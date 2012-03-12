Judo Gene Lebell Confirms Choking Steven Seagal Until Seagal Pooped Himself

The story of martial arts legend Judo Gene Lebell choking Steven Seagal until he soiled himself is a tale nearly as famous as Richard Gere’s gerbils, Rod Stewart’s stomach pump, or Danny Thomas’s predilection for glass-bottom boats. The 79-year-old Lebell, who was cageside for judoka Ronda Rousey’s arm-snapping win over Miesha Tate last Saturday, was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where the subject was again broached of Steven Seagal, who’s been known to get his leathery scent on MMA from time to time.
Basically, according to Lebell, when he choked Seagal (who, according to legend had claimed he couldn’t be choked out), Seagal pooped an entire steak dinner, which is probably not the unique physiological reaction he’s used to.
Well, if a guy soils himself, you can’t criticize him, because if they just had a nice big dinner an hour before, you might have a tendency to do that.
Aw, it’s cute that you’re being so coy, but come on, we’re talking about a guy with a ponytail crapping himself here.
Steven Seagal is a very outstanding martial artist. I’ve got nothing against Steven. Personally, myself I don’t think he’s taught these mixed martial artists how to win a match…He’s done a lot for martial arts, but I know where he’s insulted Randy Couture. Well, Randy Couture if he ever got mad, would have him for lunch. And that isn’t to put down Steven, but ‘closed mouth don’t catch any foot.’
You assume Segal was trying NOT to poop. He’s the guy who came up with “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” it’s a defense maneuver bro.
It’s not a defense maneuver. It’s a defense mechanism; like when a squid sprays ink to evade predators. Subtle, but there is a difference.
I like to think it wasn’t so much that he pooped an entire steak dinner, but an entire steak dinner decided it was better off without him.
[writes “use ‘cheese off’ in conversation as often as possible” on to do list]
Being able to poop himself on command is why Seagal can’t be choked out. Most people back away from Poopy-no-jitsu. Guess he met his match.
And, yes, Seagal shouts out “Poopy-no-jits!” before he executes his “Valsalva Special Move.”
It’s a maneuver he invented, and teaches to schoolgirls in Japan. I believe Vince is familiar with his Poopy-no-jitsu-protégés’ films.
Seagal shouldn’t have menacingly boasted to the crew that he wanted to “take his cheese…..OFFFF!”
Seagal wants a full steak dinner. Seagal gets full steak dinner.
Reading that headline all I could think was, “Steve is such an egotist that when he poops it looks like himself.
Glass bottom boats you make the rockin world go round.
I was feeling all satisfied with myself, deciding that Steven Seagal teaching Japanese schoolgirls to poop on command should be Frot-Canon, but now all I can think of are Frot-Cannons. I guess they would fire Frot-shot and such.
Now lending his name to Daniel Bryan’s finisher is only the SECOND coolest thing about him…
All I could think was now his a Marital Artist, giving advice to newlyweds at the church ring.
That’s what happens when Triumph the Insult Comic Dog is your mentor mma whosiewhatsit guy.
Whether they’re on DVDs or in BVDs, Steven Seagal releases are always pretty shitty.
“Originally taught the fecoplata to rickson back in ’84…in those days we still called it the brown anaconda choke. He claims he was him submitting me but once I unleashed the fecoplata he let go of the choke and ran. So who really submitted, Gene?” – Seagal
This gives me a great idea for ‘Jesus Didn’t Crap’ MMA shirts. They’ll look way better than anything Affliction has ever put out.
I think Vince has deduced the “unique physiological reaction” is. Seagal is able to produce unknown amounts of Cheeto dust on a whim. This in addition to his fecal escape tactic makes he one of the deadliest blues playing, faux-Russian, time-traveling, sensei with a ponytail this side of the Pacific.
Dear god, I kept reading that as “Judge Gene Lebell”. And I’m thinking “What circuit does he sit in?”
Ali perfected rope-a-dope. Seagal perfected poop-a-dupe.
To get ‘cheesed off ‘ is a British expression. Where we live there is a problem with Seagal shit too.
What other techniques has Seagal taught Tim Sylvia?
Also, does this mean that Blackhouse just trains on the beach for easier cleanup?
Sometimes you just gotta roll with it dude.
But what can you tell me about gettin’ dat paper?
you wouldn’t be safe fighting Me, let alone Randy. A fight makes you hurt and that is out of your internet comfort zone.
This is my individual opinion but SS as a fighter? He is a shitty actor, idiot lawman and self centered fat man. Not a fighter.
If my 75kg frame where to fight mr crapants I would find a stone and bash him with it, run 20 meters, find another and I would not stop till he shit his pants.
Randy would take him down sooner or later, sit on him and show him some man made hurt.
Did i say Gene and Rhonda are scared for me to have a match with the not so natural couture, HOW BAD DOYOU WANNA SEE AIKIDO IN MMA MF’S!!!!! YOU AIN’T GOT THE GUTS
Oh come on now nageudouche, don’t get butthurt because no one believes in master poopy pants. You are probably 12teen from Moldova seeing a Seagall film for the first time this year even though they’ve been out longer than you’ve been alive. Your age is apparent from your childish criticisms and mannerisms, grow up namby pants.
Old post. Whattheheck, here’s my two cents;
Although I respect Seagal as a fine martial artist, but I respect Lebell even more.
Lebell’s been kicking ass and winning hundreds of competitions since the 60s, not to mention his claim of possibly being the only person alive to have beaten the great Bruce Lee with his ‘Fireman’s Quarry’ signature move waay back then. I for one, would believe that he did made Seagal poop his pants. (my apologies, for I am actually a Lee and Seagal hard-core fan too)
His apprentice, Rondha should be proof enough of his masterful skills, and we might admit, that she could make us males here poop for her gladly when choked by her. That fierce yet sexy girl could really kickass. I’d give her mine anytime.
BTW, checkout Lebell’s interview on BlackBelt magazine from 1962, when the guy was still handsome, executing a wicked Judo technique, followed by a ground armbar takedown. And this, was from 1962! Waay before we were all born, guys and gals! You can find the copy of the mag in Google Books! Check it out! Cheers!