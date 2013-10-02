Mia Farrow says Frank Sinatra might be her son’s father

Mia Farrow made news today when she told Vanity Fair that Ronan Farrow, her thought-to-be biological son with then-husband Woody Allen, to whom she was married from 1980 to 1992, might actually be the product of her affairs with earlier husband Frank Sinatra (1966 – 1968). Of course, you’ll remember that Woody Allen left Farrow for their adopted daughter, so I’m sure she has no ulterior motive in this.

Farrow discusses her relationship with Frank Sinatra, telling Orth that Sinatra was the great love of her life, and says, “We never really split up.” When asked point-blank if her biological son with Woody Allen, Ronan Farrow, may actually be the son of Frank Sinatra, Farrow answers, “Possibly.” No DNA tests have been done. When Orth asks Nancy Sinatra Jr. about Ronan’s being treated as if he were a member of her family, Sinatra answers in an e-mail, “He is a big part of us, and we are blessed to have him in our lives.” [VanityFair]

Meanwhile, the person who had far and away the best comment on this was Ronan Farrow himself, now a 25-year-old Yale Law School grad:

Bravo. Bra-vo. Give this man a slow clap. (Just as his possible father was rumored to have given the slow clap to thousands of women).

I’m just impressed with Mia Farrow’s range. Banging Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra at the same time is like dating both sides of the nutty professor.

Requisite comparison photos:

So who’s his dad? The legendary comedian and director, or the celebrated lounge singer synonymous with cool? Bust out your very small violins for Ronan Farrow, folks, this must be a rough day for him.