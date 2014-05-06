Matt Damon Is (Still) Willing To Return As Jason Bourne, But He Has One Rule

If you judge by the critical scores on a website like Rotten Tomatoes, 2012’s The Bourne Legacy was a huge disappointment compared to the first three films. If you’d rather judge by box office success, The Bourne Legacy performed the worst in the U.S., earning just $113 million, while Identity made $121, Supremacy made $176 and Ultimatum hauled in a whopping $227. Look, we’re all rocket scientists here, so let’s just lay it all out there – the American people want Matt Damon in their Bourne movies and not Jeremy Renner.
As it is, an untitled sequel to The Bourne Legacy is still being planned for next year, which would make 2015 a really busy one for Renner, with Mission: Impossible 5 and that Avengers: Age of Ultron film the kids are talking about set for the summer slate. The one thing that could save the Bourne franchise and keep it from being rebooted like every other successful franchise that has ever existed (give them all time) would be the return of Damon, and he told CNBC that he’d be more than happy to bring Jason back. But as he had said before, he’d need a familiar face and, what’s that one thing called? Oh yeah, a good story.
“My one rule–nobody mention The Legend of Bagger Vance.”
Someone get the first aid kit, Damon’s got a deep burn.
Don’t you mean a deep bourne?
You recut that son of a bitch without the magical negro and you have one hell of a movie. Cities and towns having their sons sacrificed by a patrician officer class in war, golf and Theron are more than enough.
(i do it all the time in HandBrake
the racists first choice)
“Also, get Agent M to stop saying ‘Maaaaat Daaamon’ every time they do a post about me.”
Wait, there is going to be a Mission Impossible 5? The last one was the bomb! I hope Brad Bird is directing again.
*checks IMDB. Not Brad Bird. Sad face.*
If it makes you feel any better, Bird’s directing the Incredibles 2.
That actually does. Thanks.
Considering that, as far as I know, the character of Bourne is actually in his 50’s (never read the books so don’t quote me on this), and Matt’s willingness to return, I honestly see no reason why this series can’t be a modern day “James Bond” type of thing, save for Matt always returning that is.
Matt’s one rule? no more shaky-cam. (I can dream, can’t I?)
He stipulated that Paul Greengrass direct, which is a proxy for MORE SHAKEY-CAM!!
Joking aside, if the Bourne franchise is really what started the shaky-cam, it also has the power to end it.
“So help me god, if you let George Clooney within 5 miles of the set I will straight up leave.”
that’s odd, a “good story” didn’t stop matt damon from doing the other bourne movies…
Call it a change of heart.
God the one with Jeremy Renner sucked.
I liked the part where he needed pills because he was really, really dumb. It made me fell really, really smart.
Flowers for Algerbond
Yeah, I’m very pleased to learn that it performed worse than any of the earlier films.
I looked at it as the standalone Hawkeye origin movie that we’ll never get. It made it at least kinda enjoyable.
I was hoping his condition was that they would bring Franka Potente back as the quasi-hot girl who looks terrible from some angles and drop deap sexy from others, with a vaguely european hooker accent just filthy enough to make his motivation to break character from being an assassin possible. .
Mostly because Julia Styles doesn’t do it for me. She kinda looks like a Cabbage Patch Kid.
Fast and the Furious savior Justin Lin is supposed to direct the next one so I say don’t let the door hit you on the way out Paul Greengrass. Curse you and this shaky-cam scourge you’ve inflicted upon us.
LINsanity!
I miss Franka Potenete. She was awesome
Jeremy Renner isn’t in MI:5. Simon Pegg is the only other mope TC invited back.
Damon’s one and only request? Jimmy Kimmel as the newest villain.
I am so down for this.
I’m already picturing Matt showing up the the evil mastermind’s lair at the end of the movie. He’s all bloody and bruised. Jimmy behind a desk in a suit and tie.
“My apologies Bourne, we simply ran outta time”
cut to credits.
Also, someone retweet/hastag/whatever we do to get celebs to listen to us, and send Jimmy your idea.
How have they not used “StillBourne”?
It could work with van damm as the villain