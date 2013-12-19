Slow Motion Footage of Kate Upton’s Boobs Bouncing in the Trailer for Somethingorother

For those of you out there wondering “When is Kate Upton finally going to show off her huge boobs?” I give you the trailer for The Other Woman. It stars Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann as blah blah something something (*car horn*) heeee haw, and at the 1:16 mark Kate Upton goes for a jog in slow motion and you’re not even reading this are you.
Kate Upton? More like Kate CUPton, am I right? You know, because it looks like she’s got a TON (of boobs) in her CUPS? Whatever, just show that clip of her jogging again. I can’t believe they only used it three times in the trailer. So boobs… Very bounce… Jogging… Wow.
I didn’t think I’d say this, but Kate Upton is a really good actress, you guys.
Not for nothing, Jamie Lannister is really handsome.
This will be followed up by a little something for the ladies tomorrow, I hope (Jamie Lannister would have counted if you’d managed to find a shirtless pic).
I’m going to second this request. MORE JAMIE LANNISTER.
He’s shirtless at 1:57, but with some creepy prosthetic nipples.
Man how did upton not pull off “what is going on here” convincingly? Having said that, it only got worse from here
I hope they release an uncut version that is just the jogging scene for three hours
Ha I also noticed she struggled mightily with those few lines of dialog. Also, something________boobs.
She could really take a lesson from Principal Belding.
I found her reading “let’s kick him in the balls!” rather winning. Regardless, it’s best that they didn’t look through the entire “Blonde + Rack” Rolodex because, see my avatar pic IT BURNS IT BURNS.
If eh did everything like Belding, it would be acceptable
@Larry: “Katherine Heigl Vibrator Orgasm Scene”
For shame, Larry. For shame.
I give up. Which one winds up being a ghost the whole time?
The…left one. I don’t know. What was the question? Nevermind I don’t care.
SPOILER
The left boob is the ghost boob.
Fun thing about Ghost Boobs is that they never get saggy.
Will I make a gif of this or find one first?
Gif 1: [i.minus.com]
Gif 2: [i.minus.com]
Gif 3: [i.minus.com]
Gif 4: [i.minus.com]
Gif 5 (Cropped version of Gif 1): [i.minus.com]
Tumblr post of the last four. If you’re into that. [martinsfksk.tumblr.com]
More gifs
i.minus.com/idPTaJFhuC57I.gif
i.minus.com/iLQOPy1ohdlNW.gif
i.minus.com/iQWD8vCYweCiZ.gif
i.minus.com/ibwlPTV59bKZfh.gif
Yeah, but only as human as that old bitch in Ocean’s 13. Not Julia Roberts. The other one.
Ah. Ellen Barkin.
Jesus Christ. Someone beat that dog with a stick.
Ellen Barkin is a wreck.
I remember when a photo from this surfaced a while back, with all the girls in swimsuits, and thinking how awesome it is that Leslie Mann’s got the best body among them.
Here we go: [www.wwtdd.com]
Holy shit… WWTDD.COM is still around?
@Duchess my god. I was as shocked as you are. I thought that site died like three years ago when the founder went on “walkabout” for about two weeks.
Vince: I totally endorse you using the gifs for a slideshow.
And you can DM me for where to send the check. :)
Where UPROXX can send the check.
Okay. Sorry. Had to split them up.
martinsfksk.tumblr.com/post/70540222003/kate-upton-gifs-the-other-woman-pt-1
martinsfksk.tumblr.com/post/70553216360/kate-upton-gifs-the-other-woman-pt-2
I say this with a staunch record of unblemished heterosexuality: Lady Gaga’s boyfriend — the brother guy in this video — could do so much better.
Kate Upton has the breastiest breast that ever breast
One more. [imgbox.com]
Observation #1: poor Kate Upton, condemned to play the dumb blonde just because she has enormous flesh zeppelins tethered to her chest, when she’s probably really quite intelligent and…sorry, got distracted for a minute.
Observation #2: Cameron Diaz says to self, “yes, I’m fugly and being next to Upton makes me look triple-fugly, but of course I earned 10 times what she did for this movie, so I WIN!”
Just like a modern day Cassandra… Kate Upton will one day cure cancer, but is doomed to no one taking her serious because epic boobs.
A Lannister always motorboats…
The Lannisters send their retards.
Wait…was that Nicki Minaj or whatever it is??? Nope…no way i’m watching this movie.
Well, there may be 2 reasons to see it…