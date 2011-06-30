Man, Woody Allen is old

Word up, hepcats, peep this excerpt from a recent interview with Woody Allen:

Reuters: You still write your scripts on a typewriter? Allen: I don’t own a word processor; I am not a gadget person. Reuters: So how do you adapt to the world of iPods and iPads? Allen: I have a telephone, a cell phone, but all I can do on it is call out and receive calls. I don’t have any other use, I have no, what do you call it, text number? [source]

A “text number?” Jesus, man, is that some Jitterbug scheme to get old people to buy two phones? I also like how he casually refers to “word processors” as if they’re the latest in gadgetry. I’m old enough to remember jerking off before the internet (in college!) and even I barely know what that is. I imagine him looking at the reporter’s microphone going “Can it hear me? Do I need to get closer to the machine?” Which I suppose makes it all the more impressive that his latest movie is actually pretty friggin good. I should show him the email forward with all those “amazing real pictures” my mom keeps sending me. “Good heavens! I can’t believe the shark ate that helicopter,” I imagine he’d say.

[thanks to the ancient Matt Ufford for the tip]