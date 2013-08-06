Everything’s Comin’ Up Gad: Josh Gad To Play Sam Kinison In ‘Kinison’

The upcoming biopic Kinison will tell the story of standup legend Sam Kinison’s early days as a comic and his transition from Pentecostal preacher to vulgar loudmouth. It must have been a truly daunting task to go from shouting about God to just simply shouting about anything, but Kinison did it and he did it better than anyone until – spoiler alert – he died at the young age of 38 in a car accident in 1992.
But now a new generation will get to learn about Kinison’s comic talent, as the Larry Charles-directed biopic will star The Book of Mormon’s Josh Gad as the iconic comedian, based on a script by Rich Wilkes, who previously wrote… xXx? Seriously?
“There was nothing conventional about Sam Kinison and neither will be the cinematic interpretation of his life,” said [Producer David] Permut. “Larry Charles is the perfect director to bring Rich Wilkes’ incredible script to screen, and Josh Gad’s tremendous ability to morph into a role will bring great depth to Kinison’s larger than life persona.”
The film picks up the Kinison story in the 80s, as he transitions from the family business of Pentecostal preaching and into stand up comedy in Hollywood. Kinison and Charles cracked that racket around the same time, when Kinison was tearing tickets for The Comedy Store on Sunset Blvd and waiting for his chance, while Charles was hustling to sell jokes to the headlining comics long before he became writer/producer of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage. (Via Deadline)
Wilkes also wrote Airheads and The Jerky Boys, so… I have no idea how to feel about this at all.
Meanwhile, Gad continues to confuse the hell out of me, as people tell me all the time that he’s a comedic genius, but 1600 Penn was simply brutal. It was like he was forced to perform all of his lines while someone shouted, “Give me Chris Farley!” in one ear and another person shouted, “No, give me Jonah Hill!” in the other. But I’m thinking that I’ll get a much better chance to see his acting chops in the upcoming biopic Jobs, because that movie looks hilarious.
Either way, playing Kinison takes serious balls, because only one man was this good.
Gad was also terrible as a Daily Show correspondent. Good to see I’m not the only one underwhelmed by him.
Is he now the de facto fat guy for big budget movies, regardless of his abilities or appearance?
Because being fat wasn’t Kinison’s defining trait. Has Gd ever displayed the kind of energy needed to properly portray him?
Didn’t that energy come from coke
1600 Penn was turrible, but Josh Gad was great in Book of Mormon. But he also had great material to work with there, so I don’t know what to believe.
When in doubt, play with the gays.
Thanks to the commentariat here, I’m forced to picture Gad at a liposuction clinic yelling “Give me Jonah Hill!”
MOVE TO WHERE THE FOOD IS
Classic.
“C’mere. See this? This is saaaand. You know what it’s gonna be a hundred years from now? IT’S GONNA BE FUCKING SAND!”
Charles worked on Seinfeld, Curb and . . . Entourage? It’s as if he didn’t notice the difference.
Two shows about nothing and then a show about zeroes.
Close enough?
2{null set} > 4(0)
I think you just solved math.
He also left Seinfeld for… Mad About You? Based on what I’ve read about his influence on Seinfeld I kind of think he did Mad About You and Entourage for his private amusement.
Now I sort of wish they brought him back for the Entourage finale so they all could’ve died in a plane crash.
He was good on that episode of “Party Down,” but other than that … meh.
I bet he says “Jim Abbott” every time he gets turned down for a role.
Kinison hung out with a young Marc Maron. I hope Taylor Lautner gets that part, if only to hear Maron’s reaction.
Dan Fogler’s screen test was PRETTTYYY outta the park, though….
That’s why this news pisses me off. The bulk of this article is about how josh had sucks, and Vince wrote a filmdrunk piece about how great this was years ago.
yep yep
His first two albums were on continual play with me and my brother. Which was unneccessary since we could both recite them at will, and constantly did.
Worth repeating that Gad was absolutely electric in Book of Mormon. Seems like he’s not the kind of guy that can bring redeeming qualities to a stinker, but he can shine with good material.
If there’s a Maron character, it has to be Pete Holmes. Ultimate troll move.
Or Michael Ian Black.
I heard the same thing. I saw it with his understudy and the other first-string guy and didn’t think it was THAT great, but a bunch of friends who saw it with Gad raved about it. I think he took 1600 Penn for the money honestly.
Book of Mormon is the only thing I’ve ever thought he was good in. He always seems to play a whiny neurotic character.
I saw Kinison live once. It was in, I think, 89 or 90, at the Universal Amphitere (since renamed three times and then plowed under recently so Universal could add a Harry Potter attraction). He was on tour with 7 other comedians opening for him, which was a great boost for them, but a little less good for those of us who came to see Sam specifically (which was everyone). Yeh, we got some Bill Hicks and some Carl LaBove, which are two great pluses, but when it came time for Sam to come up, he did a lot of Rock Star posing, had two girls in bikinis with him, slurred most of his speech, did about a 5 to 10 minute set then played two songs with a live band (and all the local 80’s hair metal types who hung around him back then). He had become a brand name and used it to give his friends some exposure, which was great for them. I felt ripped off that two songs had replaced an actual comedy set.
Louder than Hell and Have you Seen Me Lately are as funny as anything ever put out though.
Josh Gad looks like a Jack Black character attempting to stealthily be Jewish.
Fiddler on the Down-Low
I would watch that movie/musical theater production/porno.
Vancey, should you ever do a show in Laughlin, Nevada I’ll move heaven and earth
to go out like Kinisonto see you.
I hear that Michael Chiklis called him this morning and just said, “This has all happened before, and it will all happen again” and then hung up.
well, vince, this role was supposed to go to the guy from “Balls of Fury”… so… what Im saying was it was gonna be bad anyway.