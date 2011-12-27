Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (almost) outearned by Chipmunks

UPDATE: According to the just-released updated numbers, Dragon Tattoo beat Chipmunks by $100K. Still too close to call.
There were three new releases over the Christmas holiday, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Tintin, and We Bought a Zoo, and all three got out-earned by last week’s top three, Mission Impossible IV, Sherlock Holmes 2, and Alvin and the Chipmunks 3. Dragon Tattoo earned an estimated $13 million for the weekend, which isn’t terrible — BoxOfficeMojo compares it to True Grit‘s $16 million on the same weekend last year — but was still below expectations.
Now, there are a few ways to read this. Obviously, one is that it’s a precursor to locusts and zombies on horseback as a harbinger of the apocalypse. Another way to read it is as a validation of Mission Impossible‘s platform-release strategy, where it came out in IMAX a week early, and by Christmas time, everyone had heard of it (I get the sense people just didn’t know some of these movies were out yet). And of course, there’s always the possibility that people were with their families on Christmas, and didn’t want to drag grandma to a film featuring graphic rape and gratuitous merkins. Not me though. My grandma practically invented the merkin. She even weaved one for the German Chancellor, Angela Merkin.
|This
week
|Last
Week
|Title
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|3
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|$29,500,000
|+130.7%
|3,448
|+3,023
|$8,556
|$61,935,000
|$145
|2
|2
|1
|Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
|$20,260,000
|-48.9%
|3,703
|–
|$5,471
|$79,014,000
|–
|2
|3
|N
|The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
|$12,750,000
|–
|2,914
|–
|$4,375
|$21,126,000
|$90
|1
|4
|2
|Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
|$12,650,000
|-45.6%
|3,734
|+11
|$3,388
|$49,590,000
|$75
|2
|5
|N
|The Adventures of Tintin
|$9,705,000
|–
|3,087
|–
|$3,144
|$17,712,000
|–
|1
|6
|N
|We Bought a Zoo
|$9,450,000
|–
|3,117
|–
|$3,032
|$9,450,000
|–
|1
|7
|N
|War Horse
|$7,512,000
|–
|2,376
|–
|$3,162
|$7,512,000
|–
|1
|8
|4
|New Year’s Eve
|$3,315,000
|-54.7%
|2,225
|-1,280
|$1,490
|$32,652,000
|$56
|3
|9
|N
|The Darkest Hour
|$3,000,000
|–
|2,324
|–
|$1,291
|$3,000,000
|$30
|1
|10
|9
|The Muppets
|$2,147,000
|-39.0%
|1,536
|-1,272
|$1,398
|$75,704,000
|$45
|5
No Sherlock 3…
At least Tintin bombed
American domestic wasn’t the target audience – no one here gives a shit about a Belgian ginger.
Even if they did, it’s a terrible, terrible movie. I hope they don’t bother with a US release on the next one. It’ll make it easier to ignore.
Wow. Its almost as if releasing a movie in December with a million other movies, thereby leaving the summer and fall devoid of any movies for thinking adults to see ISN’T a good strategy. Weird.
I’m starting to fear that the real problem is that there aren’t many thinking adults in America anymore
People certainly are pretty stupid and you’d never hear me argue otherwise, but I honestly think we’ve gotten to the point where distributors actually DO overestimate the stupidity of the American public.
They’ve numbers for “Dragon Tattoo” better pick up. If we don’t get the sequels, I will be disappoint.
It has to be because of the subject matter, right? I saw it with my family, which is pretty awkward, but not nearly as bad as having to sit through “War Horse.”
THE numbers. WRF, auto correct.
That’s a Chapel Hill education right there.
People who don’t go see goth hackers getting raped on Christmas are lacking in real ‘Merkin values.
Wow. Deadspin-style +1 to you, sir.
Can we not do +1s?
I imagine that’s a question asked by most FilmDrunkard wedding guests.
+1
Good point Don. +1
I’m with you on the family theory. For example: my mom and aunt took my nephews and niece (still with me?) to see the Chipmunks. That’s 5 tickets vs. the 2 they would’ve bought if they’d just gone to see Dragon Tattoo without the kids. Those 3 extra tickets per group really add up.
But still. The Chipmunks at #3? Doesn’t matter who’s in the Oval Office. This country’s going to shit.
I think most people are glossing over the most important thing.
CHIPWRECKED COST $75 MILLION!?
Apparently, David Cross’ quote is in the $60 million range.
Are Americans are becoming “Oh the book was so much better” douches? Next weekend is a long one too, I imagine TGWTDT will put up better numbers.
Richard Gere’s anti-rape campaign has seen its greatest triumph today
Am I insane in thinking part of the reason is that Netflix has carried the original foreign version of this film for some time now and there are people dumb enough to think it’s the same movie, so why pay $10.00 and leave the house when you can wait for it to come up in the queue?
If you don’t mind reading subtitles, it pretty much is the same movie.