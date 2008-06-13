MARVEL WANTS TO PUNISH YOU

This is the trailer for Punisher:
The Other Ones Sucked But We Keep Making Them Anyway Because We’re Fucking Dense War Zone, starring Ray Stevenson and directed by some chick no one’s heard of.
I love Ray Stevenson and was a huge fan of Rome, but someone needs to tell Marvel that Punisher movies always end up sucking. I don’t know why. Maybe Jesus decreed it on the cross.
Man I’m so not interested. This looks worse than the last one.
Wow, i haven’t seen anyone hanging upside down shooting a room full of people since "Boondock Saints".Oh, and this looks like it will suck more dick than Dante’s girlfriend in "Clerks".
and the last one was worse than the first. thier track record does not bode well for a sequel that might be worth a damn.
*aloud, anguished scream is heard before Fek’lhr finally bleeds dry*
Someone please tell Stan Lee that he needs to be back to the home by 3pm or else he doesn’t get Jello.
I will Punish you all by reminding you that it’s my last day at work!
AHAHAHAHAHA!
I’m sure I’ll get put on the cross again for this, but I didn’t think the last one was nearly as bad as everyone else did. I guess it would’ve been nice if they could’ve used two different actors to portray Howard Saint’s sons… You know what? Now that I think about it, fuck the last Punisher movie. The only good thing was the hot Latina chick in the lingerie.
It’s most peoples last Bryce, it’s friday, Jeeze.
What type of pets do you think the Punisher keeps at home?
I’d bet he has a some goldfish…
This is my last day for 3 months though.
GRRRRRR WORKING IN THE SUMMER IS FOR LOSERS!!!!
one of those shitty handbag dogs all the
celebswhores have
i just have a hard time seeing thomas jane (JANE!?) as a tough-guy. at least ray stevenson looks more the part of the punisher than tom-nancy-boy JANE! ‘isn’t that a GIRL’S name…?’
The Tom Jane Punisher movie was made just for Punisher fanboys (like me). I can understand if a lot of people didn’t like it, because if they are not a fan of the comic, some of the "subtle nuances" (yes, they were actually there) would be lost on them.Ultimately, it was still like 1,000,000,000,000 times better than the Dolph Lundgren Punisher abortion.
i bet he has, like, 10 cats. at least three of which he won’t spay and neuter so he just keeps getting more and more cats which he hands out to orphaned children on the weekends WITH BLOOD!
When it comes to avenging the death of your family, the 3rd times the charm.
NOTHING WRONG WITH GIRL NAMES!!! GRRRRRRR WHERE’S MY SKULL T-SHIRT!!!
my friend that got me into collecting comix some 25 years ago collected punisher and i just never got it, i guess. i was always thinking, ‘WHAT’S this guys ‘power’ or whatever? he goes around and beats the shit out of people or shoots them?’ whatevs…
Allow me to play Devil’s Advocate here.*Donkey puts Devil’s Advocate in DVD player, watches it*Ok, just needed a reminder of how bad that movie was. Where was I again? Punisher? Oh yeah, this is going to suck.
sorry, burnsey, no offense to the ladies intended…but if you’re a dude and your name is alice, terry, micah, or JANE, then you’re gonna get rapped in the nads for it…
The Punisher’s Super Power is being a serial killer that never gets caught.
Donkey, THAT was freakin’ funny.
Phew, none of those are my name.
‘technically ‘mass murderer” mickey knox
Comic book movies are like asian people, they all look the same to me.
I have that power Fek, I just choose only to use it on tranny hookers
So I’m guessing that the title bar is less green because M Night Shyamalan threated to pull his advertising since he thought FilmDrunk was also advertising The Incredible Hulk. When he was told it wasn’t and he just doesn’t understand that the title bar is always like that, M Night urinated on what he thought was the server (Lance’s cat), and said, "No, you don’t understand!"
I liked Punisher because he DIDN’T have a ‘power’ and went around fucking shit up.
BTK, The Punisher is supposed to be fucking Italian! Francis Castilogne! He’s Catholic, joined the marines, watched his family die, and filled the streets of NYC with blood (WITH BLOOD!). He spazzes out and has Nam flashbacks and takes it out on guys called Vinny.Look out, Lance!
LANCE, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE??? AAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!Dor sho gha! It really is Friday the 13th!
If The Punisher doesn’t get to use his pedo-van in this, then, well, I’m gonna hold my breath and have a temper tantrum.
Kenan Thompson will star in the next installment, Punisher: Fuck It.
I also really liked Thomas Jane’s Punisher. It was John Travolta that sucked. He apparently thinks all villains are the same. Punisher, Swordfish, Battlefield Earth. All the same fucking character. Also, apparently Thomas Jane is a Punisher fan boy and was in intense training and diet for the Punisher sequel until he saw how much the script sucked and refused to do it unless they did massive rewrites. Turns out, they just went with a different actor.
Just imagine how upset I would be if I could actually watch the video right now!
I’m guessing this movie will be better than Daredevil, but not as good as Daredevil: Director’s cut.
Check out this HULK review . . .[calmixx.wordpress.com]
True Story: I think Boondock Saints is only "ok".
Every comic book movie should strive to be as good as Elektra.
Elecktra, I think we’re all forgetting about the pinicle of comic book movies, The league of extrordinary(sp) gentlemen
Good one Burnsy. Was Elektra the one where the lead character like to incorporate jumper cables attached to the nut sack into her S&M?
Say what you want, but Spider-Man 3 is the penultimate of shitty comic book movies. I get the holy trinity of Pepto Bismol symptoms just thinking about that piece of shit.
Elektra was the one about the girl that wanted to have sex with her father.
You know, I thought Sam Raimi did such a shitty job on Spider-man 3 because he was sick of the franchise and wanted to move on to other projects. But then I read about how he’s working on the 4th. He still did one of the awesomest scenes in a comic book movie with Doc Ock butchering people in the ER.
I think the PUNisher should be out nickname for Jacktion!
i just love the piano-playing jazz-hands spidey! better than ipacek syrup. when you ‘accidentally’ poison someone and you need to induce vomitting, nothing works better than a big, gay spidey under the influence of a sentient being spidey outfit…
Fek: Trust me, you’ve seen it all before.
I thought Elektra was the one about the model/actress who only gets work in shitty parody movies.
This one is a true sequel to the Thomas Jane (affair) movie, right? I hope so, they won’t have to waste so much time with all of that pesky exposition, just do a quick flashback to his family getting murdered and then straight to LET THE BODIES HIT THE FLOOR! LET THE BODIES HIT THE FLOOR!
I think the Punisher’s superpower is his ability to look nothing like he did in his previous movie. That way, he’s one step ahead of the people that killed his family….um, you know, again. Castle’s family has got to be pissed they keep getting killed.
New up, with lots of the type of people the Punisher prefers to kill!
Fek’lhr had it right in his first comment; The Thomas Jane punisher movie was actually good if you’re a fan of the comic, since it took its whole plot part and parcel from Garth Ennis’ first story arc on Marvel Knights Punisher, the classic "Welcome Back Frank". [www.amazon.com] the comic>movie in that case as in most, but like 300 its difficult to know why that movie was at least decent without knowing the source material. And look, I fucking HATED deep blue sea, so its not like I went into it expecting anything good from a movie starring a guy LL Cool J out-acted in the last film I’d seen him in. As to this new one, it will probably suck just as hard as Dolph’s did :P