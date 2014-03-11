McConaughey's 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Chest Thump Gets An Awesome Remix

#Matthew McConaughey
Senior Editor
03.11.14 11 Comments

One of my favorite stories about Wolf of Wall Street is that the chest-thump thing Matthew McConaughey does with Leo in the restaurant wasn’t even in the original script, it was just something DiCaprio saw McConaughey doing by himself that he suggested should be in the movie2. Which all goes to support my theory that the more it a movie feels like someone just followed Matthew McConaughey around with a camera for a while, the better it is.

Anyway, the remixers at Eclectic Method have created the inevitable remix of the McConaughey chest bump and my only question is how it took this long.

The movie was practically a three hour chest bump remix as it is. Hell, it even has its own dance.

Leo-Dancing-Wolf-of-Wall-street

As president of the Matthew McConaughey fan club, a lot of people asked me if I was happy about him finally winning an Oscar this year. The answer is… I guess? After Killer Joe, Magic Mike, Mud, Wolf of Wall Street, and True Detective, it was kind of like a make-up award. How perfect is it that after all these amazing performances, the only way Matthew McConaughey could get the Academy to actually pay attention was by losing 50 pounds and pretending to have AIDs? Say what you will about them, they are predictable.

[Hat tip: DeathandTaxes]

2 “It was something I was doing just before the take just to relax myself. And it was Leonardo’s idea for me to bring it into the scene. We had the scene – the scene was done, we were happy with it. And Leonardo raised his hand and said hang on a second. He said ‘try putting that in the scene,’ so I said, ‘ok,'” said McConaughey.[Source]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey
TAGSCHEST THUMPeclectic methodMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY CHEST BUMPremixesWOLF OF WALL STREET

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP