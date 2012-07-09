Nerd Boner Dead: Christopher Nolan Turned Down 'The Justice League'

As we discussed on Friday, any comic book movie that will be made in the wake of The Avengers is going to be compared to Marvel’s megahit and the producers are going to want to emulate it. The exception to this rule is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, because his Batman trilogy stands alone compared to most other comic book films. Nolan has not only given us a darker, deeper version of the classic Bruce Wayne story, but he’s done it with a Midas touch, grossing more than $1.4 billion between Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

So with Warner Bros. desperate to get the ball re-rolling on a Justice League film to capitalize on some of that sweet, sweet Avengers coin, studio executives and fan boys alike want to know if Nolan will lend his touch to DC’s grand collection of heroes.

“No, none at all,” Nolan said. “We’re finished with all we’re doing with Batman. This is the end of our take on this character.”

Aw, crap.

“Batman will outlive us all, and our interpretation was ours. Obviously, we consider it definitive and kind of finished. The great thing about Batman is he lives on for future generations to reinterpret, and obviously, Warners will have to decide in the future what they’re going to do with him,” Nolan said. “We’ve had our say on the character. … “I’ve got no plans to do anything more, and certainly, no involvement with any Justice League project.” (Via EW)

Nolan also wrote the story for and is producing the upcoming Man of Steel, which stars Henry Cavill and is directed by Zack Snyder. It should be safe to say that we’re finally looking at a quality Superman film, but after that last disaster of a reboot and Kevin Smith’s famous giant spider story, we’re allowed to be a little bit skeptical.

That said, is there anyone who really wants a Justice League movie? I’d be shocked if Christian Bale would even consider reprising his role as the Caped Crusader without Nolan in charge, but even if he did, he’d be the most interesting piece of an otherwise unremarkable cast.

Cavill is a solid actor – I really liked The Immortals – but after that, you’re looking at a brand new Green Lantern, an un-cast Wonder Woman (which is being written by the guy who just wrote the lousy Green Lantern one-and-done), an un-cast Flash, stupid Aquaman, and the Green Arrow, which is just one too many green characters for my taste. I’m not totally against the idea of a Justice League movie, but let’s take some time and think these character movies out first.

Because I guarantee if they rush it, someone will try to cast Ryan Reynolds as The Flash.