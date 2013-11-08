Mark Wahlberg and his shawt little T-Rex ahms are stuck behind enemy lines in ‘Lone Survivor’

In Lone Survivor, Marky Mark Wahlberg, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, and Taylor Kitsch play four members of SEAL Team 10, who were trapped behind enemy lines during “Operation Red Wings” in June 2005 while trying to kill Taliban leader Ahmad Shah. I wish I knew how that turned out, but the title of the movie isn’t giving me any hints.

Does it make it worse if you die during the course of an operation named for the act of performing cunnilingus on a menstruating woman? Seems like that would just add insult to injury.

I kid, but seriously, this was written and directed by Peter Berg, and if I’m going to watch a military movie, it might as well be made by the guy who once yelled at a reporter to “JOIN THE ARMY, MOTHERF*CKER!”

I say that in all seriousness. The Kingdom was legit. Not seeing this would wrap me in a cocoon of horror.

Plays New York and LA December 27th, moving wide January 10th.

