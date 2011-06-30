Man, Woody Allen is old

Word up, hepcats, peep this excerpt from a recent interview with Woody Allen:
Reuters: You still write your scripts on a typewriter?
Allen: I don’t own a word processor; I am not a gadget person.
Reuters: So how do you adapt to the world of iPods and iPads?
Allen: I have a telephone, a cell phone, but all I can do on it is call out and receive calls. I don’t have any other use, I have no, what do you call it, text number? [source]
A “text number?” Jesus, man, is that some Jitterbug scheme to get old people to buy two phones? I also like how he casually refers to “word processors” as if they’re the latest in gadgetry. I’m old enough to remember jerking off before the internet (in college!) and even I barely know what that is. I imagine him looking at the reporter’s microphone going “Can it hear me? Do I need to get closer to the machine?” Which I suppose makes it all the more impressive that his latest movie is actually pretty friggin good. I should show him the email forward with all those “amazing real pictures” my mom keeps sending me. “Good heavens! I can’t believe the shark ate that helicopter,” I imagine he’d say.
[thanks to the ancient Matt Ufford for the tip]
What a contradiction this man is. He likes his technology old, but his women young. And to be related to him.
I bet he’s one of those old guys who takes 30 minutes to use the self-serve express lanes at the grocery store while a line of angry shoppers builds up behind him.
I guess he learned his lesson from the last time he immediately jumped on something brand new out of Asia.
Nebbishy old Jewish guy doesn’t understand modern technology…film at 11.
Such a shame he missed the oppurtunity to fax his crinkly nutsack hither and yon.
Certainly one of my life’s pleasures.
Woody Allen’s old fashioned sensibilities are as timeless as his current marriage (as in “At no time in the future will people consider marrying your adopted daughter to be normal”)
He’s still getting used to calling it a telephone instead of a ‘Negro with a piece of parchment’.
Some people might think these Soon Yi comments are getting old.
I’d adopt a new joke, but I’m afriad Woody Allen might try to have sex with it.
The new up is only a couple of minutes old so it’s a safe bet Woody Allen has no idea what it’s about. Or where he left his dentures. Or why those damned kids are on his lawn.
Woody never learned how to use his DVD player because it didn’t come with instruction hieroglyphs.
I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
The new up is only a couple of minutes old so it’s a safe bet Woody Allen has no idea what it’s about. Or where he left his dentures. Or why those damned kids are on his lawn.
–Something unexpected surprise–
Hello. My friend
=== {{w w w }} {{be tter whole saler }} {{ u s }} ====
— — (w w w ).( jordan forworld ). (c o m ) —-
Dedi cated service, the new style, believing you will love it!!!
WE ACCEPT PYA PAL PAY MENT. YOU MUST NOT MISS IT!!! thank you!!!
believing that we have something for you. Please be assured that your choice .
He’s so old he’s still afraid of Egyptians.
Wow, Woody is so artistic that he doesn’t have time to keep up with things like “news” and “trends” and “modern technology”. Tell you what, Woody. Swing by my place after your mid afternoon nap and we’ll rap. No, not the latest Negro music craze straight outta Compton. I mean talk. I have a totally mod color console television with BOTH VHF and UHF. I even have one of those marvelous video recording devices that lets you copy your stories to tape while you’re out of the house and watch them later. I have an electronic stereo record-player that can play all your favorite Tommy Dorsey hits on long-playing stereo-phonic records! I’ve got the latest in living room furniture. Why, the place is just DRAPED in the latest space-age plastics and synthetic animal prints. And for later, I have barely legal Asian hookers. You won’t believe how crazy they get after doing algebra all day, while their men are away working on the railroads. It’ll be a gas, baby! You can crash in the guest room. I have real spring mattresses, not that goose down shit you’re probably used to. Choice set up. Don’t be square, Woods.