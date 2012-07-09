Nerd Boner Dead: Christopher Nolan Turned Down 'The Justice League'

As we discussed on Friday, any comic book movie that will be made in the wake of The Avengers is going to be compared to Marvel’s megahit and the producers are going to want to emulate it. The exception to this rule is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, because his Batman trilogy stands alone compared to most other comic book films. Nolan has not only given us a darker, deeper version of the classic Bruce Wayne story, but he’s done it with a Midas touch, grossing more than $1.4 billion between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.
So with Warner Bros. desperate to get the ball re-rolling on a Justice League film to capitalize on some of that sweet, sweet Avengers coin, studio executives and fan boys alike want to know if Nolan will lend his touch to DC’s grand collection of heroes.
“No, none at all,” Nolan said. “We’re finished with all we’re doing with Batman. This is the end of our take on this character.”
Aw, crap.
“Batman will outlive us all, and our interpretation was ours. Obviously, we consider it definitive and kind of finished. The great thing about Batman is he lives on for future generations to reinterpret, and obviously, Warners will have to decide in the future what they’re going to do with him,” Nolan said. “We’ve had our say on the character. …
“I’ve got no plans to do anything more, and certainly, no involvement with any Justice League project.” (Via EW)
Nolan also wrote the story for and is producing the upcoming Man of Steel, which stars Henry Cavill and is directed by Zack Snyder. It should be safe to say that we’re finally looking at a quality Superman film, but after that last disaster of a reboot and Kevin Smith’s famous giant spider story, we’re allowed to be a little bit skeptical.
That said, is there anyone who really wants a Justice League movie? I’d be shocked if Christian Bale would even consider reprising his role as the Caped Crusader without Nolan in charge, but even if he did, he’d be the most interesting piece of an otherwise unremarkable cast.
Cavill is a solid actor – I really liked The Immortals – but after that, you’re looking at a brand new Green Lantern, an un-cast Wonder Woman (which is being written by the guy who just wrote the lousy Green Lantern one-and-done), an un-cast Flash, stupid Aquaman, and the Green Arrow, which is just one too many green characters for my taste. I’m not totally against the idea of a Justice League movie, but let’s take some time and think these character movies out first.
Because I guarantee if they rush it, someone will try to cast Ryan Reynolds as The Flash.
Obviously Adrian Grenier will play Aquaman.
Everybody knows that Abed is Batman now.
+1
^No idea what I just did but everyone else does it
/fucking baaaa
WHY NOT CAST OLIVIA MUNN AS WONDER WOMAN GRRRL POWER
DON’T GIVE THEM ANY IDEAS.
I thought whasserface from Friday Night Lights was pretty good casting, actually. Maybe it’s a good thing the tv show was like a wet fart and never got picked up. They can recycle casting.
Fucking cast Bret Favre as “The Flash”!
Its ok, this is for best.
I wonder if Adrian Grenier likes fish sticks..
The Justice League is what you get when you force Batman to hang out with a group of superpowered Eagle Scouts.
The gay one will have to wear a sign around his neck judging by that picture. If there is a gay one. Anyways, they all look darling.
Just get Gary Oldman to play every role in different moustaches & wigs. I’d buy out an entire theatre’s-worth of tickets to see that. ECONOMY = SAVED
Somehow, Lynda Carter is the only woman who could ever make that dumb costume work–looking like she could actually win a fight and also being hot without suggesting “Hooters applicant.” Lucy Lawless maybe could have pulled it off at one point.
Non Mo-Cap Andy Serkis as Martian Manhunter and Mo-Cap Andy Serkis as everyone else.
If Warner Bros. wants to make a statement, they’ll cast Idris Elba to play Aquaman.
What statement would they be making? Black people can swim.
Gay, straight, black, white!
Swimming is an equal right!
Aquaman comics already make that statement, by having Aquaman repeatedly punch a swimming black guy. While being blonde and blue-eyed and aristocratic.
That said, I would cheerfully back Idris Elba playing everyone. Yes, including Wonder Woman.
I for one am glad Nolan is leaving. Don’t get me wrong, his batman interpretation has been awesome, but it doesn’t work in the larger DC universe. There is zero tolerance for magic/super science in Nolan’s batman (although arguably batman’s new flying whatsit maybe suggest a possible broadening). Everything is dark and hyper-realistic, and that doesnt really work in a universe with a big super-nice alien, an amazon with a lasso/lie detector combo, and a dude who shoots green energy.
Avengers succeeded because Marvel spent ~6 years planning their franchise and working them together into a coherent world where Tony Stark could totally hang out with the Viking God of Thunder and a giant rage monster. And even then, it was a huge gamble as to whether it would pay off when they were all together.
They don’t really have to have the complete Justice League, seeing as they didn’t have all the original Avengers in Avengers. The current rebooted Justice League has Cyborg instead of Green Arrow, anyway. But I’d like to see a movie that includes Black Canary instead. They’d be safer starting out with a Trinity movie, though. Wagner’s mini was pretty good for an origins meeting sort of story.
I also don’t know what comic Michael Goldenberg wrote that you’re talking about. Unless you’re talking about the movie?
You just know some Hollywood douchetard will think “needs more ‘star’ power”, and that’s how Khloe & Lamar will end up as Zan & Jayna.
Screw E! Channel.
As much as i like the recent Batman films, Nolan would not do a JL movie right. You cant have a brooding dark movie with that set of characters. Flash and Superman are always happy go lucky. You need to do what Marvel did, and some how get the majority of the cast to do the movie for next to nothing. Hell S. Jackson got paid more than everyone except Robert. And his role was minimal. They would have to plan to do a bunch of singular movies over at least 6-7 yrs and get all the actors to sign multiple contracts at minimum cost (maybe get a percent on gross) and do the film after everyone is established. And with a Superman movie coming soon, I doubt it has any connection to it. So you are looking at least 2 yrs from now they can start the ball rolling. Only other option is to do a cgi movie, and hope mass audiences know who and how the majority of characters got powers. I would love a JL movie, but at present I don’t see it happening. I think their best bet, at least short term, is a Batman/ Superman movie. Possibly with Wonder Woman too
Wonder Woman has to wear pants if they do make a JL movie, if Nolan isn’t involved then I vote for Nicolas Winding Refn the guy who directed Drive
Also Ryan Gosling can be Green Arrow, Eddie Redmayne or Rupert Grint as Flash, Idris Elba Martian Manhunter, Michael Fassbender as Batman, Anthony Mackie as Green Lantern, Henry Cavill Superman and either Olivia Wilde or Gemma Arterton as Wonder Woman
Warner Brothers upper management will never allow a single creative vision to cross so many properties. There are so many executives, former hairdressers, writing teams, and “visionaries” who want to stir the soup with their dicks that anything coherent and competent would be a fucking miracle.
Even a result along the lines of the Norton Hulk might be out of WB’s reach, because they can’t trust a “Showrunner” type with the keys to the JL. You think Blake Lively being cast as the dead-eyed love interest in Green Lantern was an accident? Some fuck wearing a suit that costs more than my car decided that they needed corporate synergy with the star of “Gossip Girl” whom they were trying to make into a bankable, WB-controlled star, even going so far as to coerce Leo Dicaprio into cocking her for a couple months to get her name in the rags.
If I’m not mistaken, WB has been cranking out animated JL movies pretty regularly. Straight to DVD.