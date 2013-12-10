Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Paul Walker Drives Jayne Mansfield’s Car

It’s time again to look at this week’s new DVDs, and we’ve got an excellent batch to choose from. Besides Fast & Furious 6
(pictured above -unless that’s a still from Fast Five
. Or Fast & Furious 7,
I can’t really tell), we’ve got a lot of other great movies and they all star somebody you’ve heard of. Assuming you’ve heard of Toby Jones, I mean. Look, even if you haven’t heard of him, trust me, you know his face. All right, even if you don’t know his face or his name, he was Dobby in the Harry Potter movies. Fine, whatever, even if you haven’t seen a single Harry Potter movie and you’ve never heard of Toby Jones and you’ve never seen his face, that’s not his fault. He’s still a semi-famous character actor. The problem’s yours, pal, not Toby’s. Maybe you should broaden your horizons and familiarize yourself with some of the many actors who work hard but weren’t blessed with George Clooney’s good looks and starring roles before you start questioning the professional accomplishments of others. You know what? Just forget it. You win. Here are the DVDs, you big baby.
The DVDs:
Fast & Furious 6
Despicable Me 2
Man Of Tai Chi
Jayne Mansfield’s Car
Adore
Sightseers
Berberian Sound Studio
The Hunt
Some Girl(s)
Touchy Feely
Angels Sing
Battle Of The Year
[ALSO: Mr. Angel, which I saw and loved at SXSW, came out on DVD last week, while Morton was taking time off to volunteer at the autistic cat shelter. See also, our Buck Angel interview and podcast. -Vince]
You know what? I lied. It’s entirely possible you haven’t heard of anyone in Sightseers, but you have heard of its executive producer -Edgar Wright. His latest film, The World’s End, hit home video a few weeks back. It’s pretty great, even if Toby Jones isn’t in it. Speaking of, I don’t know why I reacted so strongly to your indifference to his body of work. It’s probably just the stress of the holidays, the hustle and bustle and all. I hope you understand.
I’m just assuming he walked off because he wanted more money or a better sex scene or more lines than Vin Diesel or something. What a douche.
I know, if he’s not careful he’ll end up fired and on the street.
Word is that he took a break from acting because he was burnt out.
He was afraid his career would go up in smoke.
2 Fast 2 soon to be making Paul-Bearer jokes
Jayne Mansfield’s Car is some weird ass shit. Billy Bob doesn’t quite go full retard for his role, he saves that for his directing.
And here I thought people might be upset about Morty being insensitive. I forgot where I was.
Dude, we have been shitting in your front lawn for like 6 years? What the fuck is there to forget, retard?
Sondry folk, by aventure yfalle. In felaweshipe.
You know, I felt a little guilty when I made my snarky post above. Stinky Pete and Morton Salt are bad influences.
This pun has probably been used before but “Man of Chai Tea” would be an awesome movie. Just a lone yuppie kicking the shit out of people who went to Whole Foods but didn’t bring their own shopping bags.
If ‘Touchy Feely’ doesn’t include chai tea, I’ll eat my hat. Although none of us are actually going to watch it to find out, so I guess it’s a moot point.
The gap between theaters and DVD for Fast Six has to be the longest for a movie in a long time. That fucking thing came out in like May.
Wow some body was hugged a little to long by their pervy uncle.