begins with “Now, say for the sake of argument that it was legal to marry your own son…” I’m out. I’m just not that good at make-believe.
“Now if that was so, then if I wanted to pass on my estate without death duties, I could marry my son and pass on my estate to him.”
“Same rights, not the name. It seems to me that now they’re fighting for the name and I worry that it means somehow we debase or we change what marriage is. I just worry about that. I mean, tax-wise is an interesting one, because could a father not marry his son?”
“I think the lawyers are going to have a field day with same-sex marriage. I don’t have a strong feeling either way. I just wish everyone that’s living with one other person the best luck in the world, because it’s fantastic.” [HuffingtonPost via HolyMoly]
At this point you might rightly wonder, in Jeremy Irons’ scenario, just what kind of dynasty-obsessed blue blood would take the extraordinary step of getting gay married to his own son just to avoid getting taxed on his inheritance. The answer? Lizard People.
“It’s in the Bible, people! Annotated Tax Code of Hammurabi, Sub-Section D-49. Thou shalt not marry thy son to avoid paying your annual tribute to Rome, unless said son is also an employee of thy Tax-Exempt corporation. If so, see section E-91, Wrath of God IRAs.”
Somewhere, Tyler Perry is furiously penning his next script………
I think the whole gay marriage debate is kind of a cultural Rorschach test. Wealthy guys living in high-tax countries (Irons) see it as a tax dodge, social conservatives see it as the first step towards a NAMBLA/bestiality ridden hellscape, most people (me) don’t give a fuck, gays see it as an important civil right. Who is to say whose view is wrong.
Ok, I’ll say it. The people who think it will lead towards pederasty and bestiality are wrong.
Of course the ironic thing is that most of us thought Jeremy Irons was gay anyway. I mean, didn’t you totally get that vibe in Die Hard 3? He just couldn’t decide between Willis and Jackson, so he went with the most butch terror-chick in movie history.
When someone dies without a spouse in America, after all of his liabilities are paid, the federal government collects 55 cents on every dollar of his estate after a million dollar exemption. The estate tax affects only true millionaires who fail to do any kind of estate planning, at all.
So this is the population Scar is worried about: Single millionaires with single adult heirs who’ve done no previous estate planning and would rather marry one of their children than go see a lawyer and/or a financial advisor to reduce a tax that they won’t pay until after they’re dead.
Time to be long-winded.
I’m tired of the way someone does a thought experiment, they need to be pilloried. I’m happy we have legal gay marriage in Canada. I’m also aware that most of the marriage laws were set up on the assumption that a male would be marrying a female. This doesn’t mean that gay marriage shouldn’t be allowed but we should be prepared for weird stories on the margins.
Irons point here should be wrong. Incest should be illegal because the government says its illegal. To the best of my knowledge, you can’t get a waiver allowing you to marry your daughter once she becomes infertile (I have not checked).
However with the right judge and lawyer. anything can happen. This is particularly true when your dealing with an issue that we haven’t seen before. Irons points out a potential problem with gay marriage and then notes that he doesn’t have a strong feeling one way or another about whether gay marriage should be recognized by the government.
Marriage is an exclusionary concept and the only remaining question is who should be excluded. If society thinks consenting adults (of any gender) who are not family members should be allowed to get married, that should be the law. However, people are not bigots or idiots for pointing out that changing an ancient institution may lead to some new problems. Likewise, people are not intent on destroying the family because they want to marry someone who is of the same gender.
I’m all for a thought experiment, but this one is retarded. It involves a hypothetical stipulating that incest is legal. “However with the right judge and lawyer. anything can happen.”
ANYTHING? This is just another dumb slippery slope argument, and actually engaging with it as if it’s a real discussion just cheapens everyone. Why would I feel the need to go along with his ridiculous mental gymnastics? The more backflips you do, the further away you get from anything coherent.
Thanks for responding. I’ll start by admitting that anything was too strong a word. I should have said that the situation Iron’s is proposing is plausible.
There’s no mental gymnastics involved. We’ve moved into a position where judges can determine whether marriage laws are equitable and rational. The dirty little secret is that marriage laws can’t be equitable. They’re exclusionary by definition.
If society can simply say that family members can’t get married, then no problems exist. If society has to satisfy a judge that the provisions are equitable, crazy things can happen.
When it comes to marriage, some of the slippery slope arguments from 10-20 years ago have been proven correct. People were routinely mocked for saying that legalizing consensual sodomy and recognizing civil unions would lead to a larger push for gay marriages and increased acceptance of gay people. They were right. I once again reiterate that I’m generally happy with the direction we are moving in (I could do without the human rights tribunals fining civil commissioners) in my country. However, I can’t deny that the people who made those arguments 10-20 years ago were right about the results even if I disagree with their morality.
There’s nothing wrong with saying that you’ve considered the risks and believe it’s still worth pursuing because the risks are too remote and the benefits too great. I dislike the idea that we’ve got to go after anyone who points out the risks.
“If society can simply say that family members can’t get married, then no problems exist.”
Yes, we’ve already done that. The end.
Where are the risks? I don’t get your analogy of where acceptance of gay people has led to increased acceptance of gay people somehow validates the fear that gay marriage is going to lead to the legalization of incest. Please, please, please tell me you see how stupid that argument is.
@Kungjitsu – your point may be valid, but your numbers are way off. The estate tax exclusion amount currently is $5.25M, and is indexed for inflation. And the top tax rate is 40%, not 55%. Approximately 9000 (that’s nine thousand) estate tax returns will be filed for people who died in 2012. So the number of father-son pairs who could take advantage of the Irons Tax Dodge is exceedingly small.
Vince – I should probably be phrasing a lot of this better.
20 years ago, the laws said that gays couldn’t get married. The end, no serious discussion. Now, one of the arguments is that judges should invalidate those laws because those laws are inequitable. This leaves open the possibility that an idiot in a robe will say that the state has no legitimate interest in preventing a father from marrying a son. It also increases the possibility that a lawyer or his client will think its worth a shot. That’s the risk. To be clear, my opinion is we’re much more likely to have a bunch of happy married gay couples than we are to have a society where fathers marry their own sons, so the legislation should pass.
I’d like to think the right way of handling this is through democratic means, not through the judiciary. The way I would want it handled ideally is for a law to be passed stating, approximately, consenting adults can get married to one other consenting adult at a given time. No judicial discussion on whether that’s fair to polygamists, son and daughter fuckers or pedophiles.
Kingjitsu – I prefer the inane to the boring and disagree with both you and Kevin Smith. I’ve personally got no problem dealing with absurdities.
I believe we’re adult enough to acknowledge that men sometimes want to sleep with women that don’t want to sleep with them. As women don’t want to get raped by any man who could catch them, I don’t think the odds of this type of policy catching on are high. Rich guys do want to save money on their taxes.
See? You provided an intentionally stupid thought experiment and I disagreed with your premise. The world didn’t end, I did some thinking and maybe developed some skills in the process. I believe that’s a good thing and infinitely preferable to the usual internet practice of ignoring your intent, calling you a rape apologist and informing you that you should shut up.
I don’t know if Irons was being intentionally stupid, and it’s self-centered and arrogant that you think whether or not Portia is allowed to be beside Ellen in a time of their need without both of them signing a bunch of forms way beforehand should be decided by a majority of other people.
Whether there are rich guys who want to go to extreme measures to make sure they don’t pay estate taxes or not is irrelevant in how two other consenting adults choose to live their lives.
If the anti-gay marriage folks can come up with an argument other than “I don’t like it so they shouldn’t do it” then I’ll be happy to listen to it. If Irons has a problem with rich people marrying their same sex children then he shouldn’t do it, but it’s not a justification for denying an entire class of people a civil right.
@Art Vandely
Now, one of the arguments is that judges should invalidate those laws because those laws are inequitable. This leaves open the possibility that an idiot in a robe will say that the state has no legitimate interest in preventing a father from marrying a son.
Clearly you’re still not realizing what a moon-sized leap in logic this is. I don’t even want to read anything after this, because if you can’t understand that basic fact, the rest of your argument is fucked.
Vince – Fair enough. Enjoy the weekend. As much fun as its been to talk to you about this piece, I’ll concede that there’s probably better ways you could spend your time. Thanks for reading and responding for as long as you did. Also, because I’ve wasted a fair bit of your time and you’ve been reading some of what I wrote, thanks for the Django write up in your “12-ish Best Movies of 2012.” That 2nd paragraph is the most insightful and well thought out idea I’ve ever read about Tarantino’s movies.
Because I can’t help myself, I’ll also note that we had a relatively major case in Canada where several prominent organizations argued that laws against polygamy should be invalidated. To be fair to you, I note they lost. To be fair to Irons, the lawyers “had a field day”. Never underestimate how little common sense perverts have, especially when a small window opens.
Kingjitsu – I might not have made my point clearly enough when I used intentionally stupid. I was referring to your thought experiment. You intentionally provided an example that you didn’t believe to help make your point about criticizing stupid thought experiments. I merely wanted to acknowledge that I was accepting you weren’t pro-rape.
Is it also self-centred and arrogant to not allow close friends into the hospital waiting room? How about business partners? On a different note, what interest does society have in not allowing three consenting adults to get married? For years, the reasoning behind limiting marriage has been “because that’s what the law says and that’s the tradition.”
I like Vince’s argument that we’ve already decided that marriage doesn’t include family members. However, we used to know that marriage didn’t include people of the same sex. If you want to kill a good portion of your day read Volokh’s 2003 Harvard Law Review article on the slippery slope subject.
I’ll try again to explain my position on Irons. Irons is correct in asserting that slippery slopes do exist and some weirdo and his lawyer may (and I emphasis the word may) try to take advantage for a tax benefit. I don’t think he would have been correct in asserting that it follows that gays shouldn’t be allowed to get married because of that possibility. He’s just a guy saying, hey, have you thought about this. To me the correct response is to say, I have thought about this and I still think gay people should be allowed to marry other gay people. That doesn’t make Iron’s initial point retarded.
I should have read this first before posting above. However, you’ll notice that the dictionary doesn’t include anything about why it’s a crime.
A remarkably stupid thing to say, since all canon and civil law governing marriage, whether same-sex marriage is allowed or not, prohibits marriage between those too closely related, such as parent and child. Presumably, then, this is what prevents heterosexual men from marrying their daughters to gain whatever advantage Irons refers to. His assertion is, nevertheless, typical of those by opponents of same-sex marriage, who prefer hysteria and foolishness to reality.
Sorry for overposting. To the best of my knowledge, 20 years ago, most canon and civil law governing marriage prevented gay marriage. My guess is that there are other cultures that allowed same sex marriages in some form, just as their have been other cultures that allowed polygamy, incest and marriage contracts by children. I’m not suggesting gay marriage is analogous to any of those things. I’m merely suggesting that the “This is the way we’ve always done it” defence is losing momentum and no one is being hysterical or foolish by pointing that out.
Yeah, I’m finding it hilarious that people think Irons is crazy specifically because there is a law against it. Laws… get… changed? For instance, laws about sodomy. And GAY MARRIAGE?! Obviously saying “If gay people can marry, why not legalize incest?” doesn’t make sense, but considering the possibility that this could happen is not crazy. We accepted, for hundreds of years, that gay relationships were an abomination. This isn’t a giant leap.
Also, there are laws against hanging things on your rearview mirror, not wearing a seatbelt, and people have been sued successfully by burglars who broke into their homes because the burglar got hurt. Laws have been wrong before, is what I’m saying, and “because it is illegal” is the stupidest reason not to do something.
Also, to clarify, I am not on the incest side, I’m simply arguing that completely ruling this possibility out is asinine, especially considering that, just a short time ago, many thought of gay marriage the exact same way (wrongly) and that it is completely possible that public opinion could change on incest in much the same way.
just real quick …are there not laws preventing parents / children & sibling from marrying?
The quick answer is yes.
