Disney could lose $190 million on The Lone Ranger

According to reports, Disney lost their shirt and panties on the The Lone Ranger. It cost $250 million just to make and no one liked it, and now analysts say their losses could be as high as $190 million. That’s enough to buy 19 million tuxedo t-shirts!
Box-office experts and rival-studio insiders had told The Hollywood Reporter that the loss for the film could approach or even surpass $150 million based on final opening numbers, though they emphasized that Disney likely would weather the storm thanks to summer box office hits Iron Man 3 and Monsters University.
Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan predicted a write-off in that same range, highlighting that it would come in below the company’s big loss on John Carter last year.
“…the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced film is now apt to generate a $150 million vicinity write-off for Disney,” he wrote in a repor. “Still less than John Carter’s $200 million.”
Lazard Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett in his investor update used the headline “Lonely Ranger” [Get it? He’s lonely because she ain’t hangin’ with no broke n*ggaz, so to speak] and predicted a possible write-down closer to John Carter’s.
Crockett said. “…based on our math, could be pacing for a $190 million write-off.” He had previously predicted a loss of $113 million on the film. That could mean an additional 3 cents per share downside to Disney’s earnings, he said.
Blah blah blah, that’s not all of the analysts, but the analysts quoted in the story predict anywhere from a $100 million to a $190 million write-down, while all of them still rate Disney’s stock as a “buy.” I guess if their stock doesn’t lose value, it’s not so much a “loss” as it is a waste.
This write-down stuff is hard to understand. Disney claimed a $200 million write-down on John Carter, which cost a reported $250 million to make and grossed $282 million worldwide. That sounds like profit, but advertising supposedly costs as much as production. BUT, when you’re talking Disney, half they money they’re spending to advertise is probably going to their own subsidiaries anyway. Does that count as loss? Probably only if you’re waiting for them to pay you net profit on something (the infamous “Hollywood Accounting“). Does a $200 write down on a $282 million-grossing movie that mean John Carter cost $482 million to make and market? That sounds like so much that it couldn’t possibly be true. But then again, anything more than a thousand bucks sounds like some Jabberwocky shit to me anyway, so what do I know. Pay me fifty bucks to eat this cat turd, how about that.
So then we’re gonna do a start-up on EatThisCatTurdStarter.com now or what? I got $2.
I got the other $48, and an endless supply of cat turds. Vince, lemme know if you like them long and thin or thick and squat (got two cats.)
I doubt any of this is gonna do enough damage to Disney to reverse these stupid decisions in the future. I remember last year wondering how they paid the royalties to all the characters in Wreck-It Ralph. I stopped wondering this when they bought the George Lucas Empire like it was a candy bar in line at the supermarket.
As a recently laid off Lucasfilm employee, I’d just like to say… Ahem (sips water, taps mic)…
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
F you, Bob Eiger.
They laid off people from LucasFilm? I thought that was just gonna happen to ILM and LucasArts?
Nope. I’m probably stepping up to the line of my NDA, but I’ll say that the article on Dice News from April 3 was the most correct in its speculation. The Variety article from around the same time correctly reported the ‘across the board’ nature of what really went down.
John Carter was still fun, had good acting, great wondrous effects, THAT DOG THING!, and was made by people who cared for the material. The Lone Ranger can’t get a lone viewer to give a crap about it because it’s so bad and made for all the wrong reasons. Johnny Depp has been reduced to a character threatening him in some way, then he makes so goofy race and swoops away on a rope of a chain of some kind.
I haven’t seen Lone Ranger, but based on every other Jerry Bruckheimer movie I’ve ever seen, I totally agree. I liked John Carter. It was silly, but it had personality. It felt like someone gave a shit.
Don’t see it. I went because I had to see if it was that bad and the ticket was 8 bucks. I walked out after about an hour. Bruckheimer will lose so much on this that he will have to switch from Cocaine to 10 mg Adderall. Not even 30 mg!
I’m one of those forehead-wedgie nerds that hated John Carter because they just straight ignored the book when they made the movie.
I’m not sure why I’m posting this. I’ll get my coat.
Foxy Grandpa, the last 90 minutes were the best part. You should have stayed.
Vince – You have one job! (is that still a thing?)
The beginning action sequence and the ending action sequence are well done in Lone Ranger – the rest of it is rubbish, don’t bother. Wait for Netflix instant streaming one day or for it to air on cable, that way you can skip all the boring stuff in the movie.
I read somewhere that about £100 mill gets spent on world advertising for a block buster like this. So it’s conceivable that the loss can be pretty horrendous.
However there is definitely a bit of hollywood ‘accounting’ going on here. I’m sure Mel Gibson could tell us who is responsible.
Good. The movie’s bad and they should feel bad.
One issue regarding the amount of loss is that the box office gross doesn’t all go to the studio. Depending on how long a movie runs, the gross is split with the theaters (though that may not be much of an issue with poor-performing films that don’t have long runs). Beyond that, studios typically sell the foreign rights, so they get an set payment rather than whatever the actual gross is. For a movie like John Carter, most of the box-office was foreign, so the $282MM total box office may dramatically overstate what Disney got.
If Armie Hammer had lost his shirt, that maybe Disney wouldn’t have lost theirs! AMIRITE, LADIES?!? No, seriously, am I right? I have no idea. I didn’t see it.
The gross box office receipts would be if you took all the people who saw the movie times the retail price of the ticket. But the theater tends to take ~50% of that (depending upon the distribution agreement and the nut (lol) agreed to between the theater and the film distributor). For John Carter the rough math would be 282mm of gross box office – 141mm of theater = 141mm of net revenues. 141mm – 250mm to make the movie = 109mm of losses before marketing. Then they have a combination of advertising costs and royalty agreements they need to pay out which makes up the remainder (most likely).
Sounds like if they plan to make the sequel they’re going to need a loan arrang*NUTSHOT123456789!!!*
Johnny Depp should stick to making movies where he dresses up like an asshole…wait…
Zing
Bret should get extra points!
I lost it with the banner image, damn Vince I think this may be your masterpiece
He’s like the Banksy of Photoshop
If you give a shit at a Lone Ranger screening they ask you to leave. I heard it from a, friend, yeah, a friend.
They will find a way to make money, trust me. Even if it’s breaking even. They’ll sell a bunch of Tonto bird hats or some shit to make it back.
*runs to store looking for a Tonto Bird Hat*
Also Armie was on Conan last night and holeeee crap is he unlikable. I’d only just barely let him brush my hair and for five minutes tops.
Carpet or drapes?
I would say that Disney should have known that this would tank, but I think they should have known that Pirates of the Caribbean would tank, despite the fact that it very, very much did not. So on balance, despite this, John Carter and Mars Needs Moms, their policy of not listening to me is pretty defensible.
If only they had left the werewolves in from the original script.
If Depp survived the shootout and shows up in 2 Jump 2 Street: Twerk Edition, then all will be forgiven.
Isn’t it a little too early to to guess how much Disney is going to lose on this? It hasn’t even been out for a week yet or open in all international territories. Remember Depp is huge overseas (The Tourist made $210 mil overseas for christ sake). Then again even though he is big…it didn’t help out Dark Shadows last year.
That’s why my favorite part about this sky is falling attitude is that it could wreck Depp’s asking price. Because everything else he’d have been wiser to say no to did so well. It seems like Hollywood analysts have ever shorter attention spans than the audiences they continually talk down to. Which is why I get most of my movie news here.
It’s already doing terrible in the international territories that it did open in, and Depp’s not big enough to make people outside the US see a Western. I don’t think it’s too early to deem the movie a total disaster.
For summer blockbuster movies the opening weekend is absolutely crucial, due to the fact that e next big movie will be opening he following Friday. The fact that it didn’t survive week 1 means its going to spiral fast.
“BUT, when you’re talking Disney, half they money they’re spending to advertise is probably going to their own subsidiaries anyway. Does that count as loss?”
Yes–opportunity costs. Those ads displace other ad revenue.
Ah, good point.
Yeah, but it’s not like all of Disney’s subsidiaries are having companies knock their doors down to advertise with them. No one is paying Super Bowl rates for an ad on the Disney Channel, yadadamean?
Disney’s most valuable subsidiary by far is ESPN, which rakes in ad dollars, especially for live sporting events, which people tend to not DVR (or skip ads on)
so I imdb’d him and I guess I do know who armie hammer is. lol they cast the dude who played twins in the social network as the titular character in this? a dude no one has any reason to know by name, a trailer that does not do the movie any favors, and based on something that’s before the time of near 30 year olds does not in my mind a blockbuster make.
someone else brought up john carter, while I was expecting like edge of your seat ass kicking excitement and the like ( i was expecting this with prince of persia and the clash movies too) I did enjoy the movie for a lot of less expected reasons.
The Lone Ranger: world’s loudest plop.