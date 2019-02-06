Frotcast 402: Neeson’s Folly, With Burnsy, Joey Devine, And Sal Calanni

Click to download here.

We’ve got another brand new episode of the Frotcast for your young supple minds to feed upon. This week, Matt and Vince are joined by the incomparable Ashley Burns who was more than pleased to give some sound parenting advice. Also gracing the Frotquarters were comedians Sal Calanni and Joey Devine. In this episode you’ll hear an incredible discussion about how Liam Neeson once yearned to commit a hate crime, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam once embodied a hate crime, and Steven Seagal once created a musical hate crime with his reggae track “Me Want The Punani.”

Oh, and here is a message from Matt Lieb:

Hello my dear Frot family, First, Vince and I would like to thank you for your years of loyal and steadfast service as listeners of the Frot. Without our legion of nearly billions of listeners we would be nothing. And without our Patreon donors we would literally be dead. We would be destitute — our clothes in tatters, our bellies distended, and you would be ashamed to greet us on the street. So we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for keeping us alive with your patronage. Never forget that it is YOU that makes America great. And to show our gratitude we have added brand new Patreon tiers for those of you who want to get more from your donations. Check it out here!

