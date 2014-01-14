Jordan Belfort Is Lying About Not Profiting From ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’

Regardless of how you feel about the misguided debate over whether Wolf of Wall Street “glorifies” its subject, Jordan Belfort, you can’t feel good about participating in lining his pockets. Early on, the word from Belfort was that he “wasn’t making a single dime” on the movie, and if you can’t trust an infamous con artist who wrote a book bragging about his crimes, who can you?
From Belfort’s Facebook a few weeks ago:
For the record, I am not turning over 50% of the profits of the books and the movie, which was what the government had wanted me to do. Instead, I insisted on turning over 100% of the profits of both books and the movie, which is to say, I am not making a single dime on any of this. This should amount to countless millions of dollars and hopefully be more than enough to pay back anyone who is still out there.
In shocking news you’ll never believe, it turns out that might not be true.
From The Hollywood Reporter (emphasis mine):
Justice Department officials are targeting money paid to Jordan Belfort in connection to The Wolf of Wall Street.
Belfort served 22 months in prison for securities violations. As part of his 2003 sentencing, he was ordered to pay $110.4 million to victims. In October, federal prosecutors revealed that Belfort had only paid $11.6 million.
There’s now a dispute over continued payments. The U.S. government contends that Belfort needs to continue to pay restitution at the rate of 50 percent of his gross income. But according to prosecutors, Belfort argues that he is no longer obligated to comply with a payment plan because his supervised release has terminated. […]
According to the government’s documents, Red Granite Productions purchased film rights to The Wolf of Wall Street for $1.045 million. Of that amount, Belfort received $940,500. In addition, Belfort got $125,000 when Scorsese began shooting the film and another $125,000 when the film hit theaters last month. Yet in 2011, when Belfort got nearly a million dollars for selling rights, he made just $21,000 toward restitution.
Robert Nardoza, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, responded to the paper. According to Nardoza, “Belfort’s making these claims, and they’re not factual. He’s in Australia and using that loophole to avoid paying.”
Oh sure, hiding in the mucousy pouch of Australia’s marsupial government, oldest trick in the book.
Meanwhile, Belfort is still doing motivational speaking (like the gig speaking to the Melbourne Storm in the banner image) and trying to shop a reality show. I won’t bring up my nuanced reservations about the film or Leonardo DiCaprio’s slimy endorsement video again, instead, I’ll simply point out what the last shot of the film was trying to communicate. Which is that if you give Jordan Belfort money for any reason, you are the world’s biggest sucker.
Unless it’s for a Santa with Muscles sequel, that would be rad.
How about a Santa with Muscles reboot, with Brooke Hogan as the lead? You’d have to feminize her a little for the part, but still.
Oh my god, I want this to happen so bad.
Get bent.
Tentative reality show title: The Wolf of Wallaby Street.
” . . . I am not making a single dime on any of this.”
I am making A SHIT-TON of dimes on this, suckas!
Ahh, I’m not just spouting off at the mouth when I say that, even regardless of an order to pay restitution, by law one cannot profit from the committing of a crime, even when the profit is indirect such as writing a book (or selling a screenplay) about committing that crime. So, yeah, he’s hiding in Australia for a multitude of reasons – all of them being to hide from the US government.
I hope he gets raped by a kangaroo with backwards AIDS.
Whoa whoa whoa, it’s counter-clockwise AIDS.
Or as those weirdo Aussies say, “anti-clockwise AIDS.”
Baron von Law School here. A propos of I love the sound of my own voice, it’s not entirely true that you can’t profit from a crime. It helps not to get caught (hypothetically), but even if you do, attempts to make it illegal to pay someone for a book tend to be found unconstitutional. Most states have passed “Son of Sam” laws, so named because people freaked when they heard that David Berkowitz, the Son of Sam murderer himself, was going to be paid for his story, and they wanted to make this illegal.
The problem is, it’s an unconstitutional restriction on free speech to prevent books from being written based on subject matter alone. So when somebody challenges these laws, they tend to win. That said, if someone like Belfort or Berkowitz has a civil judgment against them, any money they receive for a book or movie is then directed to their creditors. In theory, anyway.
I unabashedly loved the shit out of the movie and I refuse to let the endless barrage of negative press ruin it for me.
Can you give me the address of the bubble I can live in where all entertainment is free of any real world context or counter narrative. I would love to live in that world.
And don’t say North Dakota, ’cause it still wouldn’t be worth it.
It’s a bubble that you have to build yourself and constantly reinforce with what some might call delusional reasoning.
But the upside is I can still listen to R. Kelly songs, watch Woody Allen movies, and enjoy over the top patriotic movies without any liberal guilt so in the end I consider myself happier than most of you.
It’s totally worth it.
i dont think anyone is saying not to enjoy the movie…just realize the truth behind the glamor/spin…so feeling a certain way about contributing to the successes of some really terrible people is “liberal guilt”? i feel like ur post was just to be a internet ‘badass’
Then you’ve never seen anyone actually try to be an “internet badass”.
May I introduce you to a user that goes by the name Underball?
What st8CHILL said. I’m not trying to keep you from enjoying the movie (shit, I loved it too), just want to help you better understand the subject.
Oh I understand the subject just fine.
@dissident
Wait, are you saying Underball is trying to be an “internet badass” or that he is an “internet badass”?
Cause I don’t think a guy who goes cuckoo for cocopuffs whenever anyone does a Boston accent as badass.
More…easy to rattle.
definitely the former, not the latter.
and he’s certainly easier to rattle, but it’s also clear that he flat out doesn’t like Vince (or at least pretends not to like him) yet insists on coming here every day anyway just to start shit which is definitely something someone who wants to be seen as tough and challenging online would do.
I think knowing the real story made it better. Because even though Belfort is probably high fiving his buds over all the cool parts, the back of his mind sees the glances. He now has to spend his life hawking bs sales tips to people that don’t 100% believe him. He’s a power hungry asshole who now has to pretend to still have power, that’s gotta be a living hell. That’s a morality tale if I ever saw one
Wait, what was the movie about again?
Oh right. Some dude lied to a bunch of people and stole their money, but he bought lots of hookers and blow so it made an entertaining film.
I hear extradition from Australia isn’t actually all that hard. Hope Jordan kept the receipts.
I’m starting to think this Belfort is a bad fella? I do enjoy some good wealth porn and thus loved this movie
Belfort is just hiding in Australia because their commissions don’t really monitor his TRT.
50% of his gross income to pay off a $110M debt is some BULLshit.
He should be allowed to keep 30, 40K a year max, and then 100% of his income on top of that should be paid out to his victims.
The problem with that being that it removes incentive to generate income beyond his cap. The goal is to get his victims paid not to continue to punish him, as much as I want to see him continue to be punished.
it’s weird how i loved this movie and hated the real world… it’s not the movie’s fault that the justice system is bullshit and you’d get more prison time for stealing an old woman’s purse than he did for robbing countles people blind.
I wish they could have stripped him of the legal ability to contract without the government being a party acting as a trustee to ensure the victims get their cut of every deal first.
Was it ever mentioned in the movie why he was going to jail? I remember a couple time’s Leonardo DiCaprio goes “This was all wildly illegal, but you’re not interested in the details.” But I can’t remember if anyone ever says “You stole money from other people” or “You committed a crime of this specific nature which is why you are being arrested.” Did they keep it intentionally vague? Do I have brain damage? It seemed like he was only going to jail because Kyle Chandler was being a hater.
I thought they did a good job of showing Belfort being disgusting on his own–hard to put a positive spin on gut-punching your wife–but you definitely did not get a sense of what was happening to their clients or why. I would go with intentionally vague.
I loved the movie and it did not make me idolize the people depicted. Except McConaughey, of course. But the title–after his first job, he never worked on Wall Street again, right?
Scorsese and DiCaprio should make a sequel to Wolf of Wall Street that focuses on Jorden Belfort writing his book and pitching the films rights to Wolf of Wall Street to Scorsese and Dicaprio and it just kinda keeps on going around in circles.