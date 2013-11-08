Mark Wahlberg and his shawt little T-Rex ahms are stuck behind enemy lines in ‘Lone Survivor’

In Lone Survivor, Marky Mark Wahlberg, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, and Taylor Kitsch play four members of SEAL Team 10, who were trapped behind enemy lines during “Operation Red Wings” in June 2005 while trying to kill Taliban leader Ahmad Shah. I wish I knew how that turned out, but the title of the movie isn’t giving me any hints.
Does it make it worse if you die during the course of an operation named for the act of performing cunnilingus on a menstruating woman? Seems like that would just add insult to injury.
I kid, but seriously, this was written and directed by Peter Berg, and if I’m going to watch a military movie, it might as well be made by the guy who once yelled at a reporter to “JOIN THE ARMY, MOTHERF*CKER!”
I say that in all seriousness. The Kingdom was legit. Not seeing this would wrap me in a cocoon of horror.
“I ain’t got time to eat out a woman that bleeds.”
The book this movie is based on is one of the most badly written true stories of war that I’ve read, and I’ve read a lot of them. Most if it is Lutrell bragging about how badass SEALs are, and he says the only reason he didn’t kill a goat herder who compromised his team is because the “liberal media” would have crucified him. I feel bad for what happened and respect these guys, but this guy is hard to sympathize with in some respects.
1. SEAL’s are pretty badass.
2. I guarantee you if they had killed the goat herder, there would have been alot of people in the media criticizing Lutrell.
ST. LOUIS WAS DECIDEDLY NAWT THE LONE SUVIVAH IN THE SERIES.
HA HA! HEY BAWBY, YOU HEAH WHAT I JUST SAID? OH AND MAKE SHUAH DAHLENE IS COMING TO THAT WEDDING.
Marky Mark gives away his sniping position by punctuating every kill with “SHAWT YOU!”
Haha oh I want this to be in the movie.
so did they just give all the supporting roles to the guys who didn’t win the audition for Wahlberg’s character?
I’m pretty sure they cast this with the goal of minimizing Marky Mark’s shoe lift budget.
Anyone else notice one of the film critic quote blurbs in the trailer was none other than fellow Masshole Bill Simmons? I’m just surprised he was able to compare it to a movie other than Teen Wolf.
I generally like Simmons but I still laughed when that quote popped up
Peter Travers, Pete Hammond, and Bill Simmons is the opinion orgy we will all be forced to watch in hell when this picture gets Wahlberg an Oscar.
I FAHKIN TOLD YA, IF WE CAWLED THIS AWPERATION BRUINS, IT WOULDA BEEN A WINNAH!
Oh, that’s it. I’ve had it with the entiya lawt ah yous cawksuckas. Faaaaaack yous and ya fackin’ moms right in her fackin cum dumpsta of a fackin mouth. Make fun of me, my boy Affleck oah Southie one moah fackin time, I daeh yous.
Geez, kiss your mother with that mouth, Markie Mark?
P.S. — Say hi to your mother for me.
Sold.
Plus, Peter Berg is one of my favorite people. The dude is kind of nuts but charismatic as hell.
All of his appearances on Jon Favreau’s old Dinner For Five show were gold. That dude has some fucking stories.
As much as I like The Berg’s hostile rants to news journalists, let’s be honest and say that The Kingdom is just CSI: The Movie set in Saudi Arabia with some decent action scenes thrown in to throw off the CBS stench.
For some reason I always thought The Kingdom was directed by Ridley/Tony Scott.
I haven’t seen it, but is it the movie that has that scene where a bunch of terrorists dressed up as women pull out guns and kill a bunch of people.
Incorrect, The Kingdom had a black guy in it.
eh, it was still pretty great.
and the first 3/4 of Hancock were awesome too.
not to mention my affection for The Rundown and Very Bad Things.
I really hope they don’t fuck this one up like they fucked up Zero Dark. They owe everyone so much better. The one who survived this only did so because he was literally blown off the side of a mountain. Hollywood can choke on a dick. Love, Uncle Gobias
The movie looks good but Berg is a raging dickhead. He seems to think hanging out with SEAL’s makes him a badass and gives him a right to act like an arrogant douche.
H’mm, judging by the flora and the light – the light is always a giveaway – I’m guessing this wasn’t filmed on location.
Maybe the trailer doesn’t do the movie justice but the direction here looks TV series quality and not in a good way.
Also the grooming standards of the Marines from Generation Kill doesn’t appear to apply to SEALs judging by the generic look of the ones in this and Zero Dark Thirty. Is that a genuine look or just Hollywood styling?
You seem absolutely awful to watch a movie with
Heh, high praise indeed. God is in the details, sister. For all this movie’s apparently half-assed tilt at realism it might as well have been set on the fucking moon.