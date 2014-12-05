Kirk Cameron’s ‘Saving Christmas’ Is Now IMDb’s Lowest-Rated Movie

Christians just can’t catch a break these days.

Kirk “The Crusader” Cameron tried to kill Hanukkah by Saving Christmas (which our own Heather Dockray called “a PSA dressed up as a comedy marketed as a movie”), but THE HATERS have responded by trolling his plea for Rotten Tomatoes respect (for truly, Kirk Cameron is the modern-day Rodney Dangerfield) and voting the film the worst in the history of cinema. Yes, as noted by Death & Taxes, Saving Christmas is now below the Paris Hilton classic The Hottie & the Nottie and something called Gunday on IMDb’s Bottom 100.

That list is superior to IMDb’s Top 250, which has The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King at #9 and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at #11. Meanwhile, Snowpiercer isn’t even ranked. Anyone who thinks Snowpiercer (or John Wick) isn’t one of the 250 greatest movies of all-time belongs in the Bottom 100 of LIFE.

Anyway, here’s how Cameron celebrated his latest achievement.

Obligatory.

IMDb via Death & Taxes