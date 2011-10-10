Kristen Stewart says her teachers failed her, is probably right

In quite possibly the dumbest statement to come out of an actress’s mouth since Jessica Alba said “good actors never use a script,” Twilight star Kristen Stewart told British GQ that she quit school in the seventh grade because her teachers failed her. And as long as we’re pointing fingers, I’d also like to hear what Stephenie Meyer’s English teacher has to say for herself.
Actress Kristen Stewart has lashed out at her former teachers, insisting they “failed” to support her while she was away from class on acting jobs.
The Twilight star began performing when she was just eight years old, and balanced work with attending school before deciding to drop out of mainstream education in the seventh grade when she was in her early teens.
And Stewart tells Britain’s GQ magazine she felt forced to have home schooling because her teachers refused to help her catch up when she was working on location.
“School became genuinely uncomfortable,” she says. “I was feeling a little self-conscious about the acting thing with my peers, but also my teachers became a problem. They didn’t want to do the extra work or put packages together so I could keep up while away.”
“They failed me. My teachers failed me. Not one, but all of them. I’m always slightly ashamed in a way, about what I do. I’m slightly embarrassed as I had such serious ambitions when I was younger, I just never imagined that I would ever have a reason not go to school. But then this happened.” [TheAge]
Yes, how dare those a-hole teachers not double their workload and create a special lesson plan for no extra pay so you could serve your country in the important role of “child actress.” People are always saying actors are selfish, entitled assholes, but I ask, isn’t it really the teachers? Whatever. You learn everything you need to know child acting anyway. “That Kristen Stewart, can’t add or subtract to save her life, but she sure can smile while eating oatmeal,” people say.
I blame my guidance counselors. They failed to tell me that I could quit school to make kajillions of dollars just by looking like I had heartburn.
YOU HEAR ME? F YOU MRS. GARCIA-JOHNSON!!! I HATE YOU!
man she’s really socially conscious. I’m also tired of all these holier than thou teachers getting everything they want. She should join the tea party.
Kristen Stewart is now Emo Katherine Heigl.
And to think, if not for those lazy good-for-nothing teachers not spending extra hours bending to the will of a spoiled, entitled child “actress”, there might not have been da Bellaz witz da Twilighterz.
DAMN YOU PUBLIC EDUCATION!
GQ has really gone blue. They don’t normally showcase huge, gaping cunts like this.
Damn those teachers – if only they’d worked harder and spared us from seeing this chick ’emoting’ on screen. And by ’emoting’ I mean looking like she needs a shit.
No child left behind becomes no child felt behind when you’re facing sexual interference charges. Special tutoring that one would have posed too many problems for me.
“So maybe I don’t know what the Civil War was, or who invented the helicopter even though I own one.”
It’s a good day when Grandma’s Boy quotes are actually relevant.
Constipating Rita
Does No Child Left Behind include leaving her at a gas station in Kentucky?
*Kristen Stewart reads on laptop*
“That Kristen Stewart, can’t add or subtract to save her life, but she sure can smile while eating oatmeal.”
*Dies a little inside, knowing that she’s incapable of smiling while eating oatmeal*
You know guys, I’m thinking that this is unfairly painting her as a self entitled cunt. I’m certain that she isn’t the sort of self absorbed bitch that would expect others to go far out of their way to fulfill some perceived obligation to work around her self imposed special needs. Nope, couldn’t be.
I HAS DA MATH HOMWERK AGIN?!
“They failed me. My teachers failed me. Not one, but all of them.
And with all of those teachers, where is the commonality? You, you stupid gash.
I’d blame the school chefs for all that acid reflux.
Well at least now we know why she was so bad in that high school environment in Twilight.
Uppity. Fucking. Twat.
Who needs school when you star in a movie about Vampires and Werewolves written by a Mormon?
As a teacher in an affluent neighborhood, I see shit like this all the time. It starts with the parents. Be shitty oblivious entitled parents; have shitty oblivious entitled kids.
So, when is she gonna get naked? ’cause really that’s all I care about. I just wanna see her naked.
Kristen Stewart is an easy going girl. Many here have completely over reacted as if she has insulted the most heroic group of workers in our country. She wanted to be there, and I find it odd that these teachers could not have given her an alternate lesson plan based on her schedule. Many other child actors had such help, probably at private schools. Kristen is from a blue collar family, and these schools were by no means exclusive. Yes teachers are underpaid. But not all teachers are so heroic. I’ve worked in schools. Many teachers do the bare minimum & stop caring after a couple of years. Its a systematic problem. This is good girl with a good work ethic & who stays out of trouble. The name calling on here is out of line.
Jeff – are you really Kristen Stewart? It’s the internet, where name calling is the norm. She is the one who chose not to attend school. Her parents are the ones who were more concerned about her being a child star than her education. It’s not the teachers or the schools responsibility to bend over backwards to force feed her an education. Too many parents think their kids are so f’n special and that the schools need to recognize that little Timmy just isn’t a good test taker so he needs a special type of grading system. No, little Timmy is a retard and his parents are using the wrong definition of ‘special’. Good day sir.
You just generalized every situation. A competent student who shows willingness to do well gets help from teachers that give a shit. Kristen was competent, and wanted to keep up. Anyone that has ever worked with her will vouch for how hard she works. She is somewhat of a pefectionist & some good teachers at some schools would have done their jobs and helped her. It turned out she was better off home schooling but it didn’t have to be that way.
Kristen Stewart looks so constipated, she gives a new meaning to “can’t act for shit”.
That not what many people who have hiring authority think. She can get just about any role she wants.
@Jeff421, the fact remains that Ms. Stewart had tutors on set and still couldn’t keep up. Hmmm, she’s so smart that she didn’t finish until she was 20? Sounds like she’s brilliant. And regardless of the quality of her teachers, she and her parents have a responsibility to make her education a priority. And BTW, her folks aren’t blue collar. Mum went to university.
Jeff – I’m convinced you are Kristen Stewart and you search the internet looking for people making fun of you. How do you know how if she was a competent student? How do you know how hard she works? You seem to know an awful lot about her personally. You either ARE Kristen Stewart, or the leader of her fan club who will eventually stalk her (just don’t murder her – not cool).
I find it odd that these teachers could not have given her an alternate lesson plan based on her schedule. Many other child actors had such help, probably at private schools.
CITATION NEEDED
Kristen was competent
CITATION NEEDED
She can get just about any role she wants.
CITATION NEEDED
The Mighty Feklahr prefers to say
CITATION NEEDED
Oh how she’s changed her tune:
“I was glad to leave school. I was missing a lot of classes and they were failing me.”
“I couldn’t relate to kids my own age. They are mean and don’t give you any chance. Once you have done with school, you realise that it is just a smaller version of life, and really I have felt that I should have been an adult since I was aged about five.”
I bet this is what her and her friend were talking about when they were smoking up on that stoop a while back.
“Maannn, listen to me. Lissen to me. Lissen tome, mannnlissentome. My, my, my teacherss, maannn. *ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffftt* They, like, totally dropped the ball with me, man.”
Face it, she’s going to need that education soon, seeing as how she can’t act worth a damn, and eventually Hollywood is going to realize that.