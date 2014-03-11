McConaughey's 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Chest Thump Gets An Awesome Remix

One of my favorite stories about Wolf of Wall Street is that the chest-thump thing Matthew McConaughey does with Leo in the restaurant wasn’t even in the original script, it was just something DiCaprio saw McConaughey doing by himself that he suggested should be in the movie2. Which all goes to support my theory that the more it a movie feels like someone just followed Matthew McConaughey around with a camera for a while, the better it is.
Anyway, the remixers at Eclectic Method have created the inevitable remix of the McConaughey chest bump and my only question is how it took this long.
The movie was practically a three hour chest bump remix as it is. Hell, it even has its own dance.
As president of the Matthew McConaughey fan club, a lot of people asked me if I was happy about him finally winning an Oscar this year. The answer is… I guess? After Killer Joe, Magic Mike, Mud, Wolf of Wall Street, and True Detective, it was kind of like a make-up award. How perfect is it that after all these amazing performances, the only way Matthew McConaughey could get the Academy to actually pay attention was by losing 50 pounds and pretending to have AIDs? Say what you will about them, they are predictable.
[Hat tip: DeathandTaxes]
2 “It was something I was doing just before the take just to relax myself. And it was Leonardo’s idea for me to bring it into the scene. We had the scene – the scene was done, we were happy with it. And Leonardo raised his hand and said hang on a second. He said ‘try putting that in the scene,’ so I said, ‘ok,'” said McConaughey.[Source]
That’s it?!! Not enough symbolism, too many wasted notes. Way to build something up and totally drop the ball by being too straightforward, man. Lame.
I bet some random dude on the internet could do better.
This can be used as an answer for so many things…
it’s a fagayzy its fagahzy its a wahzing its a woozing its fairy dust. who knew he was doing his rust chole impersonation.
This needs to be mixed in with the Jeff Goldberg laugh track.
goldblum?
Finally watched this movie over the weekend. Liked it a lot but what really bummed me out was that McConaughey was only in it for a few minutes. His character was by far the best part of the movie. IMO. He is such a piece of shit yet so likable. Its simply amazing.
I fear that this will be used for more evil than good…
The simple McConaughey chest thump with Oscar in hand trolling Leo was more biting.
[img.pandawhale.com]
He talked about the chest thumping thing in his interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air. Chest thumping is around the 8 minute mark, but the whole interview is as McConaughey-ey as you would expect it to be (his name is officially an adjective now, BTW):
[www.npr.org]
I absolutely love the part about him losing his lawsuit because he got voted best looking. I was just suggesting this interview to a friend today, actually.
Great movie. The remix blows.