Mia Farrow says Frank Sinatra might be her son’s father

Mia Farrow made news today when she told Vanity Fair that Ronan Farrow, her thought-to-be biological son with then-husband Woody Allen, to whom she was married from 1980 to 1992, might actually be the product of her affairs with earlier husband Frank Sinatra (1966 – 1968). Of course, you’ll remember that Woody Allen left Farrow for their adopted daughter, so I’m sure she has no ulterior motive in this.
Farrow discusses her relationship with Frank Sinatra, telling Orth that Sinatra was the great love of her life, and says, “We never really split up.” When asked point-blank if her biological son with Woody Allen, Ronan Farrow, may actually be the son of Frank Sinatra, Farrow answers, “Possibly.” No DNA tests have been done. When Orth asks Nancy Sinatra Jr. about Ronan’s being treated as if he were a member of her family, Sinatra answers in an e-mail, “He is a big part of us, and we are blessed to have him in our lives.” [VanityFair]
Meanwhile, the person who had far and away the best comment on this was Ronan Farrow himself, now a 25-year-old Yale Law School grad:
Bravo. Bra-vo. Give this man a slow clap. (Just as his possible father was rumored to have given the slow clap to thousands of women).
I’m just impressed with Mia Farrow’s range. Banging Woody Allen and Frank Sinatra at the same time is like dating both sides of the nutty professor.
Requisite comparison photos:
So who’s his dad? The legendary comedian and director, or the celebrated lounge singer synonymous with cool? Bust out your very small violins for Ronan Farrow, folks, this must be a rough day for him.
Well shit, if that picture of Woody Allen was in color it could possibly make this a lot easier to figure out. Unless Woody has blue eyes or ZERO KNOWLEDGE about genetics…
Mia has blue eyes. Mystery not entirely solved by Woody's brown ones.
He looks a lot like his mother, which makes it easier for her to make up stories about his possible father.
I'd choose Ol' Blue Eyes over a child molesting neurotic bastard any day of the week
He's a lawyer, so I guess Rosemary somehow figures into his maternity.
Wait, Woody Allen the guy people consider in high regard is f'cking his own daughter? That's weird.
adopted, Asian, mail-order daughter.
step counts.
Not step. Adopted. wasn't either Mia's or Woody's biological anything. And yes, it was and is still the creepiest thing since Roman Polanski was raping Nastajia Kinski at 14.
So tired of the Soon-Yi jokes, made by low-information commenters.
Anyway, he looks *EXACTLY* like Mia. I'm not seeing the Sinatra resemblance, or any other resemblance.
He left his wife for their adopted 18 year old daughter. He started a sexual relationship with his adopted child. The guy is a pervert of the highest order.
I really would LOVE to see what kind of information someone of 'high' information can use to defend his actions. Unless Soon-Yi has hypnotoad for a pussy.
Not that their situation is any less creepy, but Soon-Yi wasn't adopted by Allen.
Correct, Eddie-Baby.
There's lots of comments going around about how she was his daughter. That's the kind of thing I'm talking about. He was not her adopted father and he never lived with them. It's not much different than dating someone then dating that person's daughter. Bound to cause trouble, but not morally repugnant.
As far as the Dylan stuff goes, I don't buy any of it. If you followed the story at the time and don't think Mia coached the shit out of those kids during the messy breakup, you're crazy.
No, he was living with them when she adopted Soon-Yi. It's not like dating someone and then dating their daughter. it's like MARRYING someone and living with their entire family including the other children, and then divorcing them for their daughter. and She was 19 and he was 56 at the time. It's both morally repugnant, and creepily lurid.
"I'm sure Woody Allen had his reasons for doing what he did and I don't think we should be too quick to pass judgement." -Morgan Freeman
"The guy is a pervert of the highest order."
You must be really naive then, because I'm sorry to tell you that perversity goes much higher/grosser than what Woody Allen did.
I don't know, Mia Farrow herself looks more like Margot Tenenbaum. Maybe he's Gene Hackman's kid?
