Kirk Cameron’s ‘Saving Christmas’ Is Now IMDb’s Lowest-Rated Movie

Christians just can’t catch a break these days.
Kirk “The Crusader” Cameron tried to kill Hanukkah by Saving Christmas (which our own Heather Dockray called “a PSA dressed up as a comedy marketed as a movie”), but THE HATERS have responded by trolling his plea for Rotten Tomatoes respect (for truly, Kirk Cameron is the modern-day Rodney Dangerfield) and voting the film the worst in the history of cinema. Yes, as noted by Death & Taxes, Saving Christmas is now below the Paris Hilton classic The Hottie & the Nottie and something called Gunday on IMDb’s Bottom 100.
That list is superior to IMDb’s Top 250, which has The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King at #9 and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring at #11. Meanwhile, Snowpiercer isn’t even ranked. Anyone who thinks Snowpiercer (or John Wick) isn’t one of the 250 greatest movies of all-time belongs in the Bottom 100 of LIFE.
Anyway, here’s how Cameron celebrated his latest achievement.
Obligatory.
IMDb via Death & Taxes
I watched it the other day and it’s interesting with regards to geoengineering concept. It just seems like something our society might do to combat global warming.
Never saw the movie and never will but it’s probably more so due to backlash.
Snowpiercer was neat looking, I guess, but this site has been praising it as if it’s something amazing. It’s one of the most clumsy allegories I’ve ever watched. It hits you over the head with its “message” about class structure about as subtly as a political cartoon where they just write words on things.
More like Blowpiercer, amirite?
Seriously, though, that movie wasn’t good.
Honestly, I tried to watch it and fell asleep. Possibly one of the dumbest setups, for an obvious movie, that I have ever seen.
I’d rank it right behind Commando on my list. (for the record, that’s in the four digit zone*)
*the four digit zone is also my nickname for your mom’s butthole.
[www.youtube.com]
I was disappointed to learn it was not a Scrubs spinoff
Snowpiercer is the single worst movie I have ever seen.
Wow, you have to suck a lot of dick to think a Keanu Reeves movie is the greatest anything of all time. The best distinction for Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure is only that it is the best Keanu Reevs Movie of all time. John Wick is the best used toilet paper on film.
Ehhhh… I gots to give the edge to Speed…
Youngblood
I wanted to like Snow Piercer, but overall I don’t understand what the fuss was all about. Pretty mediocre IMO
The director did this great movie called; Memories of Murder, But with Snowpiercer proves as director you can`t hit a home run every time you make a film.
Not to defend this movie or Kirk Cameron at all, but never trust the Imdb ratings. Almost all of Nolan’s movies end up in the top 5 before they are even released there. It’s all fanboys and lunatics over there.
Wow, I saw Gunday earlier this year, because the theater by where I live plays a bunch of Indian movies all the time, and I’ve always wanted to see one out of curiosity… I mean, I thought it was an F, but it was like so fucking insane and nonsensical that I gave it some “so bad it’s good” merit. I definitely didn’t think it was a 1.8 out of 10. More like a 5. I guess I’m no Bollywood expert, though, but if I happened to randomly go into apparently what is the worst Indian movie ever made, than I’m kind of happy I did.
Apparently its abnormally low score is due to collective spite-voting from Indians on account of the fact that it “bastardizes” history or some other reason I don’t care about.
“Say no more, Kirk will be happy to do it,” Derek smiled and put down the phone with visions of unnamed actors doing the worm dancing in his head.